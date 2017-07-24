Resource Sector Digest: Analyst Target Prices For Gold Are Excellent Contrary Indicators

One bank cut its target price right at the 2-month low and right before the gold price shot up again.

The ninety-eight edition of:

Resource Sector Digest (vol.98– July 24 , 2017)

As always, this edition of our newsletter will set the scene, highlight actionable ideas, comment on news releases, and link to relevant articles.

Setting The Scene

Most analysts expected gold’s momentum to be broken when the price of the yellow metal dropped to the low $1,200s again. After yet another attempt to break through a resistance level, people started to have mixed feelings about gold (GLD).

Source: stockcharts.com

This actually also reconfirmed an impression I had before. Research analysts from banks usually act/react post factum instead of before something happens. How often haven’t you seen titles like ‘Bank X expects the gold price to increase to $X' after a sharp increase had already happened?

This time, it was the other way around. Gold lost a few percent (and really, from $1,280 gold to $1,225 gold is less than 5%!), and analysts were falling over themselves to tell people to short gold, showing target prices way below the current price. The Dutch bank ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY) used to be one of those banks always running behind the facts by hiking target prices at tops and declaring a bear market at the bottom, and once again, in a July 11 update, the bank reduced its target price for gold from $1,300/oz to $1,210/oz.

Source: ABN AMRO

Funny side note: The target price was reduced to $1,210 exactly two trading days after the precious metal had already hit that level. The timing of the call couldn’t have been worse than this as the bank cut the target price almost exactly at the bottom of the correction.

Source: Nasdaq.com

It’s obviously not easy to predict the gold or silver (SLV) price, but a series of wrong calls in a row makes you lose your credibility pretty fast (which might not always be fair as the momentum on the gold market could change overnight). Conclusion: Whilst it’s always interesting to read the reasons used to justify a target price, you shouldn’t care too much about just the target price.

Let’s have a look at some charts:

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) did well towards the end of the week as the gold and silver price started to increase. I also added heavyweights Newmont Mining (NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY) to the chart.

GDX 5 Day Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

It will be really interesting to see if the current momentum will continue into next week. The more aggressive swings of the gold price within a certain trend channel could result in a substantial breakout, or completely crash…

Actionable Ideas

Open Square Capital noticed the comments from Whiting Petroleum 's (WLL) CFO at a recent conference organized by Bank of America, and discussed the company’s needs to keep the production rate stable. Apparently, Whiting would need noticed the comments from'sCFO at a recent conference organized by Bank of America, and discussed the company’s needs to keep the production rate stable. Apparently, Whiting would need $800M to achieve this.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) announced a bunch of shareholder friendly moves, but we agree with a Jefferies’ analyst who’s wondering why the company will buy back stock, seeing as it would make more sense to invest in announced a bunch of shareholder friendly moves, but we agree with a Jefferies’ analyst who’s wondering why the company will buy back stock, seeing as it would make more sense to invest in further growth . Seeking Alpha contributors were generally happy with this move, and you can reread the recent articles here

Laurentian Research wrote an excellent article about Bellatrix Exploration (BXE), and The Investment Doctor would strongly recommend you read it wrote an excellent article about, and The Investment Doctor would strongly recommend you read it here . TID agrees with Laurentian’s points and is happy to see Laurentian come up with a fair value of $7.45-21.50 as TID has a long position in Bellatrix’ convertible debentures which were issued last year. Whilst the convertibles initially traded above the par value, they can now be bought at a discount.

News Releases

Second-quarter production results are rolling in now, with Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) producing 51,600 ounces of gold at an all-in site cost of $1,112/oz and Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF) producing 37,600 ounces of gold and almost 90,000 ounces of silver. Premier also reduced its inventory as it sold 5,500 ounces gold more than it produced during the quarter. And there was more good news for Premier’s shareholders, as the company is increasing its production guidance from 125,000-135,000 ounces to 130,000-140,000 ounces. Asanko Gold (AKG) also released production results, and it will be interesting to see if the company will indeed be able to achieve its full-year production guidance of 230,000-240,000 ounces after a Q2 production of 46,000 ounces. Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) produced a total of 290,000 silver-equivalent ounces consisting of 161,000 ounces of ‘real’ silver.

Sierra Metals (OTC:DBEXF) produced a total of 2.7 million ounces silver-equivalent, of which just 616,000 ounces were ‘real’ silver. Sierra is really a poly-metallic producer as it also produced 5.3 million pounds of copper, 8.5 million pounds of lead and a stunning 18.5 million pounds of zinc, which really makes Sierra a zinc company rather than a silver company. Elsewhere in the zinc space, Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) announced the assay results of five step-out holes at its Ayawilca zinc project in Peru. I don’t think anyone will be unhappy with 23 meters at 8.4% zinc or 21 meters at 5% zinc.

TerraX Minerals (OTCPK:TRXXF) is still trying to figure out what the Yellowknife City Gold project has to offer and the recent sampling results with 66 g/t gold and almost 300 g/t silver and other high-grade gold samples will keep the company’s geos busy! Medgold (OTC:MGLDF) has the same issue after releasing a trench result of 84 meters at 5.6 g/t gold in Serbia. Keep in mind Fortuna Silver (FSM) has ‘dibs’ on whatever Medgold finds.

The Investment Doctor already mentioned in a February edition of the Resource Sector Digest there was a lot of chatter about M&A in the diamond sector, and now Dominion Diamond (DDC) has agreed to be acquired by the Washington Group of Companies for US$14.25 per share. Some are whispering joint venture partner Rio Tinto (RIO) will make a counter offer, but we’ll see about that!

Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF) finally closed its $113M financing with Bangchak, whereby the latter will acquire 50 million shares at C$0.85 per share, as well as a US$80M loan to build the project. SA contributor Matt Geiger will be happy with this deal! Elsewhere in the lithium space, Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) confirmed in its quarterly update the company is still on track to improve its performance after a disappointing production update, but an excellent product pricing update.

Banro (BAA) produced almost 40,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter which is a small decrease compared to the 46,000 ounces in the first quarter. This was caused by Twangiza, where the gold production decreased by 15% due to being forced to the lack of access to oxide ore, whilst at Namoya, the ‘digging capacity’ was lower than expected. In Senegal, Teranga Gold (OTCPK:TGCDF) has increased its reserves at Sabodala by 400,000 ounces to 2.7 million ounces of gold, underpinning the company’s plans to produce 1 million ounces during the next 5 years.

The financing window for the mining sector is open again, and B2Gold (BTG) has secured and upsized a$500M revolving credit facility with HSBC (HSBC) acting as sole lead arranger, but including the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and ING (ING) as part of the syndicate.

Taseko Mines (TGB) hasn’t given up on New Prosperity just yet as the company has received approval from the province of BC to conduct exploratory work on the property which has failed to receive the necessary permits so far.

Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) is working hard to build its Yanfolila mine, and the company now anticipates pouring its first gold bar by the end of this year. The company has 700 people on site building the mine and processing plant, and doesn’t seem to be wasting any time.

GoldMining (OTCQX:GLDLF) has now completed the acquisition of the Yellowknife Gold Project in Canada’s NWT after reaching an agreement with Tyhee Gold and RMB Australia, its creditor.

On the financial front, Alio Gold (ALO) has now closed its C$50M bought deal which will allow it to start developing the Ana Paula gold mine in Mexico, whilst Tahoe Resources (TAHO) shows it’s more than a one-trick pony as its lenders have increased the size of its credit facility by $50M to $300M. That being said, there’s a $75M cap as long as the issues in Guatemala persist.

Despite the low molybdenum price, General Moly (GMO) is still moving ahead with the Mt Hope project in the USA. The Bureau of Land Management has now published its Notice of Intent to complete an additional EIS, which should address the concerns raised by the US Court of Appeals. GMO expects the Record of Decision by the end of this year, or early next year.

Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) is definitely feeling the impact of the concentrate export ban, as it lost $175M in revenue. In my previous article, I hoped the situation would be resolved soon, but it’s taking much longer than I originally thought and it doesn’t look the company and the Tanzanian government will reach an agreement anytime soon. It will also be interesting to find out at what level the Barrick Gold (ABX) executives are part of the negotiations.

