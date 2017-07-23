South Korea: A Cheap Option

Summary

The iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) has risen significantly over the past year, outperforming most major markets. Table 1 shows the return of EWY versus a number of ETFs that track large markets.

The outperformance of EWY over the past one year in the face of impeachment of the country’s former president, Park Geun-hye, corruption charges associated with Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and increasing peninsula risks is impressive. The reasons for the outperformance of EWY are primarily optimism associated with the election of Moon Jae-in, the country’s new president, and the potential for corporate governance reforms. The Korean equity market has rallied significantly on the back of optimism of improved market transparency, potential for greater return of capital to shareholders, and a consequent reduction in the implied "Korean discount".

My investment thesis is that risks associated with the implementation of policy reform and peninsula risks are not priced in appropriately, and once optimism fades or global volatility increases, the downside risks to EWY's shareholders can be significant. I see an opportunity to take advantage of the mispricing of risk.

Risk vs. Return

The chart below shows a plot of the one-year total return of single country ETFs versus potential downside risk. Downside risk is measured as the volatility of returns less than or equal to the mean over a one-year time frame. The higher the downside risk, the riskier the security.

The value of this chart is that it helps identify countries where the equity market has risen substantially, and where there is a potential for a significant drawdown should bullish market sentiment reverse.

Only three countries have experienced returns in excess of 30% over one year and have downside risk of greater than 10%. These countries are the red dots shown in the chart below - Italy, Spain, and South Korea.

Chart 1: Risk vs. Return

In terms of valuation ratios indicated in table 1, South Korea and Italy both stand out and appear cheap in absolute terms relative to regional peers particularly on a price-to-book basis. However, when you look at the growth in the ratios over time, you can see that South Korea has seen a much faster growth of multiple expansion (see charts 2 and 3), implying that the market is expecting corporate earnings in South Korea to grow significantly year over year.

Table 1: Market Valuation



Charts 2/3: Relative Growth of P/B and P/EBITDA Multiples of South Korea and Italy

Corporate Earnings Growth in South Korea

Trailing 12-month earnings per share for the KOSPI index is KRW 138.65 with earnings expected to grow from KRW 234.63 to KRW 253.4 implying significant growth.

Earnings growth forecasts are being driven by semiconductor, display panel, petro-chemical and refinery product company earnings. These companies are export-oriented and benefit greatly from global growth. In fact, the Bank of Korea recently upgraded growth estimates for the economy as a result of the strong growth in corporate earnings, and if Moon-Jae-in’s reforms are successful, earnings estimates could be even higher, as estimates for faster earnings growth become broader based and extend beyond the large Chaebols.

The case for investing in South Korea is strong. In a nut shell, the Korean market is cheap on a valuation basis; higher earnings growth driven by the country’s technology sector has propelled stock prices higher in a classic momentum trade. There is further potential for earnings expansion as a result of reforms. As a result of this, foreign funds have piled in and bid the stock market to a five-year high.

But What Goes Up Must Come Down...

The bull scenario is well understood, but the market doesn’t seem to be pricing risks of investing in South Korea. South Korea presents several risks for investors that could result in lower-than-expected forecast earnings:

Security risks emanating from North Korea, trade risks resulting from relations with China and the United States, a sell-off in technology sector or a fall in global growth, rising global and domestic interest rates, and overly optimistic policy reforms,

1. Security Risks Emanating from North Korea

Provocations from North Korea are quite common place, but the risk of outright war or collapse of the North Korean regime is far from negligible. North Korea will continue to test ballistic missiles in order to ensure self-preservation. The US strategy of enlisting Chinese help to impose stricter sanctions on Pyongyang is destined to fail, as imposing stricter sanctions on it could cause the regime to collapse resulting in a huge inflow of migrants into China or resulting in a wider US presence in the Korean peninsula. As a result, the US will need to decide whether to continue to protest vocally or to take military action. While military options are generally considered the last resort given the repercussions for US allies like South Korea and Japan, political pressures to take action against North Korea could result in an all-out war devastating the South Korean economy. Estimated costs of a Korean reunification are significant compared to the German reunification. The costs could be $500B, about 7% of the South Korean GDP.

2. Trade Risks Resulting from Relations with China and the United States

The United States and China are South Korea’s largest trading partners. China is responding furiously to South Korea’s deployment of the THAAD anti-missile defense system. Its response has included blocking trips by Chinese nationals to South Korea, holding up cosmetic imports, and forcing large Chaebols operating in China such as Lotte Shopping to close numerous stores.

In the United States, President Trump has begun the renegotiation of the free-trade agreement between Korea and the United States. The outcome of the renegotiation is difficult to predict, but it is very likely that South Korea will be the loser due to its heavy reliance on exports to the United States and Trump's political need to show that he can get a good trade deal for American people.

3. Sell-off in the Technology Sector or a Fall in Global Growth

Equity markets have been on an upward trend for a while now led by the technology sector. Some might think that markets are due for a pullback, and if so, the pullback will likely be seen mostly in stocks that have benefited the most from the momentum factor. The South Korean equity market has a large concentration in the technology sector. A reversal in equity market sentiment could result in a significant drawdown for Korean equities.

4. Rising Domestic and Global Rates

Inflation pressures are beginning to build in South Korea and the Bank of Korea is likely to raise interest rates in the foreseeable future. Low policy rates have helped support domestic consumption, and an increase in the policy rates could make consumer debt less affordable. Policy rates in major markets - particularly the US, Canada and the UK - are also likely to rise in the foreseeable future, which could cause a sell-off in global equity markets.

5. Policy Reform

Foreign funds have been net buyers of Korean equity primarily based on the premise that Moon-Jae-in will be able to usher in a period of corporate reform. The South Korean equity market is dominated by large family conglomerates called “Chaebols”. While a weakening of the Chaebol system could help in corporate succession planning, remove dependency of small companies on larger Chaebols, and could result in better capital utilization, market participants ignore the fact that the Chaebols have historically been the driver for South Korea’s phenomenal growth over the years. In addition, while some elements of the proposed policy reform are achievable, others, particularly the crackdown on conglomerate favoritism, are much harder to achieve given the level of entrenchment of beliefs.

South Korea: A Cheap Option

My thesis is that downside risks are not accurately priced into South Korean equities. I see the potential for a large drawdown should market sentiment fizzle as foreign funds exit long positions.

In my view, the best way to play the potential for a market reversal is to purchase out-of-the-money put options on EWY. I like the January 19, 2018, put contracts at a strike of $65, about 8% below the current ETF price.

These contracts trade at about $1.5-2 per contract, near the absolute low for the contract, and have traded as high as $17.69 in the past. The liquidity in the contracts is pretty good (5,000 + open interest). The current implied volatility of the contract at 21.25% is cheap versus both the options historical implied volatility and the entire put term structure. The puts represent a cheap way to wager on a reversal in the Korean equity market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EWY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.