Will Falcon Oil & Gas Get The Go-Ahead?

I like recent action of Falcon oil and gas (NYSE:FOLFG) here and believe more upside momentum is in the cards. Although the current share price is hovering around the $0.29 level, the stock actually dipped back to $0.20 a share on Tuesday last due to the release of an interim report with respect to the current fracking moratorium in Australia. When the report was initially released, we saw selling really come to the fore which was surprising to say the least. Why? Because there was nothing in the report that suggested the final report (which is due later this year) would state that fracking in the Northern Territory would remain permanently on hold.

In fact, Falcon's drilling partner Origin Energy Ltd (ORG) (which has already bought out its former partner Sasol Limited (ADR) (NYSE:SSL) in a clear statement of intent) has since come out and welcomed the preliminary report by stating that the balance in the report was fair. This looks encouraging going forward. If the report were slanted heavily towards the risks of fracking as an extraction technique, investors would think otherwise about the progress of activity in the Beetaloo Basin. However Origin's comments definitely steadied the ship which certainly aided in stopping the aggressive selling of shares this week. As a result, shares now look that they will surpass $0.30 any day now.

So here's the deal for interested investors going forward. Falcon's share price has spiked since February (from around $0.07 per share) due to what could end up being a large unconventional discovery in the Northern Territory. Although extensive further tests must be done, Origin for example has stated that it believes the area known as "Middle Velkerri B" indicates almost 500 trillion cubic feet of gas. Now this is a big number and is only being currently indicated in one shale - the Middle Velkerri B shale. However a further 2 shales have been identified within the Middle Velkerri, plus the Kyalla shale still has no numbers associated with it. Therefore if we only consider a very low estimate (with respect to recovery rates from the Middle Velkerri B shale), we still are only talking about one shale play. This is the first metric to be optimistic about.

Secondly the domestic Australian gas market doesn't look all that healthy with shortages expected over the next decade. This is why I believe it would take a brave government to keep the fracking ban going indefinitely in the Northern Territory. Australia is a huge net gas exporter so it is definitely incongruous to see that its domestic market could potentially run out of gas (especially in parts of East Australia such as Sydney) over the next 10 years. Furthermore Origin's experience in fracking in this part of the world should help the argument move forward in that the company has actually redesigned its technology to ensure no aquifer contamination underneath the surface when undergoing fracking.

Moreover when one puts the environmental arguments to the side, drilling in the Northern Territory would create far more jobs than jobs that would potentially be lost. Roads and infrastructure would have to be built and Australia's energy problem would be history. Investors should note that Falcon's shares have rallied aggressively since February of this year even with the moratorium in place since last September. This should mean that there is still plenty of upside here if this ban gets lifted. 6 months should tell a lot here. Ultimately it will come down to recovery rates. How much gas can they get out is the question but they are definitely starting from a large base.

In investing we get paid to predict the future. Personally I would say there is a better than 50/50 chance the fracking ban gets lifted. Considering the size of the asset in question here, investors could do worse than being long Falcon before this final report comes to light. Our premium portfolio has been long this stock for quite a while now and latest developments would prompt me to lean on the side of doubling down (on any more steep pullbacks) instead of holding or selling our stake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOLGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Primary ticker FOLGF Thanks

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.