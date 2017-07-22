It is my opinion that's no longer the case.

Once upon a time, regular investors understood the game they were playing.

You bought stocks (SPY) as a way to capture your fair share of the presumed upside in the US economy or, more narrowly, as a way to bet on the ostensibly bright prospects for this or that individual company.

In either case, you tied up your fortune (figuratively and literally) with the fortune of corporate America and you sat back and waited to be rewarded for making what, over the long-run, is about as close to a sure-bet as there is.

You knew you were participating in a two-way market where there was risk. There would be ups and there would be downs along the way, but ultimately, things would turn out ok. In the meantime, you'd probably collect some dividends.

That's changed. But regular investors don't realize it.

Since 2009, regular people have been unwittingly participating in a giant carry trade, the viability of which has been insured by something on the order of $21 trillion in central bank asset purchases.

This isn't normal. In fact, it's the opposite of normal. It is, as Deutsche Bank's resident genius Aleksandar Kocic recently put it, "a state of exception."

That's not some metaphysical nonsense. The very point of post-crisis policy is that it's exceptional. It was necessary to bring the global financial system back from the edge of collapse.

But the state of exception - think of it as something akin to martial law - is still the prevailing order. It was never lifted.

We've seen timid attempts to taper asset purchases here and there, but as Citi reminds you, we have never seen a contraction in the aggregate advanced economy central bank balance sheet since 2008:

(Citi)

The liquidity impulse has been ever-present. Martial law has never been lifted.

Indeed, one of the reasons why US financial conditions have continued to loosen since the Fed began hiking is because the ECB and the BoJ are still in the game. Have a look at financial conditions since the "lift-off" in December 2015 (down is looser):

(Bloomberg)

"Persistently supportive liquidity conditions have more than compensated for policy and growth disappointments [and] by boosting returns and repressing volatility, ample liquidity is a gift for investors," Mohamed El-Erian wrote in a great Op-Ed published on Friday. "It makes the investment journey pleasing, comfortable and lengthy," he added.

Yes, "pleasing, comfortable and lengthy" - but not entirely real.

This isn't the same game. Regular investors think they are making the same bet on the long-term viability of the US corporate sector as they made pre-crisis. But they are wrong. This is a bet on central bank liquidity and thereby a bet on the continuation of the state of exception - it's a bet that martial law won't be lifted any time soon.

To see this, have a look at the trend in global earnings growth:





(Goldman)

Now compare that to the MSCI World plotted against the global aggregate advanced economy central bank liquidity impulse:

(Citi)

You tell me what's in the driver's seat.

The reflexive nature of the relationship between central banks and markets perpetuates this state of martial law. Markets are an input in central banks' reaction functions. Markets can (and do) influence the extent to which this state of exception can be lifted.

The longer this situation persists, the more entrenched it becomes.

"More than eight years of monetary stimulus and forced status quo have created a situation where change has become impossible," the above-mentioned Kocic wrote in his latest piece out Thursday and tweaked on Friday.

"This has set in place the swarm effect: You can say no, but it is inconsequential," he continues.

Now consider this from the same note:

At the end, it is all about the decision whether to aligning your prospects with or against everyone else’s. At the moment, investors face a difficult choice. On one side, you are tempted to join the crowd. After all, the Fed is the “guarantor” so, despite the downsides, embracing the carry trade might not be a totally unsafe option (and you get rewarded for that). For most people who operate over a short time horizon, this is the only option.

Professionals whose returns are benchmarked against short-term metrics have no choice. They cannot forgo the carry. If they do, they will fall behind their peers. And so they sell volatility (or put on equivalent trades).

In the background, regular investors do not understand that they are participating in this game. And so they make uneconomic decisions that to them seem rational. Have a look at these charts:

(Deutsche Bank)

Inflows into exchange-traded products over the first half of 2017 very nearly outpaced the entire inflow in 2016 which was itself a record.

Again, this partly represents retail investors making what they believe to be a rational, economic decision. Only it's not. Because what they don't realize is that they are investing alongside an uneconomic actor - namely central banks.

These flows are what make it impossible for professionals to make rational decisions where "rational" means putting on negative carry trades prior to a downturn.

It's the same "swarm effect" described by Kocic. There is no choice but conformity for professionals and regular investors have fallen victim to believing that what they are seeing approximates a real market when in fact it does not.

How this ends is anyone's guess. Indeed, it is possible that it doesn't end, precisely because it can't.

There is no readily apparent way that this can resolve itself in the absence of a sudden and truly historic upturn in global growth that bridges the gap between the market conditions that would persist in the absence of martial law and the conditions we're seeing in the state of exception.

So far from telling you to sell everything, I'm actually telling you that it is no longer clear that central banks can exit. In the BoJ's case, it's quite literally impossible, as they have a JPY16 trillion equity book that would need to be marked-to-market if Japanese stocks were allowed to fall.

As always, it is up to you to do with this as you see fit, but my message is simple. Once upon a time you understood what game you were playing - that seems to no longer be the case.

