Will Silver Short Sellers Get Body Slammed?

Possible short-covering above $17 in silver (about $16.10 in SLV) might do the trick. This could take a few weeks to accomplish.

Silver needs to overcome downtrend and horizontal resistance to end the bearish move that began in mid-2016.

The daily trend lines in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) are currently bearish, and don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. Since mid-2016, silver has been stuck in a downtrend that occurred in two symmetrical channels. It is understandable that pure technicians have a bearish view for silver; the daily trend lines look awful.

As silver begins to approach a key downtrend line, it will be crucial for SLV to overcome both the downtrend line and horizontal support near $16/share. If silver can get two consecutive weekly closes above $16/share, then perhaps even the technical short-sellers will have to reevaluate their views. If silver leaps ahead in the coming weeks, it could even be helped along by hedge fund and other short covering.

Ideally for silver bulls, short sellers will get body slammed in the coming weeks.

We hold a favorable view for silver and SLV for the week ahead; however, if gold pulls back to test key levels, silver could fall with it. Here is our precious metal matrix for gold and silver. We update this matrix in our daily report for our Seeking Alpha premium subscribers.

Technicals and Key Levels

For our long/short swing trading trades, we tend to focus on the four hour chart for COMEX silver, which shows that silver has established a solid short-term uptrend. The important $16/share level for SLV corresponds roughly to $16.90 in COMEX silver. Therefore, once silver finally overtakes its 100 day and 200 day moving averages, then perhaps silver will have finished its current bearish move.

It would be logical for short-sellers to have placed stop loss orders above the 100 and 200 DMA, so we might expect the price of silver to gain momentum above these levels, if and when it gets there.

The reader can see that the $16.70 level for COMEX silver is important resistance, and the $16.30 level below and the 20 day moving average near $16.10 might provide support for the coming week.

COT Report

This week's COT report continued to show bullish positioning for both gold and silver. The chart below shows a 4-year history of silver non-commercial positioning in COMEX silver. This refers to the total net speculative long investment interest in silver. There are two important things to highlight on this chart:

Speculative interest tends to be low near bottoms in price; and the current speculative long interest is the lowest it has been since the middle of 2015.

This is bullish for silver investors, although this dynamic could take a few weeks to play out.

Source: OANDA website

Silver Value Indicator

Our proprietary value indicator assumes that the value of SLV will mean-revert to the value of other for “safe haven alternatives” such inflation-protected Treasury securities. Since silver has seen larger price declines than gold this year, we currently see it as a better value.

