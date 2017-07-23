L.B. Foster - Prices Have Recovered But Remain Undervalued

Overview

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) is positioned to do well in 2017. New contracts and substantial backlog have lifted the stock price closer to its intrinsic value, which, I believe, is at least $25. L.B. Foster is also better diversified than most companies in the space, with 48% of operations in rail, 31% in construction and 21% in tubular and energy. Geographically, 10% of its operations are in Europe, mainly in cross-rail projects.

Recent Progress

The first quarter of 2017 signaled a turning point for the stock. We saw investors' sentiment revert from the grimmest level of $9 to a 52-week high $20. I still remember having a glance at the top line when it first came out. It was somewhat bleak as sales were down by 6%, and gross margin by 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. But to my surprise, the company operating cash flow, new orders and backlog were phenomenal! The industry environment was also expected to improve in the next few quarters!

I run a relatively concentrated portfolio, as a result, this positive performance pushed my L.B Foster position to over 25% of the portfolio value. Thus, this is also a good opportunity for me to review the stock to see if it’s time to move the capital elsewhere or wait for another quarter.

From my analysis and reading of the industry reports, I expect L.B Foster to have strong Q2 and Q3 results. Potentially pushing the stock to higher than $25, making it a fairly attractive trade, at 20%+ gain within a few months from current prices.

Strong Fundamentals

The most noticeable change in the recent quarter is the improvement in new orders and backlog numbers (see table below). Cash flow generation remains strong, working capital is healthy, and debt is very manageable. But most of all, as I track the last five quarter earning calls and slides, I find that the management is very honest, as a fellow author also agrees. Management’s prediction of the future and acknowledgement of their mistakes are very commendable. I tracked all their forecasts and expectations in the last 5 earnings calls and found their conclusions to be very accurate (see the last table in this article). For this reason, I may hold the stock for longer despite limited catalysts on the horizon.

Improving backlog and new orders

Rail segment was the best performing amongst all the segments in terms of new orders and backlog, pushing consolidated increase of all three segments to 38% YOY. It achieved $87.1mil and $91.7mil respectively (see table below).

Even though tubular and energy were struggling in the past, this quarter might not look as gloomy. We observe early positive signs in the upstream market activities since the start of the year. As a result, the midstream market activities are expected to follow in the second half of 2017. Overall, the business environment outlook is encouraging! I shall discuss some of the industry data in the next section.

Source: Created by author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-1Q17

Strong fundamentals

The prospect is looking rather bright. The company's robust fundamentals provide a high margin of safety. For example, its FCF/Sales has been consistently positive (for nine out of the last 10 years). The company is well respected in the industry. Revenue streams are diversified. The cost structure is tighter and management execution is commendable. As we know, the last two years have been difficult; the company had to cut costs, dividends and CAPEX. Despite this, it still managed to regain market share as demonstrated in the substantial growth of new orders and backlog. For the remainder of 2017, sales, costs and Capex are more or less predictable and showing some signs of growth. The management also announced that their current top priority is to cut cost and reduce debt.

Industry Tailwinds

L.B Foster's health correlates with the energy sector activities, including the transportation of coal, gas, and other commodities such as crops and grains. The last good run of the company stock price corresponded with the bull period of energy, which peaked in 2007. However, this time is different. Since the trough of $9 a share, the energy sector remains choppy. The good news is that the problem was not due to the lack of demand, but oversupply. Coal and gas are still being utilized and transported at high levels. Therefore, train tracks and oil pipes still require a significant amount of repairs and maintenance. In fact, the recent report on transportation shows increased activities in coal, grains and many commodities in North America.

According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), North America (US, Canada and Mexico) Class I rail traffic volume has been high since the beginning of 2017 and had continued to accelerate until 1st July 2017. Year on year, performance was up by 5.9% in June and 7.6% in May. It is important to note that this represents a slight slowdown of 170-basis point in growth between the last two months. Activity levels remain lower on an absolute level compared to 2015 and 2014. Nevertheless, very positive months indeed.

Source: AAR rail traffic data

For most of the weeks since the beginning of this year, Foster’s performance was higher compared to 2016. The highest transported commodities in the previous months were nonmetallic minerals and coal. As demonstrated in the table below, activities in petroleum and farm products (excluding grain, and food) are much lower. The data is especially useful for interpreting demand trends and activity levels in various areas.

Source: AAR report

Source: AAR report

Honest management

Management had also made similar comments about the future rail activities. In the last earnings call, they predicted not just Class I rail activities to improve, but also prices of projects in this sector to be higher.

we believe that rising raw material costs and improving factory utilization rates in the steel industry will put further upward pressure on prices, which in turn should help boost our sales growth.

Source: 1Q17 Earnings Call

The rail transport trend fits very well with their decision to allocate $2.5mil of the $6mil CAPEX into Class I railroad service contract, an area that is expected to continue improving well until the end of 2017.

Overall, I am upbeat about the industry data and management’s prediction of what is to come in 2017. They had made bad decisions and acquisitions in the past, but they have always been honest about their mistakes. Currently, their focus is on increasing sales and profitability are working. Their cost control has been phenomenal. Despite declining sales, EBITDA (at $5.1mil) was $2.1mil better than 4Q2016 and $1.1mil better than 1Q2016! The improvement of EBITDA was largely attributed to management’s efforts in lowering SG&A expenses, as well as, lower than expected legal fees. Furthermore, FCF is robust enough to speed-up additional debt reduction. All in all, it seems like they have moved on from the bad patch.

Lastly, the table below shows that management's predictions and outlook comments at each earnings call were on point!

Source: Created by author with data collected from Earnings Calls 2Q16-1Q17

Risks

The market is right to be bearish about L.B Foster in the last 18 months. The company still has a long way until full recovery. Prices are at the $50 range in good years. In the short to medium term, unfortunately, there are risks to investing in the company. Firstly, there is not an exciting catalyst or future changing innovation on the horizon. The stock is simply cheaper than it should be. Secondly, there are plenty of macro risks, such as metal pricing, rail traffics, construction and infrastructure activities, exposure to weak oil and gas market, and debt on balance sheet.

Valuation

I won't do any complex model here. I have been watching and owning the stock for over a year, and my consensus points towards $25 a share. Usually, I would feel happy to sell the stock at this level and move the capital elsewhere to more exciting stocks, but the company is well-positioned for the remainder of the year.

At $25, I also do not factor any growth. So, if we add anywhere between 2%-5% of historical growth to the valuation, which seems very reasonable as new orders and backlogs are healthy again, the stock may reach up to $30 a share within a few good quarters. Not exactly exciting growth, but again, it has been deeply undervalued for more than a year, and the market has now caught-up in its misjudgement.

Take Away

At the $20 range, selling the stock right now can be easily rationalized: especially when we have been on a very long bull run in the US market. The promise of a massive infrastructure spending by the Trump administration is still work-in-progress, market valuations are high on most traditional metrics, QE seems to be ending, growth in this sectors is unexciting, and the company specifics lack catalyst. Just to name a few. However, L.B Foster remains cheap and its primary segment, rail, has been growing since the beginning of the year. Management has clearly worked very hard to turn the company around. I find that the most undervalued aspect of this stock.

