Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: What To Expect

On a sequential basis, the earnings growth will be driven by higher copper volumes, driven in part by increase in sales from the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings will improve on a year-over-year basis, thanks to the positive impact of higher realizations which will be partly offset by lower copper volumes.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's biggest publicly listed copper producer, is expected to release its quarterly results before the markets open on Tuesday, July 25. I believe the company is all set to post higher profits, even on a sequential basis when it did not receive any support from copper prices.

Freeport-McMoRan has been benefiting from the strength in commodity prices. In 1Q17, the company posted an adjusted profit of $0.15 per share, as opposed to an adjusted loss of $0.16 per share in the year-ago period, thanks in large part to a 22.5% increase in realized price for copper. In 2Q17, the price levels remained strong. The end of day settlement price of copper futures ended up averaging almost $5,668 per tonne during the three months ending June 2017, depicting a gain of almost 20% from the year-ago period. Therefore, for 2Q17, the company will likely report substantially higher realized prices than the year-ago quarter which will drive earnings growth.

The positive impact of higher realized prices will be partly offset by lower volumes. The company has been saying that its copper sales will decline to a little less than 3.9 billion pounds this year from 4.65 billion pounds in 2016, thanks in large part to asset sales. In a recent presentation, the company said that its 2Q17 copper sales will be around 975 million pounds. The guidance implies a drop of 12.2% from sales of 1.1 billion seen in 2Q16.

On a sequential basis, however, Freeport-McMoRan did not receive any support from copper prices. In fact, the average copper price in 2Q17 was 3% lower than 1Q17. But the company's earnings will likely still improve due to the strong growth in copper production. Remember, in 1Q17, the company experienced disruptions in operations in Indonesia, which is home to its Grasberg mine. Due to the regulatory restrictions in the country, Freeport-McMoRan's Indonesian subsidiary deferred its copper exports which had a negative impact on the company's sales volume.

Exports, however, resumed in April after Jakarta and Freeport-McMoRan signed an agreement which allowed the miner to resume operations for six months. Operations at Grasberg haven't been smooth since a large number of mine's workers have been on a strike, although last month a company spokesman confirmed that the mine has been "running as normal" since an even greater number of workers and contractors continued to work. Consequently, the company will likely report significantly higher sales volumes from Indonesia as compared to 125 million pounds of copper and 177,000 ounces of gold seen in 1Q17. That should completely offset the negative impact of weak copper prices, allowing the company to post higher earnings.

In addition to this, Freeport-McMoRan will also receive a boost from the anticipated uptake in gold production, particularly following the resumption of operations at Grasberg which has been responsible for almost all of the company's gold sales. As per the company's guidance, gold sales for 2Q17 will clock in at 440,000 ounces. That's more than twice as large as the sales of 182,000 ounces and 156,000 ounces reported in 1Q17 and 2Q16, respectively.

Note that the company will not receive a major lift from gold prices which averaged almost $1,258 per ounce in 2Q17, which is nearly flat from 1Q17 and up just 3.2% from 2Q16. But thanks to significantly higher sales volume, gold will also play a key role in fueling earnings growth for 2Q17.

Freeport-McMoRan, therefore, will likely report higher earnings than the profit of $1.05 per share seen in 1Q17 and a loss of $0.02 per share in 2Q16. Moreover, the above-mentioned factors (price, sales volume) should also have a positive impact on the company's cash flow from operations, which were $792 million in 1Q17 and $874 million in 2Q16.

Freeport-McMoRan has also significantly reduced its capital expenditure budget for this year to $1.6 billion from $2.8 billion in 2016 following the disposal of its oil and gas business in 2016. As a result, Freeport-McMoRan's capital spending will be low while its operating cash flows will remain strong which puts the company in a great position to post high levels of free cash flows for 2Q17. The free cash flows will likely be better than $448 million reported in 1Q17 and significantly higher than $41 million reported in 1Q16.

One of Freeport-McMoRan's biggest problems has been its weak balance sheet, but the company has already managed to significantly improve its financial health by cutting its debt load. At the end of 1Q17, the company carried a net debt of $11.36 billion, down significantly from more than $20 billion a year earlier. Since the company has been running a free cash flow positive business which does not rely on additional borrowings, the company will likely report low levels of debt for 2Q17 as well. The management will likely reiterate their commitment to bring the net debt down to the range of $8.4 billion to $9.7 billion by the end of 2017. The reduction in debt will be fueled by free cash flows and additional asset sales, such as the disposal of cobalt assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.