Under Armour: Under Duress?

Under Armour (UAA, UA) will report fiscal 2Q17 earnings on the first day of August. The announcement will be pivotal as I expect the company to provide further insight on the company’s expense landscape. Q2 costs could come in on the rich side, as ”timing shifts including headcount additions and demand creation expenses […] have moved into future quarters based on execution needs.”

First, the Street's expectations for the quarter suggest a revenue estimate of $1.08 billion, a YOY increase of 7.6% that would be about about 100 bps above the company's top-line growth from fiscal 1Q17. EPS consensus of -$0.07 (net loss) would be significantly lower than last year's $0.04 (net profit), reflecting the increase in demand creation expenses in the direct-to-consumer, international and footwear businesses, as well as expense shifts from Q1, including the hiring of new President Patrick Frisk.

There is no doubt that Under Armour’s past growth has been impressive, as the quarterly revenues have gone through a cyclical increase over the past five years, while GAAP EPS has improved in a more erratic fashion (see below). EPS may be at a trough this quarter. Nevertheless, I care most about Under Armour’s long-term strategy.

Long-term impact of Amazonification on Under Armour

The key question for long-term investors, in my opinion, is how Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) transition to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will impact Under Armour’s strategy, and what this will mean to the company's future revenue growth and gross margin.

Under Armour is already heavily invested in digital, spending $710 million on fitness apps - although the success viability still remains to be seen. Investment in SG&A expenses, including direct-to-consumer initiatives seem to be driving the expected operating loss in Q2, at least in part, and the headwinds could persist beyond the halfway point of the year. Under Armour announced its first ever custom shoe in early July, as it hopes to keep up with Nike and NikeID, and is following the thought process of Mark Parker, Nike’s chief executive, as he stated on the Nike earnings call that “the future of sport will be decided by the company that obsesses the needs of the evolving consumer.” However, there is still no announcement of Under Armour partnering with Amazon, as it continues to be a step behind Nike on that front.

Despite the fact that Under Armour is claiming a heavy focus on digital, it is still investing in brick & mortar. In the Q1 earnings call, Kevin Plank went even so far as to say that Under Armour is “committing to building the greatest retail store in the world that will open in the middle of 2019.” Furthermore, despite the fact that Under Armour prides itself on being a premier brand, it is also touting its new partnership with Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), which is another sign of an unclear strategy. Finally, Under Armour is excited about its growth in the footwear business. However, this is a low-margin business and will tend to further deteriorate Under Armour’s gross margin (see below).

It will be interesting to hear more of management's guidance for the upcoming year, although Kevin Plank seems to be enthusiastic about all aspects of the brand. The dynamic changes in the retail industry with the industry moving to a more digital-focused economy make it difficult to predict heavy growth for any brand, and that includes Under Armour. The Street is currently predicting 13.3% revenue growth in 2018, but the expectations may be overzealous as 2017 will likely see slower growth. The 16.7% expected increase in EPS seems too optimistic, given the increasing competition within the industry and the company’s potentially decreasing margins.

On buying Under Armour stock

Regardless of the upcoming earnings announcement, I find it hard to commit to buying the stock. The company's fundamentals are not the most appealing - the balance sheet is not particularly exciting, the top-line growth is dwindling, and valuations are still very rich at a 49x P/E multiple that is nearly double that of its competitors’.

Save for a keystone announcement in this quarter’s earnings release, all signs point to an opportunity to sell the stock, in my view.

