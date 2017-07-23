Athenahealth - Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder

Athenahealth (ATHN) was formed in 1997 by Jonathan Bush and Todd Park. It went public in 2007 for $18 per share and currently trades for ~$155 per share (~$6.2B market cap). That’s a whopping 760% return if you had invested in the IPO and ~27% annualized. What a return for shareholders during this period! The problem with ATHN is that while the stock price is always increasing, it doesn’t produce any profits. From 2008 to 2016 it has grown revenues at a ~30% annualized clip which is quite impressive, but during the time from it’s public debut in 2007 through the end of 2016 it has produced a grand total of $169 million in free cash flow and total net income of $123 million. It has an anemic operating margin of ~2.5% and revenues have recently begun to decelerate. Revenue growth has dropped from the high 20% range over the last 5+ years an average of 22% over the last 3 years and the last two quarters rose at 15% in Q2 and 11.3% in Q1. Quite a deceleration in revenue growth and with that deceleration I’m scratching my head why Mr. Market values ATHN at ~$6.2B and doesn’t care why it doesn’t produce any profits.

ATHN is estimating $1.2B in 2017 revenues and $40 million in GAAP operating income (3.3% margin). This equates to 13.6% Y/Y revenue growth and with 40.5 million shares currently outstanding this is roughly a dollar per share in operating income. So a company with revenue growth stalling is trading at ~150x 2017 operating income. It produced $24 million in 2016 free cash flow giving it a dreadfully low free cash flow yield of ~0.38%. It also trades at ~5x revenues with a painfully low ~3% operating margin. As an interesting fact, the top 6 insiders of the company took home over $23 million in 2016 which is roughly the same as net income and free cash flow for the entire company for 2016 . I keep wondering how this is even possible. Even the famed David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital has called this stock one of his best short ideas beginning in 2014 and continuing in 2015 (he thinks ATHN is worth $14 to $50 per share).

ATHN does have a few positives going for it. One, Jonathan Bush is a cousin of the former president George W. Bush. Having a former President as a cousin must open some doors. In May, Elliott Management bought a 9.2% stake in the company stating “numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value.” The filing stated Elliott would be seeking to discuss its ideas with Athenahealth’s board. Citi also stated back in June that Apple should consider buying it. ATHN also has also had the wind at their back in terms of fed intervention and easy monetary policies.

Athenahealth may have slowing revenues, tiny margins, excessive executive compensation, little to no profits and little hope to show profits, but the stock still continues to drive upwards. I use this stock as a good example of why shorting stocks is a difficult business. Even if one believes that a stock is massively overvalued there may still be others who believe it is a good investment and as Warren Buffett was quoted about short selling “Charlie and I have both talked about it. We probably had a hundred ideas of things that would be good short sales. Probably 95 percent of them at least turned out to be, and I don’t think we would have made a dime out of it if we had been engaged in the activity. It’s too difficult. The whole thing about ‘longs’ is, if you know you’re right, you can just keep buying, and the lower it goes, the better you like it, and you can’t do that with shorts.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.