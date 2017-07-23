Blackstone Mortgage 7.9% Dividend Yield Is Not Good Enough

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is a pretty solid mortgage REIT. Investors really like the space they are in which is CRE loans. I have a mildly bearish outlook but only because of the current price and if it dipped a bit I would become neutral.

Issuing new shares

BXMT trades around 117% of trailing book value. When they report their 2nd quarter figures I would not be surprised if book value per shares is up slightly because credit sensitive assets have done quite well over the last 100ish days.

They should issue new stock soon because they trade at a material premium:

It is in the external manager’s best interest because it would materially increase the amount of management fees the mortgage REIT is paying. It is in the common shareholders' interest because it would increase book value per share. It would give the management more equity to be able to leverage into creating new loans. New stock would not only increase assets per share, but it also means more interest income per share. If it dipped the price it would create a nice opportunity to buy into BXMT which is otherwise too expensive for many investors at its current price.

Portfolio

Here’s a chart to explain the investments:

CRE loans are generally going to pay around LIBOR + 3.5%. If it is a bigger coupon than LIBOR + 3.5%, it is because it is considered a higher risk loan and the company demanding a higher yield over LIBOR to compensate them for the additional risk.

Sample transaction:

They have this loan on the property at a 75% LTV (loan to value ratio). This is based on the initial value on the property.

BXMT will be involved in financing some potential improvements. This makes it much easier for the borrower to already have their financing plan lined up for being able to make a couple nice additions.

The biggest threat to this property would be if the economy went into a massive recession. The result could be Hawaii seeing a material decline in tourism. Until then, the borrower is going to be making these interest payments and BXMT should be able to pull in some very nice net interest income from the loan.

Portfolio diversification

The weighted average LTV ratio is 61% which seems very good. However, we are also noticing that the little ‘b’ next to that figure reflects LTV as of the date loans were originated or acquired by BXMT. They purchase some of these loans well after they were initiated. By the time they had purchased the loans, property values had appreciated significantly. So, the LTV ratio on the original loans would’ve been higher for some of these. But, because they were able to revalue the collateral when they were acquiring the loans, they end up being able to show off a very low LTV ratio. It would be great if LTV ratios were constantly being updated this same way. However, that is not practical – we will not actually get every property revaluated. We just happened to have ahd this because it was part of the process of BXMT doing due diligence on purchasing a very large portfolio of these loans from another company which was doing that kind of investing.

In my view, the biggest risk facing the BXMT portfolio

The portfolio is 50% in office and 22% into hotel. It seems to me that the 50% in office is at least moderately exposed to risk from telecommuting. If more people cease needing to go into a physical job, that will be pretty bad for office locations. This is particularly so for those that are in the high cost areas and that is especially significant because the portfolio includes 23% to New York, 17% to California, and 10% to Florida. I don’t know which parts of Florida those loans are in, but California and New York specifically are two very high cost states that would stand to suffer if people could continue to do their high wage jobs while telecommuting from a cheaper state. That could really slam into the office values for those states.

The 22% exposure to hotel gives them a little bit more exposure to the market credit cycle. Specifically, we are talking about expansions and contractions in GDP growth. That means if we were to go into a recession and people got scared it would likely hurt hotels.

If those hotels have those loans maturing they might not feel that their property is worth as much. They might not want to actually pay off the entire amount. They might go to BXMT and try to negotiate a discounted payoff because it’s not really worth paying the full amount that’s due just to keep the property.

There is absolutely nothing wrong or immoral about the borrower saying, “Yeah, I don’t want to pay the loan – here are the keys”. That is part of the contract and it is perfectly acceptable for them to do it.

It is BXMT’s job to be able to evaluate the credit risk before making that loan.

That is what they get paid for. That is why a management fee (or other overhead) needs to exist. They are evaluating the loans and they are making sure that they are not going to make stupid loans. If they are going to make a very gutsy loan, that is why they are demanding a higher interest rate.

Conclusion

I think BXMT is slightly overvalued. They have a pretty good portfolio but they do have a couple of material risks such as the heavy allocation to office and hotel.

The newer mortgage REIT, Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), trades at a substantially lower valuation and should offer a higher dividend yield after they declare their first dividend. It is a relatively similar portfolio and an investor could very reasonably move between the two securities and expect that the businesses underneath would perform relatively similar.

GPMT remains a strong buy. Therefore, I think investors that are considering going into BXMT should look at buying GPMT instead.

Ratings

GPMT gets a strong buy rating.

BXMT is moderately overvalued, but not enough to warrant a fresh sell rating. If BXMT went under $30.75, I would be fairly neutral. However, GMPT would still be a dramatically superior investment.

