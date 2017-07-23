Through The Looking Glass

I implore you: make sure you know the difference between being "right" and knowing what you're doing.

Not everyone writing about suppressed cross-asset volatility is piggybacking on the market's topic du jour.

Here's what a friend of mine at one of the big banks told me earlier this week:

If you are a derivative strategist, you have to write about volatility. That is your job, not an obsession.

I thought that was pretty amusing and it underscores the extent to which the ubiquity of the low volatility discussion is simultaneously frustrating and invigorating for the folks who do this for a living.

On one hand, everyone is glad when the world finally recognizes how important their area of expertise truly is. The problem, though, is that when something suddenly becomes a hot topic, it invariably invites non-experts to weigh in. And when you're talking about markets, recognition and heated debate is invariably accompanied by rampant speculation in assets tied to whatever it is that everyone is suddenly talking about.

That's the case with volatility. Everyone is now a volatility expert and everyone is now a volatility seller (XIV). There's a speculative mania not only in short volatility products but also in short volatility commentary!

I think it's safe to say at this point that while many readers still have very serious (and understandable) reservations about Heisenberg, most readers have come to the conclusion that I'm well connected and that I generally know what I'm talking about.

Importantly - i.e., before my detractors laugh themselves out of their chairs at that latter proposition - do note that knowing what one is talking about is something that can be separate and distinct from being "right." People who know what they are talking about are "wrong" all the time. Indeed, the old adage about how it's "better to be lucky than smart" means nothing if not that "expertise" is very often detached from "rightness."

Think of someone who spends most of their disposable income on lottery tickets versus someone who scrupulously puts their money in a savings account. There is no question as to who is "smarter" about money. But if the person who squanders every spare penny on lottery tickets one day wins the lottery, well then there is also no question about who was ultimately "right." And if you do have a question about that, please direct it to the lottery winner's Ferrari.

One mistake I see quite a lot of these days is average investors confusing being "right" with knowing what they're talking about. That is a dangerous mistake to make.

Because what it invariably leads to is the negation of the profits that accrue from being accidentally "right." You see this all the time with lottery winners. They are accidentally "right" and then end up going broke because they treat their winnings the same way they treated all that disposable income they spent on the lottery tickets in the first place.

It's the same fallacy that leads people to conclude that because they got somewhere faster than everyone else by breaking traffic laws (they were "right"), that they know what they're talking about when it comes to traffic. More often than not, those people end up having accidents or getting speeding tickets as opposed to just being happy with having been "right" on that one occasion where getting somewhere faster than everyone else was all that mattered.

That brings us back to the legions of newly minted volatility sellers. Not to put too fine a point on it, but they were "right":

That's great.

But it is by now common knowledge among professionals that the overwhelming majority of the folks who employ inverse ETPs as a way to sell volatility do not actually know what they're doing.

And here's the thing, this is by no means confined to "retail" investors. That is, when I say "average" investors, that's not necessarily a jab at people sitting at home. By "average" I mean people who aren't derivatives strategists and/or futures traders.

Consider this from my buddy Kevin Muir, a former derivative index trader on Bay Street (full note here):

Yesterday I had dinner with a buddy who passed along some interesting information that caught me by surprise. He is a unique individual. A former derivatives broker who didn’t trade with pension funds and other typical institutional clients, but instead specialized in high net worth individuals and non-traditional corporations. His clients could definitely be described as sophisticated, but with an entrepreneurial, non-traditional flare. He still keeps in contact with his old shop, and he told me what the brokers are experiencing. Across the board, clients are engaging in volatility selling strategies. And although they are shorting some stock index volatility, they are not limiting themselves to equities. He described an endemic pattern of these sophisticated clients shorting gold vol, euro vol, bond vol – any listed options, these guys are shorting them. Take gold for example. They pick a three-month option, and with gold trading here at 1,245, they sell the 1,145 put while simultaneously selling the 1,345 call. Lever up the position, collect the premium, and let the quiet markets pad your bankroll. And clients are doing this strategy in size. I was surprised. I didn’t expect the volatility selling to extend to most other financial markets. I had thought it was confined to equities, but I was obviously wrong.

Sorry, but that's a disaster waiting to happen. "Sophisticated" or no, you do not want "individuals" and "non-traditional corporates" running amok out there shorting multi-asset volatility. That's insane.

As Kevin goes on to write, it's easy to see both why they are doing this and simultaneously, the effect it's having. Remember last week when I showed you the TYVIX and CVIX indices? Well, here are Kevin's charts:

Now, here's an updated table from Goldman that shows volatility across pretty much every asset:

"There are few things more irritating to a macro trader than trying to scratch out directional returns in a static market as mindless vol. sellers garner easy profits through a willingness to ignore risk," former fund manager Cameron Crise wrote on Friday, adding that "in some quarters this is known as 'picking up pennies in front of the steamroller,' as such strategies generate small, consistent returns every day — until they get flattened."

I should note that Crise's conclusion is bullish. Specifically, he says this: "eventually, that steamroller will come but for now it makes little sense to preempt it."

Once again (and this has become an oft-repeated warning of mine), just make sure that you can separate "right" from knowing what you're doing.

That's not to say you can't be both "right" and "an expert." Indeed, I'd certainly like to think that the two are correlated more often than not.

But when it comes to shorting volatility, I think we've reached a "through the looking glass" moment.

