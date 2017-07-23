GE: A State Of Flux

GE shares sold off on the Q2 2017 earnings release, but there were some positive takeaways from what I would call a lackluster quarter.

On July 21, 2017, General Electric (GE) reported Q2 2017 financial results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. For the quarter, GE reported adjusted EPS of $0.28 on revenues of ~$29b. For purposes of comparison, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.51 on revenues of ~$33b. It should, however, be noted that the company has been going through major restructuring efforts over the last year so the YoY comparison does not tell the entire story (more on this below).

The market was not sold on the quarterly results or what management was trying to sell on the conference call, so GE shares finished the trading day down by almost 3%. GE's Q2 2017 results are widely being viewed as a "mixed bag" but, in my opinion, this pullback (today's and the YTD performance) is creating a great buying opportunity for investors that have a time horizon longer than one to two years.

A Beat Is A Beat, But Concerns Remain

Once again, GE was able to beat the consensus EPS estimate.

This company has been able to at least meet the Street's bottom-line estimate in each of the last eight quarters. Yes, earnings expectations have been coming down for awhile now but, in my opinion, a beat is a beat. Furthermore, it is hard to find another company, especially one that is down ~20% over the last year, that has been able to meet (or beat) analyst estimates on such a consistent basis.

For the most recent quarter, GE reported industrial segment revenues and profits that were down by 2% and 4%, respectively.

As expected, the Oil & Gas ("O&G) segment had another bad quarter but it is concerning that the Transportation segment decided to join the club, i.e. a YoY decline in both revenue and earnings. There is a lot to cover for GE's Q2 2017 results but, instead, I plan to focus my attention on the three items that I said investors should pay close attention to in my earnings preview article: (1) cash flows, (2) industrial margins, and (3) organic revenue growth.

(1) Cash Flows

Concerns over GE's cash flows have been well-documented here on Seeking Alpha, so this was definitely a topic that investors were interested to hear more about when the company reported its quarterly results. The company reported improvements in CFOA (cash flows from operating activities) and industrial CFOA - CFOA was $3.5b ($2b from GE Capital) and industrial CFOA was $1.5b - during the most recent quarter but the first half results are still significantly below where the company was at this point in the time in the prior year.

However, management expects a strong second half of 2017 and mentioned that the company was trending towards the bottom end of the $12b-$14b full-year guidance for CFOA. The quarterly cash flow results were good, but not great. I believe that management should seriously consider backing off of the rich buyback program at least until 2019, because this company is currently heavily investing in its industrial businesses. The cash has to come from somewhere, right? This is actually a topic that Mr. Immelt highlighted during the conference call when he stressed the fact that 2017 cash flow estimates include ~$2b in restructuring costs that are "mainly not going to repeat in 2018".

In addition, management also mentioned that Mr. John Flannery, incoming CEO, will likely review the company's capital allocation plans:

So, having said all of that, I think as part of John’s relook about what we’re doing, I think John wants to go back and rethink about how we think about capital allocation in the Company and embedded in that obviously is how we think about share buyback. So, we’re being open objective and John wants to take a look at it and really work through with the team what the right way forward is and what the right alternatives are.

There are plenty of moving pieces to contend with when thinking about GE's cash flows but it is encouraging that management still anticipates hitting their targets for 2017, even if it is at the bottom end of the range. I believe that the company should stop feeding into the bear story by buying back billions of dollars in stock when cash flows are stretched. This is something to watch over the next few quarters because I believe that shares will continue to trade down if the cash flow metrics do not start improving in the near future.

(2) Industrial Margins

This is another area that has been in a state of flux since the company released its restructuring plans. For Q2 2017, GE reported a 10bps improvement in industrial margins.

The company continues to cut costs - ~$670m in the first half of 2017 - and management expects to achieve their target of cutting out $1b in costs for full-year 2017. Going forward, Mr. Flannery highlighted margins as an area that he will be spending a lot of his time so investors should expect to hear more about this topic later in 2017.

(3) Organic Revenue Growth

The company's Q2 2017 revenue beat did not get much attention. Instead, the headlines focused on the company's 12% YoY decline in total revenue.

What gets lost in translation is the fact that GE has been selling off businesses/assets so a review of only the company's top-line revenue can be misleading, if the bigger picture is not taken into context. Over the last year, GE has sold billions of dollars in GE Capital assets and the Appliance division has also been sold. Therefore, investors should focus their attention on organic numbers because it cuts out some of this noise.

From a revenue standpoint, GE reported organic growth of 2%.

Again, good but not great. Additionally, the company reported impressive organic order numbers (6% for equipment and 4% for services).

These type of order numbers, especially organic growth, bodes well for GE heading into the second half of 2017. The Q2 2017 organic growth, both revenue and orders, is nothing to write home about but, in my opinion, it is positive news for a company that has a lot to prove to the market at this point in time.

Valuation, Uncertainty Is Creating Opportunity

GE is trading at a significant discount when compared to its industrial peers.

GE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The company is in a state of flux and it will be like this until Mr. Immelt is gone and Mr. Flannery completes his review of the company (i.e. lays out his long-term strategy). There is a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to how the next few years may play out for GE but let's not forget that this industrial company has some great businesses in its portfolio. The problem has been management's failure to properly manage this complex conglomerate but it is now up to Mr. Flannery and team to right the ship and win over the market. As I described in this article, investors should give Mr. Flannery the necessary time to prove himself. Plus, it helps that he was handed a company that has great long-term business prospects already in place.

Additionally, management went out of their way during the conference call to stress the importance of GE's above-average dividend:

"John and I are reviewing our capital allocation plan for the year. Dividend remains our priority." "I expect John to take a fresh look at capital allocation, but GE will always have a strong commitment to the dividend." "The only other context I’d give you though is that everybody here prioritizes the dividend in a very high -- at very high level. And I just don’t want anybody to ever be confused about that in the context GE, what we do, how we do, and whoever CEO is how we think about that as a context. I was here the day we cut the dividend, it was the worst day of my tenure as CEO and the dividend is really I think incredibly important for our investors and for the team."

These are strong quotes about how management views GE's dividend. The dividend concerns will likely go away similar to the organic revenue/order concerns that plagued the company throughout 2016 (it also helps that the operating numbers support management's assertions related to the sustainability of the dividend).

Bottom Line

In my opinion, one sentence from the conference call summed up my thoughts about GE heading in the second half of 2017: "Overall, we have no change to our 2017 framework. John will update you on his views for 2018 and beyond, later in the year." Beyond this quote, it is hard to get too excited or too worked up about GE. We all knew that 2017 was going to be a challenging year, or should I say a "bridge year", for GE and it is playing out as such. However, GE shares trading hands at ~$25 provides investors with an opportunity to layer into a good company with great long-term business prospects.

A better entry point will likely present itself in the months ahead, but I plan to stay the course and collect my [safe] above-average dividend while the company's story plays out. I have always been a believer that timing the market is hard to do.

Another thing to consider is that GE's stock could see near-term upside potential if our president makes any type of progress with his tax reform and/or infrastructure spending agendas. In addition, I believe that the stock will trade up if Mr. Flannery announces significant business or asset sales (or spin offs) as part of his review of the portfolio.

Full Disclosure: All slides are from GE's Q2 2017 Earnings Material, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.