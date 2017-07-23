Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Traders Sold Before Prices Fell Off

Lower 48 production will still be the most important fundamental factor to watch over the coming months.

With August contracts back to $2.96/MMBtu, traders are likely looking at starting new long positions again.

Traders were selling long positions as prices recovered at the start of the week.

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 0.64%.

Natural gas prices started the week higher with August contracts touching the $3.09/MMBtu target before finishing the week lower.

On Wednesday, we wrote in a report titled, "Traders Exiting Bullish Positions As Natural Gas Recovers." In the report, we alerted readers that traders were exiting their bullish bets as prices were recovering.

Here's what we said:

August contracts (UNG) are up 5 cents today trading around $3.07/MMBtu. Prices got as high as $3.09/MMBtu before tracking back a bit. Natural gas traders we talked to are selling their long positions into this rally today. Most of them have sold most of their gross long exposure with some opting to hold just a little bit left. The rally they mostly contended got to the price target they were looking for and with September and October rallying simultaneously, spread trades and short-vol are the next area to focus on. "The market for some odd reason realized today that Rover was going to be delayed. That was old news, but whatever. Prices got to where I'm comfortable to selling my positions." Most traders think there will probably be another opportunity to add to their long positions before winter time. Feb 2018 contracts are currently trading at $3.364/MMBtu, and some find it a bit pricey. "I would like to see the winter contracts trade-off a bit. With EOS where it is, I'm surprised people are already bidding this thing up." One trader thought the April 2018 contracts trading at $2.896/MMBtu was appealing. The consensus end of draw forecast for April 2018 is 1.425 Tcf, which is substantially below the five-year average of 1.8 Tcf. This would at least see April trade over $3.50/MMBtu the trader argued. In summary, natural gas traders took advantage of the rally today and sold off all of their long exposures today and are looking to trade in spreads and vol until another opportunity presents itself.

Since our report, August contracts have sold-off from $3.07/MMBtu back to $2.96/MMBtu. Traders we spoke to on Friday were looking for a range around $2.95/MMBtu before getting bullish again.

With August contracts back below $3/MMBtu, traders are going to start looking at building their long exposures again. The trading range between $2.90/MMBtu and $3.10/MMBtu continues to hold true, and we think this range will continue for the next several weeks.

As prices dip back to the $2.90/MMBtu, we see prices broadly supported with power burns remaining high, and Lower 48 production averaging around 72 Bcf/d. The latest ICE settlement report also saw broad revisions lower in weekly injection figures. See chart below:

Source: ICE

The latest revision brings the ICE estimates closer to our storage injections we published two weeks ago. When we first published our storage injections, some subscribers thought our forecasts were overly bullish, but with the recent revisions, it turns out that the consensus was simply too bearish.

Moving forward, we continue to urge natural gas followers to watch Lower 48 production closely. Northeast production has been producing at all-time highs, while Haynesville contributed to broader gains in Lower 48 production. Other US shale basins have struggled, and will be important to watch moving forward. In the meantime, traders are likely to start new long positions with prices around here. We will be publishing all trader commentary to HFI Research subscribers first.

