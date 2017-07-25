Procter & Gamble: Get Ready For An Earnings Surprise

Modelling PG's exposure to a derived currency basket allows us to forecast the FY 2018 guidance and helps us reassess the company's valuation.

Over the past two years, currency headwinds have had a significant adverse impact on all-in sales growth. What has changed since then and how does this impact the top-line result?

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), one of the world's largest consumer staples companies, is a dividend aristocrat with an uninterrupted 60-year-long streak of dividend growth. In recent years, dividend growth has slowed down while the stock price has strongly appreciated, pushing down the yield. Ahead of the company's next earnings release (due July 27), this article examines if P&G will meet sales expectations and looks ahead at how FY 2018 guidance may look based on current exchange rate developments.

Based on these findings, I will show that the company is a long-term buy and why I expect it to provide better-than-expected forward guidance.

Understanding real revenue of the company and its drivers is important for making projections about the future. Let's take a look at PG's recent guidance for FY 2017 during its latest FY 2017/Q3 earnings call:

Based on that earnings call, overall all-in sales growth is expected to be flat or slightly negative as better-than-expected organic sales growth is completely offset by currency impact. In terms of the top line, this is a clear deterioration compared to the guidance provided at the beginning of PG's FY 2017 when the company guided for 1% growth, which factored in a negative 1% impact from exchange rates.

Although the company is expecting a low-single-digit negative impact from FX developments for FY 2017, the development in the past quarter was exactly the opposite with foreign exchange creating a two-point headwind on all-in sales growth.

I have summarized how foreign exchange impact has developed over the past seven quarters:

Here we can clearly see how the strong U.S. dollar has negatively impacted PG's sales. We can also spot that in the past two quarters, the trend seems to have reversed with the dollar weakening against major currencies.

As there is a discrepancy regarding the FX impact between the company's overall FY 2017 guidance (-2% to -3%) and the most recent results (+2%), combined with PG's flat stock price development over the last two quarters, I believe that the market has not yet priced in that catalyst. As a result, the likelihood for the company to provide better-than-expected 2018 guidance is high.

Stock price has remained virtually flat over the past six months despite the dollar starting to weaken against major currencies

I have developed a quantitative model which allows me to project the expected foreign exchange impact for the to-be-reported FY 2017/Q4 as well as for FY 2018. This consists of five steps:

Derive a representative currency basket based on the geographic breakdown of sales taken from PG's most recent FY2016 annual report. Analyze historic currency developments individually for different periods in the past. Apply a weighting to the currency basket. Calculate estimated historic foreign exchange impact and backtest these figures with actual earnings releases. Calculate estimated foreign exchange impact for FY2017/Q4 and FY 2018 (remember this is the one PG will be reporting on in a few weeks).

I have backtested the model on the past seven quarters and then applied the same methodology to the remaining FY 2017/Q4 as well as for the prospective FY 2018 guidance.

Here we can clearly see that based on a 50% hedging ratio, the calculations from the model are on average very close to what PG reported itself. Over the past seven quarters, the deviation has only amounted to roughly 2pp.

For FY 2017/Q4, the impact is estimated at +0.9%. Using the latest exchange rates from July 21 as constant currencies for FY 2018 guidance, I expect a 1-2% positive foreign exchange impact.

In combination with organic sales growth between 2% and 3%, the company could guide for all-in sales growth between 2% and 4%, which would be around 3pp higher from what we are expecting for 2017.

This organic growth assumption is also backed by the remark from Jon R. Moeller during PG's latest earnings call:

[...] but our intent is clearly to deliver another year of sequential improvement on both the top and bottom lines. Source: PG Earnings Call FY 2017/Q3

What does all this mean for dividend investors?

P&G's foreign exchange impact guidance of -2% to -3% for total FY 2017 looks totally unrealistic given that the aggregated Q1-Q3 impact already amounts to +1% and my forecast for Q4 to +1% as well. With the dollar weakening significantly, PG's foreign sales converted to USD are expected to get a substantial boost.

The stock currently boasts a dividend yield of 3.1% and does not currently reflect the reversing FX developments. On a pure P/E basis of 25 times earnings, the stock is certainly not cheap, but as that valuation does not yet reflect a foreign exchange catalyst, there is more upside potential.

In April, the company announced a 3% raise in its quarterly dividend. This not only kept the company’s streak of consecutive dividend increases intact (60 years and counting), but it also marked the highest increase over the last five years (2017: 3.002%, 2016: 0.996%, 2015/2014/2013: 2.999%). Although this only very narrowly trumping inflation (2.4-2.7% in Q1/2017), it is a much better gift than what the company presented us last year with that lousy 1% increase to keep the dividend streak going.

Investor takeaway

For dividend investors, this stock should be a core holding, and as FX developments reverse and the company's $10bn restructuring program starts to bear fruit, its dividend growth should re-accelerate. For me, this is not only a core holding but also one I am not worrying about at all, as it is a real SWAN-like investment.

With exchange rates turning more favorable for the company, I expect a better-than-expected FY 2017/Q4 and a guidance calling for 2-4% all-in sales growth for FY 2018.

With PG's incredible dividend track record and its portfolio of market leading brands, the company is expected to produce safe, reliable and rising cash flows and dividends in the future.

