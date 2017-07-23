I Own This Projected 9.43% Dividend Yield REIT With Immediate 18% Upside

There is one excellent comparison for GPMT which allows us to establish price targets.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) has yet to declare their first dividend.

The mortgage REIT focuses on CRE (commercial real estate). The most similar competitor is Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). Investors love BXMT. BXMT regularly trades at the highest price to book ratio. When they are not in first place, they are usually in second or third place. I believe investors will come to adore GPMT the same way.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend

GPMT should declare their first dividend in September. Based on comparisons with BXMT, the most likely dividend level is $0.42 to $0.45. If GPMT follows in Blackstone’s lead, then $0.45 would be the best estimate. Based on a recent price of $19.09, this would be a 9.43% dividend yield.

BXMT’s dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 9.36% on their trailing book value. The dividend yield is only 8% based on the recent price of $31.03.

How to predict a dividend

To estimate GPMT’s dividend we begin with the asset yield. I am estimating that it will be at least 5.43% on interest-earning assets. Further, GPMT will probably use similar leverage to other major mortgage REITs investing in CRE. That means GPMT should be running leverage of roughly 3.5x for assets to equity. Assuming 5.43% and 3.5x gives us roughly 19% in gross annual interest income on common equity.

Interest expense

For mortgage REITs investing in CRE with a 3.5x leverage ratio, interest expense usually runs between 39% and 40% of gross interest income. 19% times 60% leaves us with about 11.4% in net interest income on common equity.

Operating expenses

I would expect total operating expenses to run about 3.3% on equity. In this case, if preferred shares existed the operating expense would probably scale higher with the preferred equity. Therefore, I believe the lack of preferred equity is positive for the common shareholders.

11.4% minus 3.3% gives us 8.1%. The expected return on equity should average out to around 8.1%. However, mortgage REITs often add a few of those expenses back when calculating core EPS. I am estimating that those adjustments could drive core earnings on equity up to 9.36%.

If core earnings on equity come in at roughly 9.36% and the initial book value begins at $19.23 it would give us $1.80 per year in expected core earnings. I expect management to establish a dividend policy that matches dividends to roughly their expected level of core earnings. If management comes to the same estimate for core earnings, this is the dividend level that makes the most sense.

Significant upside

If interest rates increase, the interest rate on assets will also increase because these are CRE loans. As rates move higher, the expected level of core earnings on equity also increases. If GPMT trades materially above book value, it should trigger the company to issue additional shares. The market frequently reacts negatively on the announcement. However, each share issued at a significant premium to book value will increase book value per share across the company. Since we are forecasting core earnings to run about 9.36% on book, a 5% increase in book value could drive a 5% increase in core earnings. Assuming the dividend follows core earnings, each issuance above book value should support future dividend growth.

Based on the price to book value ratio for BXMT and the difference in dividend yields, GPMT has an immediate 18% upside. If GPMT issues new shares to capitalize on a premium to book value when it is available, it could drive the book value and dividend materially higher. Because GPMT is a smaller mortgage REIT, each new issuance of equity can grow book value faster and the cash can be put to work quickly. This strategy of issuing above book value to grow book value and earnings provides another 5% to 10% upside over the next two years.

Risks to the investment

Because GPMT invests in a leveraged portfolio of CRE loans, they are exposed to credit risk from the companies they are lending to. A significant increase in defaults on those loans would hurt their performance. If the loans defaulted and the collateral value were less than the outstanding balance, GPMT would be stuck eating a loss.

When GPMT issues a loan it is usually at a substantial discount to the estimated value of the collateral. The difference between the loan amount and the collateral value gives GPMT a margin of protection. If inflation picks up within the next several years, the value of the collateral should also increase.

Strong buy for Granite Point Mortgage Trust under $19.04

GPMT currently trades around $19. At these prices, the stock appears excellent. The company is trading below trailing book value and the expected forward dividend yield based on my projections is 9.43%. GPMT would have to rally significantly to trade at the same price to book ratio as BXMT. Even if investors want to focus on the dividend yield, there is a material difference between 9.43% and the 8% BXMT is currently paying.

