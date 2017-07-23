I Am Loving My Dividends From Philip Morris

The US dollar has shown a decline in the last several months which will help the currency impact on EPS.

The strength of the dollar was a headwind on revenues and earnings for several years.

Philip Morris International (PM) is an exceptionally strong dividend champion. Since separating from Altria Group (MO), they have continued their dividend growth ways. The company recently reported their 2nd quarter earnings results.

Join me as we dive into the slides from their presentation:

Currency Impact on EPS

The currency impact on sales and earnings is usually negative for Philip Morris. 100% of the company’s sales are international. The US dollar has strengthened materially over the last several years. Over the last few months, that trend has fallen off. In future periods the currency impact could be positive.

PM volume: decline driven mainly by the industry

The volume of units sold declined materially year over year. That is not surprising. Traditional tobacco products have been struggling throughout the world and across all companies. The share of market controlled by Philip Morris decreased slightly. In the chart SoM stands for share of market. The decline in cigarette volume is not a major problem because PM is transitioning to heated tobacco products.

PM volume: sequential improvements

When Philip Morris references a “Volume Variance”, they are talking about the percentage change in units sold relative to the prior year. In the EU segment, the 2nd quarter variance was barely negative. In the LA&C segment, the variance was positive for Q2. A positive number is very impressive here. The biggest struggle has been the Asia market. PM is projecting total volume to decline by 3% to 4%.

Ex-Currency: strong financial results

When we exclude the adjustment for changes in the exchange rate, revenues are up 7% and adjusted diluted EPS is up 8.7%. The impact of currency movements has been a headwind for years. Investors and analysts who only look at the GAAP numbers, would fail to see the strength of the underlying business. Philip Morris creates tobacco products and sells them. Their job is to produce earnings in the local currency, not to focus on hedging currency movements.

PM: pricing variance

Despite a decline in volume for PM and the rest of the industry, Philip Morris has been successful in raising prices. The financial statements don’t demonstrate this growth effectively because of the currency impact. In local currencies, Philip Morris is raising prices in most markets. Russia was the only exclusion to their increase in local prices.

We can sum up the impacts simply:

The currency impact was bad. The volume impact was bad. The pricing variance was good.

PM: market share growing sequentially

Quarter over quarter Philip Morris saw an increase in market share. They went from 26.8% to 27.6%. However, the most important growth is in the heated tobacco units (0.5 to 0.7). The heated units are the future of the company and the industry. Notice that heated units increased as a percentage of the total tobacco market. For Philip Morris, this means IQOS and HeatSticks.

Conclusion

Philip Morris is guiding for currency neutral revenue growth to exceed 7%. In my view, their guidance appears reasonable. For the 2nd quarter, guidance was revised to adjust for currency impacts. They continue to expect the underlying company to have strong growth. Capital expenditures of $1.6 billion are necessary to further develop the factories producing IQOS and HeatSticks products. Within a few years, the necessary capital expenditures may be reduced. For now, Philip Morris is able to invest part of their cash flows in a segment with excellent growth potential.

Based on the strong operating cash flows and performance of their new products, I believe the Philip Morris dividend is exceptionally safe.

Because investors in Philip Morris should be focusing on generating reliable dividend income, there are only two actions to take. Investors buy the stock and then hold it while collecting dividends. This is a time to hold and collect dividends. I’m loving my dividends, how about you?

