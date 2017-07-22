Jinko Solar Goes Parabolic

This has to do with much higher installations in the first half in China, but it remains to be seen whether it can continue at that torrid pace.

However, since February, the shares have moved steadily higher and the latest spurt is near parabolic.

Jinko Solar (JKS) shares are on a tear, even more so than most other solar names, what's going on? Well, for starters, it's the startling figures out of China, the country has exceeded all expectations and installed 24GW of new solar capacity in just the first six months of the year.

Since Jinko is the market leader in China, this adds up, needless to say. The last year was a difficult year for solar when there was a sharp slowdown in major markets (China, the US and Japan) for various reasons. This slowdown was expected to last well into 2017, perhaps even into next year, but China is tearing up the rule book, at least in the first half.

Jinko Solar delivered disappointing Q1 results, especially on the earnings side, missing by a wide margin ($0.28 where $0.48 per share was expected, which is the GAAP number and is what both Yahoo and CNBC published. The non-GAAP EPS was $0.36 from the company's PR).

More of the results can best be summarized with the following slide from the Q1:

After being stagnant for a number of quarters, shipments are increasing again:

And costs are falling:

Jinko is one of the solar companies which also source from other companies when they cannot fill all of the demand from their own plants (it's not economical because of trade barriers), hence the 'blended cost,' the mix of their in-house and outsourced panel cost.

As you can see in the graphs below, financial performance has deteriorated considerably:

This has to do with rising polysilicon cost, decline in ASPs and an increase in sourced third-party panels (which carry lower margins).

Turnaround?

The shares have moved significantly higher despite the disappointing Q1 earnings figures and deteriorating financial metrics. Clearly, investors are thinking the worst is behind us. Here are the main factors behind that optimism:

China growth which we mentioned above but also growth in other countries like India and emerging markets. All in all, the company expects shipments to increase another 25% sequentially in Q2 and ASPs to remain stable. For the year, shipments will be between 8.5GW-9GW.

ASPs decreased from $0.41 in Q1 2016 to $0.395 in Q1 2017 and are expected to remain stable.

Polysilicon prices were a bit of a drag, but these are expected to stabilize or even decline a bit.

Its PERC monosilicon products, which generate higher margins (as they generate higher ASPs, in the mid 40s), are fully booked for the rest of the year and will increase its shares of sales from 5% now to 15% in Q2, rising to 20% in Q3.

While the company is optimistic about Q2 and the rest of the year and (needless to say) so are investors, we think a warning is in order. Here is what the company said about the Chinese market on its Q1 CC with respect to its biggest market (35% of revenue):

Momentum in China will continue, driven by the rush orders coming in before the June 2017 subsidy change. Our PERC products have been in short of supply. Top Runner projects and the PV Poverty Alleviation projects will supplement Chinese market demand in the second half, and particularly in Q3, distributed generation projects will make strong demand... we see the China demand are extremely strong and that's mainly due to this Q2 rush of this feed-in-tariff change.

This at least opens up the possibility of a considerable slowdown in the second half of the year (just like last year, in fact) when the rush of new orders subsides.

On the American market (13% of Q1 revenue) from the Q1 CC:

we expect the demand in U.S. market to remain strong during second half of 2017 and the first half of 2018 as the development of most projects draw to a close. As a result of relatively limited supply, ASPs have stabilized and are increasing modestly.... From the market perspective, we will see a very strong rush in demand from U.S. market due to the uncertainty brought by this Suniva 201 petition and we are expecting a very strong - even stronger demand later.

However, that's not necessarily a boon for Jinko as it can't use its Chinese capacity to supply the American market and this situation will get worse if the Trump administration imposes new sanctions in response to the Suniva case.

The company was asked during the CC whether it might start to produce in the US itself and responded that it was studying that possibility.

Capex cost will also be significant ($400M for the year), but most of that goes into capacity for higher margin products, and by the end of the year, it will have 3GW mono wafer capacity and 2GW PERC capacity.

Conclusion

The shares have had a pretty hefty run-up and are a little overbought. There could be more in the tank if the Chinese demand continues to grow in the second half and the US won't embark on new tariffs, as the company shows solid growth in much of the rest of the world (it sells in 57 countries).

Polysilicon costs are stabilizing or declining a tad, ASPs are stabilizing and the product mix is improving, so margins should improve.

What happens in the Chinese market is, obviously, especially important. We are getting a bit more careful after the substantial price increases here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.