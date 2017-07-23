Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - A Bright Past And Future

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) appears undervalued based on a discounted cash flow analysis warranting a further dive into the company. The analysis that follows shows us that the company that became world’s first dedicated semiconductor foundry in 1987 should still have years of considerable growth ahead of it. The vision of Taiwan Semiconductor is to be the largest technology and foundry services provider to fabless companies and integrated device manufacturers. Fabless refers to a company that designs microchips but contracts out their production rather than owning its own factories. The company’s customers use the semiconductors in communication devices, computers, consumer electronics and various industrial products. TSMC estimates that their market share among total worldwide foundries was 56% in 2016. Their customers include Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), and Huawei Technologies Co. among many other well known names. Fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers accounted for 83% and 17% of revenue in 2016, respectively.

If electronics are selling well, Taiwan Semiconductor will do well also. Of course, the same is true in the other direction as was seen when the Chinese smartphone market had a slow demand period in the first half of the year which is expected to recover with new models launching in the third quarter of 2017. Specifically, CFO Lora Ho said that an upswing in business is expected from new product launches of TSMC 10-nanometer mobile devices in the third quarter. In its second quarter conference call TSMC also highlighted momentum it is seeing in its industrial and automotive sectors. In the same conference call, TSMC raised its non-memory semiconductor worldwide growth rate to 6% from 4% for the year. The company also highlighted the difficulty of forecasting growth from some emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. The company expects the high performance computing sector to grow 10% a year and they aim to grow several percent above that in the sector.

Valuation

As mentioned, there are not many analyst growth estimates readily available for TSMC. Reuters provides a single long term growth estimate of 15%. This may not be overly optimistic given that the annual EPS growth for the company in the last five years was 19.50%. If we consider a five year time period and use the 15% growth estimate, a discounted cash flow model gives us a target buy price of $35.91 (which is below the current quote of $35.85) aiming for a 10% annual return. Our calculation assumes that the PE remains at 15 which is about the current multiple. Using the 10% discount rate (desired annual return) means that we have to assume an average EPS growth rate of at least 12.5% to keep the current quote below the model’s target buy price. TSM provided a fairly wide range for its 2017 full year growth guidance in its Q2 call of 5% to 10%. Of course, this is below the annual average estimate we just used so we will try out some lower numbers below. The company should benefit from the potential for high growth in the IoT area. With its advanced packaging technology, the company also plans to find ways into artificial intelligence applications. However, as mentioned, TSMC’s guidance is significantly lower than the 15% growth estimate. Using the low range of the estimate, 5% growth, results in a target buy price of $26.06 which is well below the current price of $35.85. This indicates that while the company is undervalued it is by no means extremely undervalued if it cannot maintain the same level of growth as in the last five years. One should also note that the 5% growth estimate is very conservative considering recent trends, past performance, and future prospects.

One should note that the discounted cash flow analysis did not assume any reduction in outstanding shares. If we had assumed that the share count would be reduced through buybacks the company would look even more undervalued. However, this does not seem like a necessary or useful consideration given that there was actually a very slight increase in shares outstanding over the last five years. The valuation also assumes that the current dividend will not only be maintained but will grow along with earnings. The company’s dividend growth rate for the past five years was 18.47%. The current yield of 3.23% is attractive even for dividend focused investors and comes along with a fairly safe payout ratio of 50.83.

When considering the target buy prices derived from the discount cash flow valuation it also makes sense to evaluate some of the historical profitability metrics. TSMC outperforms the industry on most of these metrics. The five year average return on equity is an impressive 25.73% with the last 12 months showing continued strength coming in at 26.11. The five year average net profit margin is equally impressive coming in at 34.3 or 36.51 for the last 12 months. The debt level has also remained reasonable with long term debt dropping over the last four years. The total debt to equity ratio is only 16.06 making the return on equity numbers even more impressive. The current ratio is a very healthy 2.57.

Risks

There is a historical and continuing trend of declining average selling prices for electronics. If the average selling prices for the end products the semiconductors are used in declines, there will be downward pressure on the prices of components that go into the devices. Of course, if overall demand for the company’s products continues to increase, margins will benefit from spreading the fixed manufacturing costs over increased output. Another risk is that TSMC’s ten largest customers accounted for 69% of revenue in 2016. This is an increase from 63% or revenue being attributed to the top ten customers in 2015. The largest and second largest customer accounted for 17% and 11%, respectively in 2016. One counterweight to some of the risks mentioned here including the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry is that TSMC’s products are used in almost every market segment from home electrical appliances to major defense programs.

The semiconductor market is highly competitive and the technology is rapidly changing. The company needs to not only continue to innovate but innovate quicker than its peers. One of the biggest competitors is Samsung which may be seen as moving ahead Taiwan Semiconductor in some areas. For example, TSMC’s initial plans were to start production of its next gen 7nm process with extreme ultraviolet lithography in 2019 while Samsung will launch its 7nm process with EUV in 2018. However, in the Q2 call, TSMC mentioned that it had inserted several EUV layers in its N7+ technology which it stated will be its most advanced technology in the foundry industry in terms of density, performance, and power. C.C. Wei, the company’s co-chief executive, believes that TSMC is the lowest cost producer and can still thrive while its competitors start to lose money per his Q2 comments. This is a critical point, since a big part of making an investment conservative, involves investing in the low cost producer.

Options

For investors interested in using options, there is the possibility of selling cash-secured put options to initiate a position in TSMC. With the current price standing at $35.85, one option of interest is the put option expiring on October 20th with a strike price of $35. An investor selling this option would receive $105 per contract. This equates to an annualized return of about 11% if the option expires worthless. If the seller has to purchase 100 shares at expiration, she or he would have saved over 5% compared to buying the shares outright at the current price. Of course, for investors that want a little more of a downside buffer, put options with lower strike prices and lower annualized returns may also be interesting.

Final Thoughts

We think the company known as the first semiconductor foundry is poised to benefit from the future wave of technology developments. Whether you are talking about IoT, artificial intelligence, driverless cars, or a host of other trends in technology it is very likely that TSMC components will be involved. While focused on innovation, the company is also focused on keeping costs down allowing it to maintain impressive profitability metrics. The valuation and future prospects discussed above along with the historic high return on equity and profit margin numbers make us rate TSMC a buy. We think now is a good time to initiate a long position in TSMC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.