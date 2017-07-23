Annaly Capital Management: Should You Buy The Drop?

I discuss the capital offering and whether investors should take advantage of the drop in Annaly Capital’s valuation.

Mortgage real estate investment trust Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) completed a share offering in July that saw the company’s share price dive sharply lower. Despite the drop in valuation on the back of the capital raise, Annaly Capital’s shares are still far from being a bargain, selling for a premium to the last reported accounting book value. What should income investors do now?



Annaly Capital was one of the high-yielding income vehicles that I kicked out of my income portfolio earlier this year because of the company’s increasingly stretched valuation on a book value and core earnings basis, and because mortgage real estate investment trusts were significantly overbought at the time. After a short-lived dip in Annaly Capital’s share price in May, however, investors have again piled into high-yielding mortgage REITs. As a result, Annaly Capital’s shares are selling for a premium to book value…something that hasn’t happened for a very long time.



I generally don’t like to buy high-yield income vehicles at a premium valuation for two simple reasons: 1. Paying a premium to book value limits my long term total return potential (it is much better to buy dividend-paying stocks when they are out of favor and are priced at discounts to intrinsic value/book value), and 2. A premium book valuation increases the risk of dilution as company executives feel a temptation to issue shares (and dilute existing shareholders).



In fairness, real estate investment trusts often issue shares in order to raise capital for portfolio investments, so they are to some extent a ‘business-as-usual’ kind of thing. However, raising a lot of capital when shares sell at a premium may not always been in the interest of shareholders.



Annaly Capital sold a whopping 60 million shares in July’s capital raise for expected gross proceeds of $710 million (pre-offering expenses). Annaly Capital further granted its underwriters an option to buy another nine million shares.



The mortgage REIT will the use the proceeds from the share offering for the following purposes:



Annaly intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire targeted assets under the Company’s capital allocation policy, which may include further diversification of its investments in Agency assets as well as residential, commercial and corporate credit assets. These investments include, without limitation, residential credit assets (including residential mortgage loans), middle market corporate loans, Agency MBS pools, to-be-announced forward contracts, adjustable rate mortgages, commercial real estate loans and securities and mortgage servicing rights. Annaly also intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to pay down liabilities and other working capital items.

Should You Buy Annaly Capital After The Price Drop?



Dilution is a very real risk for (mortgage) REIT shareholders, which is why the market reaction to secondary capital offerings is usually swift and instant. Annaly Capital’s shares, for instance, slumped after the capital offering announcement, as one would expect.







Source: StockCharts.com



As far as I am concerned, I am not prepared to re-enter Annaly Capital after the capital offering because the REIT’s shares are still too expensive, selling for 1.06x BV, which is a high valuation based on Annaly Capital’s P/B range in the last five years. I don’t think that the long term reward-to-risk ratio is attractive enough to buy into Annaly Capital at today’s price point. That said, I will consider buying Annaly Capital again if shares drop towards $10.50, and the reward-to-risk equation improves significantly.



Your Takeaway



I would consider buying Annaly Capital as a long term dividend vehicle under the condition that the reward-to-risk combination is more balanced, i.e. when shares are priced at a discount to book value and when they can deliver both dividend income and capital gains long term. Annaly Capital’s shares have risen too high, too fast in my opinion, which is good for shareholders that are already invested, but it makes a new buy recommendation much harder to justify.



If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.