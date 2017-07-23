Admit It, It Is About Time To Go Bottom-Fishing For General Electric

General Electric’s (GE) shares crashed to new 52-week lows on Friday after the industrial company reported a huge profit drop compared to last year, and GE’s profit outlook was everything but exciting. That said, I think General Electric is nonetheless an attractive stock to gobble up on the sell-off as the company will continue to return a boatload of cash to shareholders. General Electric should be viewed as an income vehicle, first and foremost, that delivers steady dividend income over the long haul, and not as a vehicle for price appreciation.



Every time a company’s shares sell off on an earnings release, it is a reminder that Wall Street is very short-term oriented. And if one is indeed short-term oriented, there were plenty of reasons to sell General Electric into the weakness after the company released soft second quarter earnings.



General Electric’s Q2-17 revenues slid 12 percent from a year ago to $29.6 billion. General Electric’s earnings per-share -- GE’s industrial and verticals EPS -- hit $0.28/share in the second quarter compared to $0.51/share in the second quarter of last year, marking a whopping 45 percent year-on-year decline. Though Q2-17 earnings plunged, General Electric’s profit figure beat the consensus earnings estimate: Wall Street was expecting the industrial company to report earnings per-share of $0.25/share, implying a $0.03 EPS beat.



Uncertainty Is Back...And Why You Shouldn't Care



General Electric didn’t convince with its profit guidance either, a key reason why shares moved sharply lower on Friday. General Electric reaffirmed its 2017 profit guidance range of $1.60-$1.70/share, but said that EPS will likely come in at the lower end of this range. In other words, the risk of a guidance adjustment in the second half of the year has grown significantly.



The rather weak second quarter revenue and earnings picture combined with the rather unsatisfying profit outlook have taken a toll on General Electric’s share price on Friday. GE closed 2.92 percent lower Friday, and shares fell to a fresh 52-week low ($25.26).





Source: StockCharts.com



General Electric has slid approximately 18 percent this year, and shares are about to be oversold. That said, though, I think there are convincing reasons to buy General Electric at new 52-week lows. For one thing, investor sentiment towards General Electric may have taken a hit lately, but sentiment can and does change quickly, and typically is of temporary nature only. But, more importantly, the drop in GE’s market valuation actually makes the company much more compelling from a yield and reward-to-risk point of view. General Electric has a high-quality, safe dividend and a record of paying dividends to shareholders since 1899, in good years and in bad years. Investors shouldn’t dismiss this fact too easily in light of GE’s Q2-17 earnings.



As a matter of fact, I suggest that investors see GE through this lens: Though GE may see slower revenue and earnings growth moving forward, the dividend alone justifies buying General Electric for a DGI portfolio. Thanks to the sell-off in GE in the last several weeks, an investment in the industrial company throws off a very solid 3.71 percent dividend, and the yield on cost will most likely rise long term.



Your Takeaway



I am buyer at these prices, and, frankly, I think buying GE near 52-week lows is a no-brainer. General Electric is one of the most revered, most diversified companies in the world with a record of paying shareholders a growing dividend over time. Yes, General Electric will not excite investors with fantastic profits this year, but it doesn’t have to. GE only needs to play it safe and pay shareholders a slowly growing dividend. Since shares sell for a very enticing 3.7 percent yield, I am happy to go against the flow and add to my existing GE position. Buy for income generation and long term capital appreciation.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.