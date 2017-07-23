Alcoa's Break-Up - How It Panned Out For Investors

Overview

I recently wrote an article on Seeking Alpha on how the break-up of R.R. Donnelley panned out for income investors. In the commentary to the article I was asked by a reader to do the same type of analysis for the recent break-up of Alcoa Inc., something I was aware of but honestly hadn’t paid as much attention to.

To be fair I haven’t invested in Alcoa in some time. I generally follow the stock as it tends to be one of the first reporters during earnings season, but not long ago I was burned by oil as a result of holding Linn Co. so I generally have stayed away from anything tied to commodities such as oil and metals. It's just not in my wheelhouse. I do know that I bought the stock back during the great recession and made money once I sold it but I can’t recall and don’t have brokerage statements anymore to give a full accounting for what I made on it. Either way I was a very young investor and it was a small position.

That being said I was curious as to how Alcoa Inc.’s break-up turned out, and here’s what I have found.

Background

First let’s start out with some background for those who may be unfamiliar with the break-up. It all began back near the end of 2015 when Alcoa announced that it would be splitting itself up into two separate companies. Seeking Alpha broke the news as follows.

On the Q3 2015 conference call a few days later Klaus Kleinfeld, then CEO described the break-up as follows:

So, then let's take a look also and the transformation, it's a little bit more than a week ago when we announced here that we are separating into two companies, into the upstream company and the value-add company. The value-add company being a premier provider of high performance multi-material product in growth markets and the upstream one having an attractive portfolio in bauxite, alumina, energy, aluminum and casting.

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcripts

So what was once simply Alcoa Inc. would go on to become the following two publicly traded companies:

Alcoa Corp (AA): This newly formed company retained the stock ticker of the legacy company and operates as a commodity-focused upstream business. Basically they have the commodity exposure as they are the producers and refiners of aluminum, alumina and bauxite. They also assumed the legacy company’s cast products and energy segments and have some minor interests in the legacy company’s rolling operations.

Arconic (ARNC): This is what management described as the “value-add company.” They are the producer of high-performance aluminum related products. In the split they assumed the legacy company’s transportation, construction solutions, engineered products and rolled products segments.

At the time that the break-up was announced it seemed like a no-brainer to me to move the commodity exposure into a separate company apart from the faster-growing, high-margin precision parts operations. The market seemed to agree as Alcoa stock surged over 14% over the course of the next year going into August of 2016.

Looking at How Investors Panned Out

From reading the break-up announcement above, we can assume that when we back out the 5% pre-market gain to $9.55, Alcoa stock was trading at ~$9.08 per share prior to the announcement. Alcoa also paid a quarterly dividend of $.03 per share at the time.

Last summer, as we moved closer to the break-up, the company announced its intention to do a reverse stock-split.

This reverse stock split and the break-up were ultimately approved by shareholders and the board of directors and the new companies began separate operations on November 1, 2016.

Following the reverse stock-split, investors received 1 share of new Alcoa Corp for every 3 shares of Alcoa Inc. previously held. Investors also received 1 share of Arconic for every 1 share of Alcoa Inc. held.

Based upon this logic, in a scenario where an investor had held 90 shares of legacy Alcoa prior to the break-up announcement, they would end up with 30 shares of Arconic and 10 shares of new Alcoa.

It’s not as likely that an investor would have been too focused on the dividends; however, it’s worth noting that the dividends now being received from Arconic are at a reduced rate from what was previously received.

In terms of pricing, at the close of business on November 1, 2016, when the two companies began trading separately, investors quickly saw a reversal of the run-up they had seen over the past year and now found themselves looking at a slight loss on their new shares. Here's how the hypothetical situation of 90 pre break-up shares would have looked.

Where the story gets interesting is that since that time if investors have done nothing but hold onto their new shares, they would now have ~36% more value than they would have had prior to the break-up.

I wish I could just sound the horns and call this break-up a winner, but very likely we can attribute the recent gains to the price of aluminum which has rallied nearly 19% over the past year.

Source: BusinessInsider.com, July 21, 2017

Index Considerations

An interesting point was brought to my attention in my last article, where the break-up resulted in large sales of RRD stock as the old RRD belonged to the S&P 500 but none of the successor companies did. This resulted in index funds needing to sell their shares. Alcoa Inc. was a member of the S&P 500 prior to the break-up and now Arconic taken its place in the index. This kind of selling pressure has not, to this point in time, been present as a result of this transaction.

Comparing Key Metrics

This break-up is still in its infancy so there isn’t a ton of separate data to compare, but I did look over the first quarter’s 10-Q’s filed with the SEC (Q1 2017) comparing revenues and debt levels to Q1 2016 when it was reported as Alcoa Inc., prior to the spin-off.

Source: 10-Q's filed with the SEC

What is somewhat ironic is that sales growth has taken off at Alcoa Corp, which was supposed to be the slow-growth entity. Understandably this has been driven by the surge in aluminum pricing. Sales gains at Arconic have been much more muted.

With regard to the debt of the new entities the break-up at first glance looks like it added a significant amount of debt to the combined balance sheets, but subsequent to the first quarter Arconic revealed that it had done a debt-for-equity exchange of $800 million of debt, bringing the total much more in line with pre break-up levels.

Takeaways

It seems like the single greatest thing that occurred to Alcoa investors has been that aluminum prices have soared. When I look over the data it becomes very hard to attribute the recent gains to the actual break-up transaction itself.

I’m not in a position to comment on the valuation of these stocks or of the direction of aluminum prices. That would require a separate article and much more experience. I am aware that Arconic has been in the headlines quite a bit since the break-up. It's seen the turnover of its CEO, fighting with activist shareholder Elliott Management, and; most recently, has been linked to the tower fire in the UK which killed 80. I will leave it to others to consider these factors.

I can conclude that from what I’ve seen in RRD and now Alcoa, it’s that these recent large-cap break-ups have struggled to instantly achieve their objective of unlocking shareholder value. In this particular case, unless you were able to predict the rally in aluminum, investors who bought to profit from the break-up (and have held on to this point) have been accidental winners in the aluminum rally. Hey, sometimes its better to be lucky than good. I hope you enjoyed the break-down, all the best.

