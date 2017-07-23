Can Anadarko Petroleum Continue To Tread Water?

Although much of the Street sees APC as a buy, the company’s growing list of environmental, safety, and regulatory issues should give pause to potential investors.

By Chris Armes

Anadarko Petroleum Company (NYSE: APC) will report second quarter fiscal earnings Monday, July 24th after the closing bell. The market expects the Woodlands, Texas-based company to report $2.39 billion in revenue - a YOY increase of 22%, but a sharp departure from the nearly $3.8 billion figure reported in Q1 as oil prices have dropped by an average of $4.

Credit: Houston Chronicle

The EPS market consensus of -$0.31 would ring in the eighth consecutive quarter of negative results. Further, these estimates have been revised downward multiple times over the past few weeks, suggesting the market is becoming increasingly bearish. Anadarko’s share price has taken a beating on the year and has underperformed its peers, down 35% through the end of June on a combination of the weak macro environment as well as idiosyncratic operational incidents that have further weakened market sentiment.

Credit: Bloomberg

Commitment to Safety

While energy sector share prices continue to be heavily anchored to macroeconomic factors, Anadarko has seen additional negative market sentiment due to recent incidents surrounding the firm’s operations. Specifically, investors should look for an update from management regarding the Firestone tragedy back in April, which killed two Colorado residents after a house exploded, potentially caused by gas exposure from an abandoned Anadarko-owned well. There are at least two outstanding lawsuits from this incident and production was also affected during the quarter as Anadarko shut-in its more than 3,000 wells in the area.

Since ramping up production is a key 2017 APC objective, it will be important to see what the total share of wells back online looks like and how production numbers will be affected for the rest of the year. In May, just a month after Firestone, an Anadarko oil tank battery exploded, killing one person and injuring three in Weld county, Colorado. Two incidents in quick succession as well as the laundry list of ongoing litigation as detailed in the firm’s annual 10-K has created a narrative for the company of a culture that lacks proper controls in its daily operations and an insufficient commitment to safety in a business that risks lives every day.

Further, the costs related to litigation, court settlements, and fines could easily exceed ~$1 billion for the current docket of issues outlined in the long-term, further cash-strapping a firm that has generated losses for the past two years and most likely weighing on share performance for the foreseeable future.

Rigs In Service

Production was the major positive for Anadarko in Q1, reaching oil sales volumes of 367,000 BOPD, the largest in the firm’s history. The company added 5 drilling rigs in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and 1 in the DJ Basin in Colorado, ending March with 21 rigs between the two locations. I expect that rig growth has moderated over Q2 and I won't be surprised if management discusses paring back the number of rigs leading into Q4 as the company struggles to reach production guidance. Further, the combination of lower oil prices, required maintenance, and the roughly 13 MBOE lost in the DJ Basin due to the Firestone accident in April will likely bring production down to the lower end of the official guidance range (633-649 MBOE/d).

Final Thoughts on Anadarko

Anadarko is a company that is struggling and the market is becoming increasingly bearish as the firm limps into earnings season. APC’s strategy to streamline operations via divestures, choosing to focus in on operations in the Delaware and DJ Basins and the Gulf of Mexico, is a reasonable play to cut costs and boost efficiencies given the current macro backdrop. But the firm has not been able to execute.

Costs associated with remediation efforts following the Firestone accident and the potential for increased future regulation in Colorado will likely further strain Anadarko in the near and medium term. Consequently, I prefer to stay away from APC ahead of the print and in the medium term. For the investor betting on a rebound in oil prices, there are other E&Ps in the space that would likely provide a stronger upside should the macro environment improve.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was authored by D.M. Martins Research contributor Christopher Armes, edited by Daniel Martins.