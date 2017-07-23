La-Z-Boy Forges Onward After Falling Short On Growth Plan

La-z-Boy is positioned to take advantage of this continuing trend for online sales through their partnership with Wayfair

Thesis:

Analysts are tepid on La-z-boy (LZB) but the company’s recent performance has demonstrated that despite slowing revenues, there is still considerable room for growth bolstered by this strong brand.

Company Overview:

With 1.52 billion dollars in fiscal 2017 sales, La-z-boy is the second-largest manufacturer and distributor of residential furniture in the US. There are 175 styles of furniture with over 1000 upholstery choices. By-and-large this is a “Made in America” business with five US plants, although there is a global supply chain with beginnings in Asia and Mexico that supplies the components that keep the US plants humming.

Opportunities:

In an industry with weak brand recognition across the board, La-z-boy stands above the rest, for many being synonymous with comfort and style. The Live Life Comfortably campaign coupled Brooke Shields with their most recent offerings, targeting the female demographic of women who are key buyers within this space. Through this and other efforts, La-z-boy seeks to expand its market share within the stationary upholstery market, which represents not only the largest segment of the market but the company’s fastest growing as compared to the recliner business.

The La-z-boy wholesale business distributes its furniture through a network of 2,400 dealers. The retail space is largely led by the La-z-boy Furniture Galleries retail locations. The “4-4-5” growth plan, which seeks to achieve a $4 million per store average across 400 stores in 5 years will fall short, as this is the fifth year, and they haven’t reached the 400-store threshold, despite acquiring 35 new stores since the growth plan’s inception.

“While we are disappointed that we will not reach our 400-store objective in the five-year time period as originally planned, we are unwilling to compromise our rigorous store evaluation process to achieve that number. Our ultimate goal is to deliver a $1.6 billion retail enterprise through the store system and, with improved store performance, we believe that over time we can reach that level with fewer stores, if necessary.” Source: 2017 La-z-boy Annual Report

The plan to acquire more La-z-boy Furniture Galleries locations provides the opportunity to combine the “low double-digit wholesale upholstery operating margin” with “mid-single-digit retail operating margin” to further usher in greater profits. Operating margin and sales growth have been steadily creeping in the right direction.

Source: 06/21/17 La-z-boy Investor Presentation

Stock Metrics:

With $142 million in cash and only the slightest sliver of debt, La-z-boy can call upon its healthy lines of credit and cash to fund any type of growth by acquisition, with cash ready to be deployed. Revenue is essentially flat between fiscal 2016 and 2017, largely due to slower-than-hoped-for in-store growth and 2016’s fiscal year having an additional week in it, contributing $29 million to the year’s sales.

Conclusion:

Today, over 80% of consumers research their furniture choices online. For some, online is as far as they'll ever go, taking advantage of the host of furniture stores existing entirely online. This means that La-z-boy must now compete with online furniture retailers such as Joybird.com.

Source: Home Furnishings Business

Through creative shipping agreements, these online companies are able to squeeze a profit margin from furniture that is shipped for free to consumers. Long term there will always be a place for brick-and-mortar furniture stores because testing furniture before a purchase is preferable to size-up the look and feel of a couch or recliner. In order to meet the needs of potential online clients willing to forego the in-person experience, however, La-z-boy has digital offerings on Wayfair.com (W) that will ship to a customer’s house with free shipping as well. It’s part of an overall trend that La-z-boy felt compelled to address.

“We all are seeing slightly less traffic and have been for some time. We believe the customer is doing a lot more of research online before shopping. So, therefore, she shops at fewer stores, which means she is more predisposed to buy when she comes in.” FQ4 2017 Earnings Call

Through its wholesale, brick-and-mortar, and online retail, La-z-boy has addressed all avenues available to touch the consumer and promote its inventory, a task it has done well. Although the ambitious “4-4-5” plan fell short, the aim propelled momentum in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.