Crude Oil Market Shows Signs Of Rebalancing

We can envision crude oil moving to lower lows, but perhaps not before it retests its downtrend support line.

Last week, John Kemp wrote an article titled Saudi Arabia empties domestic crude tanks which in our view provides hard evidence that the long awaited supply-and-demand re-balancing is taking place. Mr. Kemp writes, “Saudi crude stocks have fallen by 30 million barrels since May 2016 compared with a drawdown of just 6 million barrels in the United States over the same period.”

While many pay close attention to the US EIA data, the reduction in Saudi Arabian crude oil stocks have received less attention, and this metric is perhaps more meaningful. We encourage readers to read the whole article. One chart from the article is included below; it shows that the days of storage of Saudi Arabian crude oil (on a demand basis) have fallen to levels not seen since 2011-2012.

We believe that over the long run, supply and demand dynamics have definite impact on world oil prices. In the short run, however, we believe that technical factors and money flows have more of an influence. We will now evaluate five factors to determine our swing-trade investment positioning in crude oil (shown below). We are currently looking to establish a long position in crude oil near $45/bbl, which would be approximately $9.25 in the United States Oil fund (USO).

Technicals

Crude oil is in a clear downtrend that began near the end of February, 2017. Crude oil established a current floor near $42 per barrel on the day of the expiration of a front-month futures contract. Interestingly, crude oil also established a near-term high last week on the day of futures expiration. On Friday, crude oil experienced selling pressure, which lead many to believe that we are heading to lower lows yet again. We expect price to retest the downtrend line near $49/bbl before establishing new lows, if it does at all. If crude oil retests support near $45/bbl and establishes a clear floor, then we will be buyers at that level.

On the 4-hour chart below, we can see that $45/bbl is not only Fibonacci and uptrend support, but also the 100 week MA. Our best case long scenario would be if crude penetrates below $45/bbl and then begins a slow reversal near $44.50/bbl.

COT Report

The current COT report for crude oil shows a good balance between the positioning of producers and speculators. We don’t see anything there to make us bullish or bearish at the moment.

Value Indicator

We have created a value indicator that suggests that the value of crude oil is influenced by and/or related to the value of both E&P firms and the CADUSD currency pair. With the CADUSD recently flying high against the dollar (in particular), we view crude oil as under-valued. It is indeed odd that the dollar and crude oil have both recently declined concurrently; usually a weak dollar leads to higher oil prices.

OPEX Magnets

Every trading day, we calculate the value of each call and put option in the NYMEX crude oil market and calculate different price levels that optimize the value of these options. The current OPEX magnet for crude oil options expiring in August is near $47.50. We believe that this price magnet will become more influential as we get closer to the expiration date.

We have shown below where we have entered and closed out long positions in USO, entered in part because of our calculated OPEX magnets.

