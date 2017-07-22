Why Gold Rose - Along Came A Spider To Scare Gold Higher

Gold may continue to benefit momentarily depending on related developments, but it should fade with time as the news and relative fear ages.

Gold got a jolt higher last week on news of the expansion of the Russian election meddling investigation to include the President's business dealings with Russians.

Just as two consecutive positive economic data points provided equities and the U.S. dollar with tangible reason to rise (and gold to fall), along came a spider to scare gold higher. The U.S. dollar drove lower and gold gained ground as news broke that Robert Mueller would be expanding his investigation of Russian election meddling to look deeply into the business dealings of the President and his Secretary of Commerce.

5-Day Chart of GLD at Seeking Alpha

All was well in Camelot and securities markets were behaving normally. Housing Starts & Permits had just been reported better than expected, and Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) was reported up 0.6%, against economists' expectations for 0.4% growth. Stocks were breaking into record territory, seemingly poised to break out. The U.S. dollar was on the mend on the good news, and gold was on the decline.

Then suddenly the news broke that the Special Counsel to the FBI, Robert Mueller, would be expanding his investigation of Russian election meddling to include Donald Trump's business dealings. As the stock market and currency traders weighed the risk of President Trump's last ten years of business deals with Russians being looked at under a microscope, and those of Wilbur Ross at the Bank of Cyprus as well, the market mood went sour. The U.S. dollar dropped another leg lower and gold prices were jolted higher.

Precious Metals Security 07-21-17 SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: GLD) +0.9% iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: IAU) +1.0% iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSE: SLV) +1.2% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) +0.5% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) +0.6% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: NUGT) +1.5% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: DUST) -1.3% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) +0.7% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) +1.4% Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) -0.8% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) -0.1%

It all happened as everything was working according to plan too, and I still expect incoming economic data to continue to paint a picture of an improving economic situation in America. The Federal Reserve will look justified to tighten monetary policy, and the U.S. dollar should stabilize or appreciate and gold should decline, all else held constant.

"All else held constant," is an important phrase I include in all of my reports, along often with specific risks outlined. All securities are driven by multiple fundamental factors with varying weightings.

The U.S. dollar greatly influences gold priced in dollar terms. The dollar, likewise, has many variables in play which drive its value. Some factors are more predictable than others, and demand a higher factor weighting as a result. But some factors can spring up and outweigh all others for short periods of time. Someone might say this expansion of the investigation was foreseeable, and I agree, but it also should fade in its impact, whereas the strengthening economy should grow in its impact if I am correct about it.

When reading investment reports or articles, you should be noting the duration of the forecast, and whether the author also includes a different perspective for the short, medium or long term. It's important to note and repeat that I have maintained my long gold long-term perspective throughout my recent short short-term disfavor because of our government's shift to a more engaging foreign policy strategy and on my inflation view.

It's notable that I foresaw this latest evidenced impact of the President on gold late last year. Though it has not started to play a role for gold until this year, that benefit to precious metals is being witnessed today and is an ongoing plus. Still, I suspect this latest spider will be less scary in a few days, and gold less interesting, all else held constant.

Last week, we saw that old nemesis of the dollar reemerge. It's one of those "all else held constant" issues. I'm talking about the Oval Office scandal, the FBI investigation and the resulting uncertainty about the head of our state. If our government is distracted with defending itself against allegations of bad faith, it might not get done with its ambitious initiatives to free the economy for faster growth. And, it's generally bad news for the dollar to have an Administration embroiled in controversy.

5-Day Chart of UUP at Seeking Alpha

So gold got its due jolt, and it may benefit some more over the next several days depending on how well the Sunday morning political programs and newspapers scare important investors, and on what the President does (read tweets) next.

In conclusion, we have got our eye on that scary spider on the wall, as the broadening investigation into Russian meddling worries investors. Still, the markets must increasingly notice improving economic data, and the tangible driver it provides to U.S. stocks, the dollar, and how it works against gold.

My precious metals perspective is dynamic and fluid and requires readers' close following of my work. My long-term perspective for buy and hold investors, however, remains long gold. Also, I believe precious metals and relative securities are a must own for all portfolios for efficient diversification. This view is supported by the credit I give to a more aggressive foreign policy strategy being employed by the new Administration. My latest short-term disfavor of gold runs for just a brief period and is for nimble investors and traders to consider only. I anticipate the development of a significant temporary gold driver at some point from mid-August to late September that I'll be keeping a close watch for. I'll talk about that factor in more detail when appropriate. Readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha for my regular work on precious metals markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.