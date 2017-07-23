Amgen And Novartis: First Mover Advantage Is A Must

On Thursday, Amgen (AMGN) and its partner Novartis (NVS) announced that the FDA had accepted the New Drug Application -- NDA -- for a migraine drug known as erenumab. If approved erenumab will be sold under the name Aimovig. This is an important date for both Amgen and Novartis because the migraine market will become crowded soon enough. That is because Amgen and Novartis aren't the only ones looking to penetrate the market. There are many other late-stage drugs, which will be discussed further below. The key point being is that late-stage results to date have shown efficacy to be closely similar to one another. That means whoever has first mover advantage in the market could eventually take the top spot. That is why the PDUFA date set for May 17, 2018 will be a key event.

Phase 3 Data

Amgen and Novartis are poised to do well with AMG 334 -- erenumab. That is because positive results were observed in both phase 3 trials. The two phase 3 trials were known as the STRIVE study, and the ARISE study. The STRIVE study enrolled 955 patients with episodic migraine who were randomized to receive either 70 mg of erenumab, 140 mg of erenumab or a placebo. The primary endpoint of the study was the mean change in monthly migraine days from baseline compared to placebo. The 70 mg of erenumab saw a 1.4 reduction in monthly migraine days compared to placebo. The 140 mg of erenumab saw a 1.9 reduction in monthly migraine days compared to placebo. The final results was that at least 60% of patients treated with erenumab experienced a 50% or better reduction in migraine days. The ARISE study was another phase 3 trial treating patients with episodic migraine. This study recruited a total of 577 patients for episodic migraine prevention. Patients were randomized to receive either receive a once monthly subcutaneous dose of 70 mg of erenumab or a placebo. Patients were treated for a 3-month period. The final results showed that those receiving erenumab achieved a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days of 2.9. That compares to the placebo arm only achieving a 1.8 day reduction. In my opinion both of these results indicate that erenumab is a powerful drug. In addition, it should have no problem achieving FDA approval after what it has demonstrated versus placebo in two key late-stage clinical trials.

Competition

Powerful data for erenumab from Amgen and Novartis will be good when the drug goes up for FDA approval on May 17. The issue is that there are many other competitors that are not too far behind. First of all, erenumab is a Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide -- CGRP -- drug. There are a host of other companies who are working in this space as well. Such companies include Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR). All these companies, like Amgen, use CGRP to treat patients with migraines. Teva in its phase 3 clinical trial saw a 1.5 day advantage with its migraine drug fremanezumab. I will say though that once Teva hits the market it will have a big advantage over the other drugs. That advantage would be the fact that its drug can be given on a quarterly basis, instead of monthly. In my opinion that will likely be a huge advantage over its competitors. Eli Lilly has performed well with its migraine trials as well. It had three phase 3 studies that were known as EVOLVE-1, EVOLVE-2, and REGAIN study. The reduction in migraine days for these studies were 2.8 days, 2.3 days, and 2.7 days respectively. That brings about an average of of 2.6 days for all 3 trials. The advantage with Eli Lilly is that it seems to have a better advantage in the reduction of migraine days compared to some others. Alder has been lagging behind with its therapy, and that can be seen on an article I wrote on Seeking Alpha named "Alder Phase 3 Migraine Data Points To Major Issues". In addition, Alder has another phase 3 study set to report results next year. That is data that will be released from the Promise 2 trial. That is set to report results in 2018, and if all goes well then Alder can seek for approval of its drug by the 2nd half of 2018.

Market Opportunity

That is where competition in this space heats up. Whoever has a first mover advantage in the CGRP migraine space, will be an early leader in generating substantial sales. That is because most of the companies developing a CGRP drug have seen a monthly migraine day average reduction of around 2 days. That means that the first person to get marketing approval will have a huge advantage. Being that Amgen and Novartis erenumab is first in line for approval -- it is the only drug to be filed for a Biologics Licence Application -- BLA -- with the FDA -- it could be the first to reach the market. Of course, that is reliant on the FDA approving the drug on May 17. It is estimated that the migraine market will grow from $3 billion in 2015 all the way $10 billion in 2025 in territories such as: U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, U.K., and Japan. Although the erenumab drug will target the CGRP inhibitor market, like the other drugs described above, which will all account for a $4.5 billion market opportunity.

Risks

The biggest risk of all would be the crowded space. If Amgen and Novartis erenumab is approved first it will no doubt have an advantage. The issue is that the drug could lag behind once other companies start to marker their own drugs. As described above, Teva is going for a quarterly dosing schedule. That means that patients won't have to be poked as many times to be treated for the same issue. An advantage like that could affect what drug doctors prescribe to their patients. Of course, that won't be the only item doctors would look at. They would also evaluate side effects and make other assessments as well before concluding which drug is best for their patient. The risk is still there, and once other competitors start to gain FDA approval for their CGRP drugs it could allow them to steal market share from Amgen and Novartis.

Conclusion

Positive phase 3 data on erenumab should be enough for FDA approval. The competition in the space is enormous and that remains a huge risk. The bright side is that Amgen and Novartis are the first to file for approval in the CGRP category space. The risk is high with a competing drugs from Teva to be able to treat patients quarterly as opposed to monthly.







