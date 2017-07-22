Why Visa Is A Core Stock In My Portfolio

I bought Visa (V) a few years ago believing that it would be a good core holding for a growth stock portfolio. The company is a common denominator that is likely to continue thriving in the growing global economy. Visa’s Q3 results mark the fourth quarter in a row where the company exceeded expectations for both revenue and earnings. This also marked the twelfth quarter in a row where Visa exceeded its earnings expectations.

I think this quarter’s strong results are a positive catalyst to drive the stock higher over the next few months. However, I like the bigger picture, where I think Visa’s stock will increase at a market outperforming pace for the long term.

Why Visa is a Good Core Holding

Visa’s stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last decade. The company achieved that by growing revenue and earnings at a strong double-digit annual pace. With the company expected to grow earnings at a strong pace of 18% annually over the next five years (consensus), I think the stock will continue to outperform the S&P 500.

Image source: bigcharts.com

Visa’s achievements of 38% payments volume growth, 44% increase in payments transactions, and 26% increase in net operating revenue in Q3 show that the company is effectively growing at an above average pace. With the global economy expected to grow 2.7% in 2017 and 2.9% in 2018, Visa’s outlook remains positive. Visa is able to achieve strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth while the global economy grows at a single-digit pace.

Visa achieves this strong growth through growth in existing markets and from global expansion. The company acts as a toll taker, earning a percentage of each credit card and debit card transaction that bears its name. The company pointed out in the Q3 conference call and in the investor day presentation that there is a $17 trillion opportunity to displace cash and checks in the global economy.

The company explained that it is at an inflection point for growth. This is one of four inflection points that Visa faced in its 60-year history. The first inflection point was when the network was launched in the 1960s. The second was during the 1970s when the platform became a service. The third inflection occurred in the mid-1990s when e-commerce went mainstream.

The first three inflection points were worth $611 billion combined. So, with the fourth inflection point expected to be worth trillions, we can be confident that Visa’s growth is likely to be robust in the years ahead.

The Asia-Pacific region represents the strongest growth opportunity with a potential cash and check conversion of $6.1 trillion. Europe, North America, Central/Eastern Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Latin America are expected to have conversions worth $3.5 trillion, $3.2 trillion, $2.4 trillion, and $1.8 trillion, respectively.

If you think about it, this makes sense. The United States was a large growth market for Visa during the growth of e-commerce in the 1990s. Now, the developing countries are growing e-commerce. Therefore, there will be more conversions from cash and check transactions to credit/debit transactions going forward. So, the trends are favoring strong forward-looking growth for Visa.

Image source: pinterest.com

How to Evaluate Visa's Valuation



Some bloggers or analysts will point out that Visa’s forward PE of 25 is higher than the S&P 500’s forward PE of 19 and therefore the stock is overvalued. However, Visa will typically get a higher valuation than the market as a result of the company’s higher-than-average growth fundamentals.

For example, Visa is projected to grow revenue at double-digit annual rates. Consensus estimates show that Visa is expected to grow revenue at 18% to 19% in 2017 and about 10% in 2018. Earnings are expected to average 18% annual growth this year and next year. At the same time, the average S&P 500 company is expected to grow earnings at about 12% annually.

With Visa growing at an above average pace, the stock is likely to continue to trade with an above average PE. Look at it like this: Visa’s forward PE is trading about 32% higher than the S&P 500. However, Visa is expected to achieve earnings growth that is 50% higher than the S&P 500 (6 percentage points divided by 12).

So, Visa’s valuation is not fully reflecting its earnings growth relative to the S&P 500.

The Takeaway

I am not necessarily saying that Visa will trade 50% higher than the S&P 500, but I am just trying to show how the market awards Visa an above average valuation for the company’s above average performance.

I do think it is reasonable for the stock to maintain the current valuation and grow along with earnings growth over the long term. Therefore, Visa investors could see gains of about 18% per year. Some PE expansion on top of that could also happen during this bull market.

With that said, I think Visa will continue to outperform the S&P 500. That is why Visa is a core stock in my portfolio.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.