Buffett's Canadian Invasion: Home Capital Group

The risk to the Canadian housing market is real, although with an uninsured mortgage portfolio of 60% LTV, prices must drop significantly to affect Home Capital's liquidation value.

I’ve been following Home Capital (TSE:HCG) (OTCPK:HMCBF) and Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) (OTC:EQGPF) ever since the Canadian financial crash in the spring. I originally invested close to the bottom for both companies ($6 and $48, respectively); however, I noticed there has been little to no value write-ups on this site for HCG (or anywhere else for that matter). Since Buffett is now on-board and HCG prices have dropped to the pre-Buffett announcement (due to Wall Street and Marc Cohodes shorting speculation), I think there is a lot of opportunity to bet with Buffett here. This article is about HCG, but EQB offers good value as well, though less potential upside.

Thesis

In spite of the perceived Canadian housing market risk, I believe that Canadian bank HCG offers significant upside reward from its current price based on the following thesis:

HCG trades below its liquidation value of $15 assuming it gave away its mortgage portfolio for $0 (i.e., below market value);

Throughout its liquidity crisis, HCG has been able to sell mortgage assets at fair market value;

Warren Buffett and Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Have purchased ~20% of HCG, with a shareholder vote to add another ~19% equity; Offer additional liquidity support to minimize the risk of future bank runs; Provide a marketing platform for trust and confidence to prevent further deposit runs; and Have a history of making great investments in distressed financial businesses.

Management and the board have been cycled and the new management has proven its ability to solve the liquidity problem (crisis management), which shows extreme competence;

A new experienced CEO with significant digital banking experience has been hired to transform the company; and

HCG's average portfolio LTV (60%) will be able to survive a housing crisis more severe than the US financial crisis (which resulted in a ~35% drop in home prices).

Economic Traits of Sub-Prime Mortgages in Canada

HCG is a sub-prime mortgage lender in Canada. I know what you're thinking. Many got burned in 08-09 in this business, so why would anyone want to invest in a distressed sub-prime lender? You must first appreciate that “Canadian Sub-Prime” doesn't really mean the same thing as “American Sub-Prime”. In general, Canadian banking laws are stricter than the US when it comes to mortgages. Canadian mortgage rules and regulations are significantly more restrictive than their US counterparts. These regulations have been getting even stricter in an effort to cool these red hot housing markets. For example, Toronto and Vancouver saw large year-over-year housing price increases (20-30% annual growth). These restrictions include:

All banks must have government mortgage default insurance for all mortgages with an LTV over 80%. These mortgage insurance premiums steadily increased year over year to adjust for housing price risks;

The maximum amortization period for insured mortgages was reduced from 40 years to 25;

Interest rates used to underwrite borrower qualification increased; and

The maximum gross debt service ratio for borrowers became more restrictive.

Because of the conservative nature of the Canadian mortgage system, Canadian banks, especially sub-prime banks such as HCG and Equitable Group, have experienced very low default rates (<0.30%, yes less than 1%) and very low net write-offs (<0.10%). From the Q1 2017 investor presentation:

In spite of having an economy that is significantly tied to the US, default rates stayed at all-time low levels throughout the US financial crisis. Here are the historic default rate comparisons between Canada and the US (from DBRS limited):

Also, default rates have not significantly increased as a result of poor economic performance from Canada’s main industries such as oil and gas (i.e., in Alberta). For a perspective on Canada's oil and gas region, check out EQB's Alberta/Saskatchewan performance (2016 Q4 presentation) that shows an upward trend, but very manageable:



During the US financial crisis, some American underwriting accounted for risky borrowers by increasing the lending rates to account for the higher default rates. The Canadian sub-prime lenders differ from their American peers in their approach to risk management. They instead ask for larger down payments and mortgage insurance in other cases. For example, HCG has a weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) of its uninsured residential mortgage portfolio of 60%. Its Ontario LTVs for new mortgages in 2017 is 71.6% (Q1 2017 HGC investor presentation):

In some cases, sub-prime mortgages in the US had LTVs over 100% based on future appreciation speculation and balloon rates forcing refinancing activities. Therefore, housing prices would have to significantly drop for HCG to lose money on its assets. Therefore, sub-prime in Canada really means mortgages that can’t be underwritten by the big Canadian banks (who are extremely risk adverse) and not necessarily deadbeats who don’t have a job, or can’t afford their payments. Unemployment is also more indicative of default rates (from DBRS limited):

Economic Conclusion

The short thesis on the Canadian housing market has been literally around for decades. Over the years, I have read many articles on excessive debt levels, rising interest rate risks, and overpriced housing. However, I have yet to see a good thesis that describes the trigger or catalyst for the crash*. The thesis must include a catalyst that would drive unemployment or some other type of financial problem that would force Canadians to sell their homes or simply default.

There is obvious concern that the Bank of Canada could drive interest rates too high. However, I don't believe that the Bank of Canada would be naive enough to shock the housing market with significant rate increases. Perhaps some further stress tests could cause some declines in future mortgages; however, I see these activities more of a soft adjustment than significant causes of a crash.

Furthermore, current mortgages (3-5 year terms) require several years of turnover before they are subject to any rate changes. Therefore, the effect of rate changes is not instantaneous.

*If readers have a good thesis, I am respectfully open to hearing it in the comments.

Background on HCG Liquidity Crisis

Let me provide some background on the liquidity crisis:

Around 2014-2015, the Ontario Security Commission (OSC) began an investigation into mortgage fraud within HCG. The fraud originated from several mortgage brokers who were brokering mortgages with inaccurate applicant financial information. This resulted in incorrect OSC filings that potentially misled investors. On March 2017, after an infamous short seller started an attack on the bank and information spread about the investigation, Home Capital’s High Interest Savings Account (HISA) account declined from a steady state of over $2B to $1.4B (24 April 2017). The primary short thesis was that the mortgage assets were worthless due to the bad underwriting. On April 26th, with a HISA balance of approximately $814 million and liquidity declining towards the negative, the bank signed a $2B emergency line of credit with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP). The effective rate of the HOOPP loan was 22.5%. On 26 April, Home Capital's common stock went from over C$17 to just under C$6 (from a 4-year high of ~C$50). After making changes to the board and selling some of its mortgage portfolio, the stock price recovered to ~C$15. Although the bank experienced a liquidity problem, the mortgage assets continued to perform well.

In June 2017, Warren Buffett made a deal to purchase shares through a dilutive issuance. Berkshire Hathaway was able to purchase 19.99% of Home Capital for $9.55 per share under an emergency TSX clause for “financial hardship” and provided a $2B LOC to HCG at 9% plus 1% of undrawn funds. This was significantly below the current trading price (~$15). Additionally, Berkshire agreed to purchase additional shares up to 38.39% at $10.30, subject to a shareholder vote which was to be completed by the end of July 2017. Subsequently, the stock rose to over $20, then fell back to under $15. The dilutive effect is from 64M shares to 80M, to about 104M shares for each equity tranche, respectively. Buffett has made it clear during interviews that he is in for the long haul whether or not the second tranche is approved by the shareholders.

Liquidation Valuation Pre-Buffett Acquisition

While the stock was below $6, I purchased it based on a very conservative liquidation value and sold it at ~$10 before Buffett entered the game. Home Capital’s book value in the spring of 2017 (before the crash) was approximately $25 per share. However, as a result of the liquidity event, several conservative assumptions were required to value the business:

The HOOPP line of credit carried an immediate $100 million fee, a 10% interest on withdrawn funds, plus 2.5% on unwithdrawn funds. Therefore, if a steady state of $1.8 billion was withdrawn over a six-month period, the cost to the business was expected at $215 million ($100 + $1,800 * 10% / 2 + $200 * 2.5% / 2);

Because mortgages and other credit products usually have long ownership cycles (several years), it was unlikely that Home Capital would lose a significant amount of its existing customer base. However, it was expected that there would be a net reduction of mortgages due to the loss of existing customers whose mortgages were up for renewal and limited new customer acquisition;

In order to attract new customers, it was estimated that Home Capital would be forced to increase its deposit and GIC interest rates and lower its mortgages interest rates. This would lower Home Capital’s net interest margin and decrease its profitability;

Therefore, in order to be conservative to account for items 2 and 3, it was assumed that zero retained earnings would be realized over the next six months; and

If Home Capital liquidated or sold its mortgages, it would get 70 cents on the dollar (i.e., reduction of liquidation value by 30%).

Over a six-month period, a very conservative estimation of liquidation value was approximately $9.50 per share. Therefore, there was significant upside if the business was able to solve its liquidity problem (which I determined was highly probably due to the importance it plays in the industry and the economy).

Adjusted Valuation Post Buffett Deal

I'll assume that the full Buffett deal will go through (i.e., shareholders will vote for the second equity tranche), there will be zero net income for the next four quarters, and the LOC interest will be needed for 1 year until the deposits re-stabilize. Because Buffett is now involved, I feel more comfortable being less conservative. Therefore, the liquidation value should go to:

$1,600M

-100M (HOOPP Financing)

-200M (HOOPP & Berkshire LOC interest)

+400M (Berkshire Equity)

+0 (net income for the next 4 quarters)

-118M (goodwill & intangibles)

=$1582M or $15.21/share

Another way to look at it is that the Buffett equity investment is paying for expensive LOCs until the deposits return (he is actually paying himself since he now owns the LOC debt). HCG continues to trade slightly below liquidation value (depending on your assumptions of course). Historically, HCG and its competitors have traded at premiums to book values (~2x @ ~$55/share) and well above liquidation values. Now that Berkshire is involved, my thesis is that HCG should eventually trade above its liquidation value and return to a EPS multiple valuation. It is difficult to predict (so I won't at this point) what the future earnings will be until HCG provides an update on the mortgage portfolio since the sale of several billions in mortgage assets.

Management

I rate the current management at A+ for dealing with the crisis. Here are some of the recent changes:

Alan Hibben, former head of Strategy at RBC, Managing Director of M&A at RBC; and President of a trust company.

Yousry Bissada, a 30-year veteran of the mortgage business, with recent CEO experience managing a digital mortgage broker business (Kanetix.ca), was recently hired as the CEO (taking over in fall 2017). I think that Mr. Bissada will be able to add significant value back to HCG through increasing its digital capabilities and through his broker connections.

Brenda Eprile, former Executive Director of the OSC, named new Chair of the Board; Kevin Smith remains an independent director.

Claude Lamoureux, former Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and a co-founder of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance.

Paul Haggis, former CEO of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) and former CEO of Alberta Treasury Branches, a financial institution owned by the province of Alberta.

Sharon Sallows, experienced director with public and private companies, background in lending and investments.

I recommend that readers watch interviews of Alan Hibben on BNN.ca. Alan was the voice of Home Capital during the crisis. Rock solid individual who was worth betting on alone.

Summary

I believe that the new board which was successful during the liquidity crisis, the new CEO with digital banking experience, and Berkshire's backing will lead to a strong business transformation in the coming years. The LTV values in the Canadian sub-prime market mitigate any housing crisis risks. This value play offers a margin of safety due to a price below the liquidation value and the liquidity backing of Buffett. All you have to do is out-wait the shorts long term.

Risks

Canadian housing prices drop beyond 40% and lead to systemic defaulting (low probability - some may disagree);

Continued Canadian bank shorting by Wall Street (med-high in short term);

Failure to grow bank deposits to eliminate expensive LOC within a year (low-med); and

Problems growing mortgage portfolio due to broken trust (low).

