Mexico Quietly Moves To New Highs

My interest in closed end funds was piqued by returns and value. I mean, who doesn't like an equity with above average yield you can buy at a discount? The risk of course is the value trap and to help alleviate that risk I have learned to take advantage of underappreciated funds trading at deep discounts. This is where The Mexico Fund (MXF) comes in.

The Mexico Fund is focused on Mexican equities with a small allocation to fixed income. It is invested in Mexico's largest and most well established businesses with a primary of goal of capital appreciation and a lesser goal of income. When I first became aware of it I was looking to diversify into an emerging market and it met my goals to some extent.

The fund had been in deep downtrend for roughly 4 years and recently hit a new low after managers cut the dividend in half. The move lower was caused by a number of factors of which declining peso value was a primary. These factors had driven share prices down to an 8 year low that happened to coincide with Trump's election and subsequent inauguration. Trump's election had in fact driven the entire Mexican market down by roughly -10% but it and The Mexico have since recovered. The Mexican stock market has risen roughly 25% since the post election bottom, the Mexico Fund roughly 36% since its post inauguration bottom.

I purchased in late January and February for a cost basis of $14.665.

The fund pays its dividend based on a Managed Distribution Plan. The plan was set to pay 6% of the previous years NAV as dividend but this was changed last year to 3.2% and a large part of why the fund was trading at such low levels. This isn't a great yield but when coupled with the deep discount to NAV and the realities of the Mexican economy was plenty to keep me interested. Mexico, if you are not aware, has been growing at a rate near 2.5% the last 3 years and expected to expand to near 3% in the coming years.

The country has become a power player in the global manufacturing arena with the words Heche en Mexico found on more products than ever.

One concern is that distributions are being paid by return of capital. The mitigating factor is that net asset value has been on the rise along side the Mexican equities market and gained more than 25% YTD. Current discount is near -11.30% and just off the 5 year low and still providing attractive entry from the value perspective. The 6 month average low is -11.2%, the 3 year average is -8.29%.

Positive Tailwinds Propel Mexico To New Highs

There are a number of positive tailwinds to help drive the Mexico Fund to new highs. One is the peso. The peso had also been a long down trend, its devaluation a leading cause of NAV decline for the Mexico Fund and why it cut the dividend. Since the Trump election/inauguration the peso has rebound from its lows and expected to continue gaining strength.

Along with most of Trump's rhetoric getting discounted the peso has benefited from a series of rate hikes from the Mexican central bank and a big win for President Nieto's party. President Nieto is responsible for enacting sweeping reform in Mexico. His agenda has helped to privatize much of the energy sector, encouraged business and international trade. The big win was the election of fellow party member to the governorship of Mexico's largest state.

Looking forward, Goldman Sach's sees more upside for the peso. According to them the currency could see as much as another 5% this year taking it to a 2 year low versus the dollar.

Other tailwinds include increasing signs of Mexico's determination to improve trade relations around the world, not just with the US and Canada. The countries representatives met with Chinese officials late last year and early this year in efforts to begin bolstering ties between the two countries and the same has recently happened with an envoy from the EU. The EU is Mexico's 3rd largest trading partner after the US and China and an important link the chain.

The NAFTA renegotiation, while a negative factor during the political cycle, has become a positive tailwind as well. As the process draws near Mexican industry has begun to come out in support of the renegotiation and in favor of aiding the American worker.

"If we integrate further and make Mexico more competitive versus China... even if our exports rise, U.S. jobs will rise, because when we export (to the U.S.), they're exporting too (via U.S. content)," said Jaime Serra, a former trade minister who led the initial NAFTA negotiations for Mexico. The US blueprint for renegotiation was released earlier this month and aims at reducing balancing trade deficits and end unfair subsidies and other market distorting practices.

My Conclusion

I am absolutely bullish on Mexico and the Mexico Fund. Not only are both rebounding on sound economic activity the fund has several positive tailwinds that will help support prices moving forward. On a technical basis the fund could rise as much as 10% more before hitting firm resistance, if Mexico and the peso continue to gain strength as expected 10% is the minimum move I would expect from this issue over the next 3 to 5 years... not counting the dividend of course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.