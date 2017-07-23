On the other hand, potential short-covering above could accelerate gold higher above $1,260 in gold and $120 in GLD.

In the midst of bullish signs, we believe that it will be healthy for gold to retest some key levels below.

We believe that gold and the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) have established another short-term uptrend, but see risks tilted to the downside for next week. It might be healthy for the current uptrend for gold to retest some of its key levels below. If we are in a two-steps forward, one-step back move higher, this might be a week where we take a step back.

This week, gold and the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) strengthened its short-term up-trend, while over-performing safe haven alternatives into over-valued territory in our precious metal matrix. With hedge funds holding a high gross short position, it is possible that we could see some additional short-covering this week. It is possible that hedge fund shorts have positioned some stop loss orders above $1,260 (roughly $120 GLD), so if the gold price rises above there, it could get a short covering rally. Option expiration for gold on the COMEX is Wednesday, July 26th. While this is not always the case, the option expiration in June was preceded by a flash crash in the price of gold.

We publish a daily precious metals report for our premium subscribers which touches on the metrics above. This week, we will be posting some insights on our option expiration magnet, and how it might affect this week’s trading.

Technicals and Key Levels

Gold bulls can take some comfort in the bullish MACD cross, which always seems to correspond to continuing increases in the value of GLD. The value of $120 in GLD will be an important level to cross, and we would expect short-covering to add fuel to any upside cross over $120. Above that level, $122 is an important Fibonacci level as well as downtrend resistance. To the downside, $118 (which is near $1,240 in gold) and $116 (which is near $1,220 in gold) are important support levels.

For our long/short swing trading in GLD, we tend to focus on the four hour chart for COMEX gold, which shows that gold has established a solid short-term uptrend. If gold does not move above $1,260 this week, then we would expect that it will retest its key moving averages below. There are of course some juicy stops below the 50 and 100 day moving averages that might be too tempting for the computer algorithms to ignore.

COT Report

This weeks’ COT report continued to show bullish positioning for both gold and silver. Below, the reader can see how peaks in commercial short positioning tends to correlate to nearby and sharp price declines in the value of GLD. It is very favorable for gold bulls that the commercial short interest is at very low levels not seen since early 2016.

Gold Value Indicator

Our proprietary value indicator assumes that the value of GLD will mean-revert to the value of other for “safe haven alternatives” such as the JPYUSD currency pair and Inflation-protected treasury securities. With the gold rally this week, the value of GLD has moved into an area that we view as over-valued. As a result, we have positioned our precious metal investments elsewhere.

Our premium subscribers receive an update each day on our proprietary indicators for gold, silver and miners in a comprehensive daily report. If you click the links at the top or bottom of this article, you can learn more about our premium service.

Thanks for any feedback below. If you liked this article, please hit the follow button!

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.