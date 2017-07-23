Dunkin' Brands Discounted Cash Flow Valuation: Buying Opportunity

In this article, I am going to share my personal valuation model of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN). In addition to this, I will discuss the fundamental aspects of the business that I believe are going to play a major factor in DNKN’s earnings results that will be released on Thursday, 7/27. Dunkin’ Brands Group is a franchiser of two popular brands: Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, with DD being the major revenue driver. To value this stock, I use a discounted cash flow valuation model, which can be seen two images below. I will thoroughly explain my inputs into this model and provide reasoning as to why I believe it is the best possible assumption based on the data that I have available. For a Microsoft Excel version of this model, please email me at seanwarneke@gmail.com.

DNKN is currently trading at $53.49 as of the middle of the trading day on 7/21. The chart below shows that this trading price is below DNKN’s maximum trading value of $59.04, which occurred in early June of this year. The stock has cooled off about $5.50 per share from an all-time high on the basis that investors are worried competition, such as McDonald’s (MCD) and Burger King (NYSE:QSR), are cutting into the afternoon sales of Dunkin’ Donuts. Based on the valuation model and fundamentals of DNKN that are going to be discussed, this price decline brings a great buying opportunity to investors who are looking for an undervalued stock during this earnings season.

The image below is the discounted cash flow model that I created for DNKN. As you will immediately see, the price per share value that I calculated is $61.50, which is approximately $8.00 or 14.95% higher than what the stock is currently trading at. In a market that has been hitting new record highs, it is not common to find an undervalued stock, especially 14.95% lower than the fundamental valuation. The data for free cash flow I pulled from Zacks Investment Research. To project the cash flow out for five years, I took the average growth rate of previous six years (since DNKN became a public company), which resulted in a YOY growth rate on average of 18.13%. I stuck with this figure because DNKN is still a young company and FCF have been volatile, so it seems like reasonable percentage that will account for future drop and gains in FCF. It takes a significant amount of time and consistency for a company to achieve somewhat normalized FCF on a year-over-year basis, which is another reason why a high FCF growth rate of 18.18% seems to be a logical and accurate figure. I calculated a WACC of 2.94% using market capitalization for total equity value and long-term debt for the total value of equity. Finally, when calculating the terminal value for DNKN, I picked a long-term growth rate of 2.0%. This is based on the IBIS World industry outlook for fast food restaurants, considering both the domestic and international growth rates for this industry. I will soon discuss DNKN's internationalization efforts and presence in global markets which is why the international fast food market growth rate needed to be a factor in the model looking forward. Based on these inputs, I discounted the total FCF to the present, which resulted in a value of operations of approximately $57 billion. From there, with the assistance of the DNKN balance sheet, I was able to calculate a price target of $61.50.

Valuation is incredibly important when analyzing an equity, but looking at the numbers should not be the only factor influencing an investment. It is also important to look at how the business is expanding and in what capacity. So far in 2017, DNKN has committed itself to global expansion and creating customer loyalty. In March of 2017, DNKN partnered with the popular navigation application, Waze, with a feature that customers can use to order their coffee ahead of time and skip in-store lines. In addition to this, DD has increased its efforts to create more appealing rewards programs for customers, such as a free drinks when signing up for its DD rewards program and a free drink on your birthday. The Baskin-Robbins brand also launched a mobile app for customers in late 2016 for customers to save money through coupons and make payments.

Another way that DNKN has increased its effort of getting the DD brand to more consumers is by creating long partnerships with Keurig Green Mountain (NASDAQ:GMCR) and J.M. Smucker (SJM) to license DD coffee in the form of a Keurig compatible k-cup. Finally, DNKN has been expanding the geographic reach of its DD and BR stores. So far in 2017, it has made investments in stores in the emerging markets, including the Middle East (BR in UAE) and Asia (DD in Philippines). It also has opened a DD store in South Africa and has plans to open additional DD stores here as well as Baskin-Robbins’. The first DD store in the Netherlands was opened in the beginning of quarter one of 2017. In total, during quarter one of 2017, Dunkin' Brands opened a net of fifty six new Dunkin' Donuts stores, while Baskin-Robbins netted one new store. This number is expected to increase in the coming years as the brand continually becomes more recognized.

Overall, I think DNKN is a solid investment, and now may be a good opportunity to buy in because prices are lower than they previously have been. The valuation model shows the market is currently undervaluing the stock by 15% based on my assumptions. In addition to this, DNKN has put in relentless efforts to expanding the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins franchises. As these brands continue to grow internationally and expand their reach using technology to engage with customers, I think they will continue to grow and generate more profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.