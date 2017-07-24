Corning: Flying High Into Earnings (With An Acquisition And More)

Well, it took four years from when we substantially increased our position in Corning's (NYSE:GLW) shares for us to fully realize our investment thesis in the company and its shares. In retrospect, our confidence in GLW's shares should have told us to "Buy more!" An opportunity to invest in the shares of a company such as GLW, which languished for years while it transformed, does not arise every day. As we write this article, the company is a day or so away from its latest earnings report and expectations are high as its shares sit a hair below 52-week highs. Our readers and patient GLW investors should remember that the company's shares sit at a multi-year high as its transformation strategy is finally starting to yield results. In particular, in recent years, GLW has been engaged in a multi-part transformative effort to drive growth and shareholder rewards through acquisitions, its Dow Corning divestiture, capital allocation plan and new product introductions. Although GLW's shares are clearly back in investors' favor, do not expect the company to rest on its laurels. Rather, GLW is continuing to make announcements to strengthen one or more of its non-LCD display glass businesses. Over the past week, the company made significant announcements relating to its optical communications business and its life sciences business. We will discuss each development below.

The reemergence of GLW's optical communications business has occurred due to continued benefits from North American service provider customers building out their fiber to the home ("FTTH") networks. As sales improve for such business, the profitability of such business is also increasing due to improvement in manufacturing performance. The company has indicated in the last several months that it expected 2017 optical business communications growth to be driven by three factors: 1) fiber market demand exceeding supply, 2) industry leaders investing in optical solutions, and 3) the consolidation of some of its largest service provider customers. GLW also indicated that its capital spending investments would support double-digit growth in its optical communications business. Such strengthening optical communications business as indicated by GLW's rising revenue for the business and its commitment to expand its optical communications business in North Carolina are positives for shareholders in addition to company's transformation through its acquisition strategy, new product offerings, and its capital allocation plan. While GLW's legendary research and development program will support growth in its optical communications business, so will periodic acquisitions.

Towards the latter part of July 2017, GLW announced it acquired SpiderCloud Wireless Inc. ("SCW"), a leading provider of in-building wireless solutions. In particular, SCW develops scalable small-cell network platforms that deliver coverage and capacity for wireless services inside buildings. (Small cells are deployed by mobile operators and enterprises to optimize network efficiency and improve user experience.) GLW commented that such acquisition would position it as a "preferred provider to key wireless customers." SCW is to become part of the GLW optical communications business and aligns with such business' strategy of growing annual sales from $3 billion in 2016 to $5 billion in 2020 through internal innovation and acquisitions. The company commented further that "[w]ireless connectivity has become more a necessity than an amenity, and mobile operators and enterprise customers are seeking cost-effective solutions to enhance service for their users inside buildings." Although GLW and SCW did not disclose the terms of the acquisition, a commentator, anticipating the deal, estimated the cost of a SCW acquisition and set out benefits of such acquisition to GLW. The commentator indicated a SCW purchase price of about $200 to 250 million plus an additional amount for earn-out compensation over the next few years.

According to the commentator, SCW likely sold out to GLW given that the enterprise portion of the in-building wireless market that would deploy SCW's solutions was slow to adopt and accept the responsibility that in-building wireless signal availability and coverage is a utility that must be provided by the building owner/landlord and is not the responsibility of the mobile operator. Given that the GLW optical communications business has been focused on supplying fiber-based distributed antenna system ("DAS") indoor wireless solutions, the commentator opined that the addition of the SCW product line filled in a gap in GLW's current product portfolio. In particular, the SCW acquisition allows GLW to target enterprise customers that its digital DAS solution was unable to effectively serve and enhances GLW's ability to effectively compete against DAS-offering companies. We see the SCW acquisition as a long-term positive to: 1) drive revenue/earnings growth; 2) allow the company to meet its 2020 optical business revenue growth goal; and 3) continue to diversify the company away from its over reliance on its price-sensitive LCD display glass business. We also see the estimated SCW purchase price as consistent with the size of GLW's acquisition purchase prices in recent years, and expect continued bolt-on acquisitions priced at a $500 million cost or less.

GLW was not only working to drive revenue growth in recent weeks through acquisitions but also employing its own internal innovation abilities in collaboration with outside business partners. A day or so after the announced SCW acquisition, GLW announced with Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a collaboration that brought about "the modernization of pharmaceutical packaging" with the introduction of GLW's "Valor Glass." The companies pointed out that such pharmaceutical glass packaging solution enhances the storage and delivery of modern day drug formulations and provides more reliable access to medicines essential to public health. In particular, the companies noted that the insights from MRK and PFE, in combination with GLW's glass science and precision forming capabilities helped deliver an exceptional glass packaging solution for injectable drugs in vials and cartridges. The companies will continue to collaborate with a focus on additional product/use evaluations for Valor Glass. The particular advantages of Valor Glass packaging includes superior chemical durability, strength and damage resistance. Such packaging qualities enable increased throughput and more reliable access to state-of-the-art medicines for patients, while maintaining a high level of quality assurance for pharmaceutical companies.

GLW's acquisition of SCW and its announcement of the Valor Glass product are continuing reasons why we plan to stay long on the company's shares. As we expected, the company continues to invest in research and development, capital expansion, and acquisitions to advance its innovation initiatives, strengthen its leadership in low-cost positions, and ultimately outperform its competitors. By pursuing such strategy, GLW believes that its likelihood of success increases, that its cost of innovation decreases, and that it creates higher and more sustainable competitive barriers. As we anticipated, the company's optical business is poised to take the leadership role for it over its price-sensitive LCD glass display business. For example, there is Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) recent agreement to purchase a minimum of $1 billion of GLW's optical products/services over the next three years as they reinvent their network to support 5G and new services. The company GLW believes that all of its customers can benefit from its unique optical communications capabilities. For example, GLW continues to be in discussions with major global telecommunication companies as such companies anticipate transformations in communications, education, healthcare, transportation, and ultimately the way that people live. As such, the company expects its optical business to grow much faster than the optical markets it serves.

GLW is leveraging its automotive market position by adding new business for gas particulate filters ("GPFs") as well as by building an automotive glass business. The company believes that GPFs will be the preferred approach to meet new regulations for particulate emissions from gasoline direct injection engines. (The company expects GPFs to become a significant business.) The company also continues to see progress towards commercialization of Gorilla Glass for automobiles. To move further into the automotive glass market, GLW is reapplying its own core technologies and it is using its manufacturing assets to provide glass that makes cars cleaner, safer, and more connected. With respect to GLW's mobile consumer electronics platform, it has a goal to double its sales despite flattening smartphone unit growth. To achieve such sales goal, the company seeks to: 1) capture more value per device; 2) gain share in the value mobile segment; and 3) win in new device categories such as wearables. With respect to the company's LCD glass display business, GLW's long-term objective is to stabilize returns. The company sees such display business as offering excellent cash flow while also presenting it with potential additional revenue streams as it works with customers on innovations.

The reemergence of GLW's optical communications business is important while it transforms through its acquisition strategy and new product offerings, and its capital allocation plan has already driven its shares higher as earnings estimates for both 2017 and 2018 continue to rise. The above-noted SCW acquisition and the Valor Glass announcement in addition to the VZ fiber optic supply deal are the latest in a series of positives for GLW and its shareholders. In recent years, GLW has engaged in multiple steps to transform the company including its: 1) acquisition strategy to strengthen each of its divisions, 2) its divestiture of its ownership of its Dow Corning joint venture to fund its transformation and capital allocation plans, 3) effort to put its glass products in automobiles, and 4) new product offerings. We believe such increasing earnings estimates and transformation support our belief that the company's shares are at the beginning of a multi-year move upward. With this in mind, we believe that investors should purchase GLW such shares on any overall market weakness to benefit from the company's transformative efforts, the introduction of Valor Glass in its life sciences business and its reemerging optical business.

Our view

Our investment in GLW shares has turned out to be one of our most successful investment ideas in recent years. With that said, we think the company's shares have run up in anticipation of the positive outcomes of its recent transformative efforts. Media reports have predicted a positive outcome for the company's next earnings report given positive competitor results. As such, potential new investors may want to wait for a 5 to 10 percent pullback in GLW's shares on an overall market selloff. With this in mind, GLW's strong recent performance has been driven by the performance of the company's optical communications business and the strong adoption of its Gorilla Glass 5 product. We believe that the company's transformational efforts and reemerging optical communications business will drive its shares higher in the intermediate and long term. In addition, GLW's transformational activities also include internal research and development, capital spending, product innovation, acquisitions and divestitures. With respect to the technologies the company will continue to focus on, GLW will remain primarily focused on technology markets where it is a leader and that will provide it with significant growth/returns for investors.

GLW's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 18.40 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.73 and 16.95 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $1.88. We should note that estimates for each year have continued to rise in recent months and may be increased by GLW in its next earnings announcement. The company's shares have a current dividend yield of about 1.95. We believe that long-term investors should consider purchasing GLW shares on any overall market selloff as the company's transformational efforts through acquisitions and new product offerings continue to show positive results. Over the long term, GLW's innovative research and development abilities, reemerging optical communications business, aggressive acquisition strategy, capital allocation plan and new product offerings will reward investors with increased dividends, share repurchases and share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW, VZ, MRK, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.