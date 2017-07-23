False Breakout In The Euro?

However, the breakout is not supported by the major change in the ECB policy.

On July 1st, I noted that the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) has reached the top of the long term range at 1.15, and cautioned that the breakout above 1.15 would require a real change in the ECB policy, or Fed policy. Since then, the euro has broken above the 1.15 resistance. Here is the chart:

So is this a major breakout in the euro, or a false breakout? Let's look at the December 2018 Euribor contract to evaluate the ECB policy. Here is the chart:

So, the Euribor contract implied around -0.40% interest rate (100-100.40) for the euro area in October of 2016. Since then, the odds of an interest rate hike have increased, and implied above 0% interest rates in March of 2017. However, since then, the interest rate has been falling back into the negative territory. More importantly, as the euro broke out from the 1.15 resistance in July of 2017, the Euribor interest rate actually fell from -0.065% to -0.14%.

Thus, the market has not been pricing the major change in ECB policy.

What about the Fed policy? Here is the chart for the January 2019 federal funds futures:

The Federal Funds futures for Jan 2019 show a very tight range since April 2017, from about 1.70% to about 1.50%.

The market, therefore, has not been pricing the major change in the Fed policy either.

So at this point, the euro is ahead of itself. The long euro trade is now a speculative trade and the uptrend could continue - but the trade does not fit my model.

The trade from 1.05 to 1.15 was based on diminishing political risk, which is now priced in. I still believe that the new uptrend to 1.40 has to be supported by the changes in the ECB/Fed policies. So, I will be following the US-EUR interest rate differential and evaluating the possibility to reenter the trade - long or short.

For the Euro ETF (FXE) traders, the key level to watch is right around 113 - the is the key resistance. The current price is 112.85, so the breakout has not happened in the ETF yet.

