Market Volatility Bulletin: Week In Review

Shout-out to a piece written by a fellow SA contributor that has earned a great deal of attention over the past several days; praise for his taking a bold stand.

A snapshot at the major US equity indexes over the past five days; additional attention given to rates, VIX, and the dollar.

The S&P 500 (SPY) ranged from a low of 2451 to an all-time high of 2477.62 set late on Thursday. The NASDAQ (QQQ) ended a rare ten-day winning streak. The Dow and Russell 2000 (IWM) also had low volatility, though the Dow (DIA) closed lower for the week by .27% when reports on GE (GE) revenues caused the industrial stock to falter to 52-week lows:

At one point the companies shares were down about 5%.

GE surprisingly did not impact industrials (XLI) too much on Friday, which were down just .19% for the day. Utilities led both Friday’s equity trade and on the week, bolstered by a fall in interest rates fell (see below).

The ten-year yield fell steadily over the course of the week, though there was not much in the way of important economic data. The story of the week had to go either to the US Dollar or the VIX, both of which closed at significant lows (second-lowest close ever for the VIX):

The weak dollar and incomprehensibly low VIX have arguably both been tailwinds for US equities. Dollar weakness bodes well for S&P earnings and revenues, while movement in volatility tends to have a strong negative correlation to movement in stocks. We believe the US Dollar Index will play an increasingly important role in getting volatility to stir in a wide variety of asset classes. We got a hint of this over in the European session on Friday, where the DAX at one point was down about 2%.

Shout Out

Today’s mention goes to a piece that made a great deal of waves last week: Austrolib’s work The Crash Cometh in Four to Six Weeks. To date, the article has an enviable 342 comments. Given all the interest the piece has garnered on SA, we’ll post the summary bullets:

Austrolib is a proponent of what he terms the Austrian Business Cycle Theory. He did correctly predict the “crash” of August 2015 about a week before it began. The author posits that by comparing one-week money growth to average seven-week money growth dating from the first week in July, one can side step nasty spills in equities – or take advantage of them as the case may be.

Here is what we liked about Austrolib’s piece: he declares an opinion on what is going to happen in his market of choice, what is going to cause it, approximately when it will happen, and how to “play it”. Frankly, we do not see that as the core goal of writing the Market Volatility Bulletin. Rather we see our job here as acting as a forum for traders and investors to come together and respectfully and intelligently dialogue; we consider it a place for education and for getting a snap shot on different aspects of markets. So we do not focus on telling you which trades to take (though occasionally we share our thoughts on such matters).

That said, many who do write opinion pieces do so in a manner that is so guarded that by the end of the article they really have barely conveyed an opinion at all. Regardless of what you think about Austrolib’s convictions, methodologies, or conclusions, bravo for stating them clearly and backing them up with some tables and the like.

We also appreciated the fact that he built out a best/base/worst-case scenario for readers to consider. Good job getting a conversation going Austrolib!

Thoughts on Volatility

Volatility did not even hesitate in considering whether to react to the spills in the Asian and European sessions on Friday. Indeed, the spot VIX never even managed to crack into the 10-handle region! Of the 32 all-time lowest closes for VXO (the original composition method for the index, modified in September 2003), 24 have occurred in 2017. Friday’s lows/close marked the all-time low going back to January 1986.

Today we’d like to highlight the impact of these sustained levels of ultra-low vol on the Inverse-VIX exchange-traded product known as XIV:

XIV hit lows of around $20 per share near January 2016. The index sharply rebounded, only to give much of its gains back in the immediate aftermath of Brexit. This response to a known unknown demonstrates how susceptible the product is to negative-tail shock.

Lucky for short-vol traders who utilize this product, the markets decided that Brexit was a non-event. The lows measured in XIV interestingly occur near the yield-lows for the entire sovereign global bond market, including for US Treasuries.

Since then, XIV has been fed on a diet of rich sustained low volatility; as a result the product has soared:

Source: Morningstar

We ask readers, is this a powerful alternative to direct long-equity exposure to US stocks? If so, what ratio would you use for replacement? In other words, if you were going to add 1% XIV to your portfolio, what percentage of your entire portfolio would you remove from US equities?

One final note: it really does require supremely and sustainably low volatility for XIV to perform like this. Observe In the five-year chart above that even a banner low-vol period for equity like Jan 2013 through July 2014 did not manage to vault the ETP in the same way that it has over the last twelve months.

Organic at-the-money ES vol echoes what we see in the VIX: staggeringly low vols. The monthly is what stands out to us as the “sweet spot” for a repricing. Consider that just before the first round of the French elections back in April of this year, a one-week straddle traded over $40. Frankly, that was nothing out of the ordinary in the historical context of weekly vol.

Now, a monthly straddle trades at 6.8%. We feel that any remote stirring in the volatility beast could cause a pretty awesome repricing to this monthly instrument.

As we never tire of saying, low vol begets low vol. No contract “has to” reprice according to any particular time line. But while positioning long vol appears brutal at this point, shorting vol has a certain “guard on the Walls of Jericho” quality to it: works great for six days and then you get hammered.

Conclusion

We may do a tracking the trade segment separately this weekend. But we’ll conclude for now. Keep an eye out for our separate piece that will hopefully hit SA in short order breaking down the lowest all-time VXO closes.

Enjoy your weekend – and thank you as always for your active participation in the comments section. We prize your activity.

