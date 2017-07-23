Transports Week In Review - Early Earnings Reports Put A Pause On Transports' Surge

Sentiments expressed by companies will likely continue to move markets; trucking industry is key, as it may supersede previous uncertainties.

Class I rail operator traffic for the remainder of the year will be a different story from the first six months of 2017.

The XTN transports index is now up 4.4 percent, whereas the SPY is up 10.4 percent.

As we closed the week on July 21 st, transports witnessed a decline, whereas broader markets pushed higher. The decline was led by mixed early earnings reports. Consolidation activity is picking up; this is expected to continue to intensify.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow forecast was slightly revised higher to 2.5 percent this past week. Last quarter’s final forecast at 0.5 percent came in substantially lower actual results, which were revised upward to 1.4 percent. This performance reflected a 133 percent increase. Last year’s second quarter gross domestic product [GDP] results were at 1.4 percent.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stands at 11.4 percent, as highlighted in green. Despite this past week’s performance, transport indices have sustained the recent recovery. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 14.1 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 18.7 and 20.5 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 9 to 10.5 percent. Transports may trade sideways with select companies performing mixed throughout earnings reports.

YTD 2017

For 28th week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) increased with the SPY up by 6 percentage points. The SPY improved by 50 basis points (bps) to 9.9 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF declined by 170 bps to 4.4 percent for 2017.

After hitting a yearly high the previous week, transports witnessed a steady decline this past week as earnings kicked into gear. Initial earnings have been mixed with select companies beating earnings estimates, and/or expected revenues. Depending on how this continues, transports may broadly trade in a volatile manner.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was negative for the week, with the only exception being Kansas City Southern (KSU). Four of the seven Class Is have now reported earnings, with all beating handily. Only BNSF (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Canadian National (CNI) remain. Despite very positive results, the industry sold off due to concerns for energy and other commodity growth, combined with competitive pricing issues in intermodal.

Week twenty-eight of 2017 witnessed increased results for most Class Is based on total traffic carried. However, the rate of improvement from the previous year decline; this is expected to continue for the second half of 2017. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mixed for the week, with most manufacturers up and other service providers down. I was all set to pull the trigger and add more to my The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) position, but the company got an analyst upgrade charging the stock price higher. Some Class I rail operators have signaled that their capex budgets will be down again for the third year in a row; uncertainties remain as when demand will pick up comprehensively.

Last week I stated that the selling pressure for railcar operators was unjustified, analysts, while not listening to me, agreed. Choppiness and volatility are words that investors need to become accustomed with, as I expect more of these types of gyrations in the near term.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were mostly down during the week, but there were some strong performers. Both Celadon Group (CGI) and USA Truck (USAK) spiked higher during the week. In the case of Celadon, the reaction was due to the company’s new CEO appointment of Paul Svindland. Svindland’s direct freight experience has included management positions with EZE Trucking and Pacer International. USA Truck is just itching for a buyout, but has rallied based on improving freight expectations.

Both JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Marten Transport (MRTN) reported this week. Each company had varying results for truckload segments, but both companies also both provide different services at different scales. Despite JB Hunt’s earnings miss, the intermodal segment witnessed improvement. Marten was able to beat estimates; it is still too early to get a read on whether improved pricing was enough to propel companies in the second quarter.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload [LTL] carriers were down for the week, with the only exception being YRC Worldwide (YRCW). This upcoming week is going to be big as companies will be reporting their results. It is tough to think that all companies will track similarly, but the overarching expectation is that pricing will have remained stable with moderate increases assumed. Volume performance is going to be more of a crapshoot.

Based on seasonality since late-March, LTL freight rates have remained up well at just above 8 percent. Seasonal performance during this period has continued to outperform dry van results.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were down for the week, with the only exception being United Parcel Service (UPS). The big fallout for the industry has continued to be the cyber-attack on FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) TNT Express. Material impacts are expected for both operating revenues and profits. Investors should remain in a wait-and-see mode before making any decisions.

Due to FedEx’s challenges with its Europe operations, both Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) and UPS should benefit. E-commerce growth continues to substantially outpace all equivalent traditional retail segments in the U.S., and globally.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly down for the week with exceptions being Expeditors International (EXPD) and Hub Group (HUBG). The news for the week included CH Robinson Worldwide’s (CHRW) earnings miss and XPO Logistics’ (XPO) announced selling of 11 million shares. Both companies were hit as a result of these announcements.

Expeditors rallied early in the week; the company is slated to report earnings in a couple of weeks. Since the company is more exposed to air and ocean cargo, thoughts may be hoping for better margin performance. Hub Group is possibly set up to beat as intermodal prospects may have gotten a little better, but clarity is not perfect as to whether the company chose growth over margin.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance for companies with exposure was mostly lower with exceptions being select vessel charter owners and all container lessors. I continue to view most vessel charter owners as high-risk plays, not suitable for all investors. Matson (MATX) is a better opportunity for average investors, but the company is in the midst of challenging business cycles for multiple operating segment markets.

Container lessors have not only been the top performers within the container shipping industry, but pretty much within all of transports. I was cautiously optimistic on this group last year, but at no point did I consider a personal stake. Similar to vessel charter owners, investors seeking high risk/reward opportunities are better suited.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was negative, with the only exception being JetBlue Airways (JBLU). Both Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Continental Holdings (UAL) missed estimates the past couple of weeks. The airline industry was the worst performer this past week as all companies, except JetBlue, were sold off.

Some angst for the sell-off was driven by future supply and demand concerns. Overall, the long-term potential remains stable, but we need to pay attention for rising labor costs, amidst the competitive environment for all airlines.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the twenty-eighth week of 2017, total traffic remained up 5.3 percent with carload traffic up 6.4 percent, down 20 bps, and intermodal traffic up 4 percent, up 10 bps. Week twenty-eight performance remained solid, although it declined from the yearly average.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.6 percent for the first twenty-eight weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4.4 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.6 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down at -1.4 percent, as improvement has continued.

Container traffic was up 4.1 percent, an increase of 20 bps. Through early-July, domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have improved being up 9 to 10 percent versus last year. Fuel surcharges have been a big part of improved pricing, some concerns have been expressed for contract rates.

Week twenty-eight witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 110,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 1.5 percent increase versus last year. Coal was much stronger during the first half of the year than in 2016, and this is the second consecutive week with performance below 3 percent. Grain performance was lower, coming at -3.5 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the second consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -6.1 percent versus last year - a steep drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 2.6 percent, petroleum products were down at -12.3 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 31.2 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

As of early July, dry van trucking industry spot rate averages have spiked up, increasing by nearly 13 percent from last year. Seasonal performance has also remained strong with flatbed, temperature-controlled and heavy haul up by or close to double digits. LTL has increased strongly while dry van and specialized have lagged peers.

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index increased by 1.5 percent in June versus last year, the third consecutive month of positive performance. The overall Cass Freight Index report also displayed positive performance for shipments and expenditures across modes. There has been a lot of inconsistency in the trucking industry (loads, tonnage freight rates have all been choppy), which differs from other modes like shipping and air cargo.

The changing impacts from e-commerce are likely the culprit as the trucking industry has been a staple of traditional retail. But recent surges in pricing have been highlighted by experts as an indication of tightening supply ahead of the electronic logging device ((NYSEARCA:ELD)) mandate in December.

Air Cargo

As each week’s reports have highlighted the robust performance for air cargo, CH Robinson’s second quarter result was an early indication reflecting this strong demand. Net revenues for the company’s air segment were up 28 percent from last year, reflecting the second highest result only to the customs division. This was a stark contrast to the -14 percent decline for the company’s truckload service.

This type of performance is what has likely propelled Expeditors International of late, as the substantial majority of the company’s net revenues are generated from airfreight, ocean freight and customs brokerage and other services. As of the most recent quarter, airfreight reflected approximately 33 percent of total net revenues.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). Year-over-year (YoY), the Shanghai to West Coast average spot rate declined for the second consecutive time in 2017; to the East Coast, average spot rates have remained up strongly, near 30 percent. Asia to Europe average spot rates have remained positive YoY at nearly 30 percent, while trans-Atlantic trade has been down close to -10 percent for both directions.

The remainder of 2017 will be a very interesting time, especially as we approach the peak shipping season. Last year, the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy lead to increasing average spot rates. This year, consolidation has continued to reduce the number of major global container shipping lines, new alliances have taken form, and the Panama Canal has allowed more access through different trade routes. It remains to be seen how supply and demand will shift from here.

North America Seaports

Last week, I mentioned that the past few months could be viewed as a potential downtrend. I also noted that initial results from Long Beach displayed an increase in TEU traffic performance for June from May. The same performance has now been witnessed for both Los Angeles and Charleston, setting the stage for an acceleration in June.

For the U.S. especially, the spotlight has recently revolved around the diversion of cargo from the West to East and Gulf coasts. However, on the West Coast, there is a battle between Pacific Northwest seaports of Seattle-Tacoma and their Canadian neighbors to the north, including Prince Rupert and Vancouver. A strong focus has emerged of late on the velocity of cargo as a primary competitive factor. The Canadian seaports have increased their market share so far in 2017. This is something to keep an eye on as it relates to Class I rail business.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was up by 70 bps. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 30.4 percent for the year versus the 6.3 percent result for the Canadian index, which was a 90 bps increase.

It is impressive to see the Mexico index now up over 30 percent. The Canadian index powered higher and has now reached a high for the year. The North America Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation still remains as a likely soft negotiation, until any unforeseen fireworks erupt.

Summary

Transports stalled and hit a pullback this past week as markets were not able to yet decipher early reporting company results. Uncertainty always leads to lower results. Prospects remain positive for transports in general.

The upcoming GDP result for the second quarter will be the most important near-term announcement. It is hard to get a read on how the market will continue to view earnings results, but if sentiments for the back-half of 2017 begin to become rosier, certain freight industry stocks could push higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSU, CNI, GBX, JBHT, FDX, DPSGY, XPO, HUBG, MATX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.