Coty, Inc.: Getting Serious About China Through E-Commerce

Coty, Inc.'s (NYSE:COTY) shares are our only new investment in 2017 to date. With overall markets standing at all time highs, there is little for us to consider as a strong investment. The company's shares came to our attention after multiple insiders purchased significant amounts of COTY shares near 52-week lows in February/March 2017. Such insider buying was enough to spark our initial interest in the company's shares, but substantial insider purchases continued in the months to follow. Such extensive insider buying by multiple insiders signaled to us that such insiders' have confidence in regard to the likely success of COTY's transformation. To remind our readers, COTY's transformation principally involves the integration of three personal products businesses (make-up, fragrance and hair care) acquired from Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Over the last several months, COTY's shares sold off due to adverse effects from higher-than-anticipated inventory levels in the acquired PG beauty business, competitive pressures in its consumer beauty division and the distraction associated with its merger integration efforts. Investors reacted positively to the company's latest earnings report, but its shares have slowly slid almost to its pre-earnings share price.

COTY maintains that its transformation is a multi-year effort. Despite such pronouncement, investors reacted positively to COTY's announced earnings that exceeded revenue and earnings estimates due to strong demand for its Calvin Klein brand and its recently acquired brands, ghd and Younique. (See our article highlighting COTY's most recent earnings report.) Although COTY's transformation is the driving reason for our investing in its shares, we also believe that a surge in make up use in China represents another growth opportunity. (The company does not disclose its Asia or China revenues explicitly, but it did disclose that the ALMEA region [all regions outside of North America and Europe] accounted for about 25 percent of its total revenues in its latest reported quarter.) In one of our prior COTY articles, we highlighted an interesting article declaring Chinese millennials as the "world's biggest beauty queens" given the power of the Internet. Such the article noted that make-up and grooming advice offered by popular lifestyle bloggers was inspiring Chinese women in their late teens to early 30s to spend a significant amount of money on online make up purchases.

COTY is likely to benefit from the Chinese millennial beauty-spending trend and is beginning to employ e-commerce techniques to attract and retain new customers (as explained below). While Chinese women did not use foundation, mascara, and eye shadow in the past, Chinese millennials with the need and desire to look beautiful have no problem with using such products. Social media websites offering cosmetics tutorials to women have been and continue to be the primary growth driver for the Chinese market. In light of this, Chinese millennials, through their extensive use of social media, are significant purchasers of some of the cosmetic industry's most expensive brands. While COTY is not a leading player in the Chinese beauty market (such as L'Oreal Co. (OTCPK:LRLCF) and Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL)), this market remains a growth opportunity for the company. Estimates for total retail cosmetics sales for all companies will be $7.4 billion in China in 2021, an increase from $4.3 billion in 2016. If COTY captures a share of the Chinese market, the company and its shareholders will benefit. With such growth opportunities in mind, it is clear to see why the company is pushing ahead with its e-commerce efforts to reach out and market to young Chinese consumers.

COTY, like some of its competitors, is opting not to open new stores in China, but rather is choosing to establish their presence on the Chinese retail giant Tmall, a business-to-consumer marketplace owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and regarded as the most significant force in China's e-commerce world. (Tmall.com is a platform for local Chinese and international businesses to sell brand name goods to consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). COTY joined the company trend of participating on the Tmall website in late July 2017 with its philosophy brand. The company's CEO indicated that the company is launching its U.S. skincare brand on Tmall given that its management views such launch on Tmall as the best method to reach out to young Chinese consumers. When commenting on the introduction of the philosophy brand on Tmall, the COTY CEO stated it was "just the beginning" and indicated that the company planned to introduce other COTY brands onto the Tmall storefront in the future. The CEO elaborated that "It's no doubt that we are going to strengthen our capability in e-commerce; this is our current focus." The CEO concluded that the digital channel was particularly important in allowing companies to reach out to consumers in smaller cities, which contribute much of any growth.

Commentators have noted that many brand owners seeking to enter China choose to introduce their products over the Internet first as such choice involves lower risk given the significantly higher cost of opening brick-and-mortar stores. Such commentators elaborate that companies introducing their brands online first can determine the actual market demand, consumers' preferences in a specific market, and make follow-up expansion plans accordingly. An e-commerce introduction allows consumers, who need time to learn about, use and accept a new brand, a way to "meet" a brand in an environment that is lower risk to companies interested in the Chinese market. Further, the extensive use of smart phones in China has allowed 70 percent of Chinese consumers to pursue buying beauty/personal care products online instead of physical stores for convenience and lower prices. The Chinese cosmetics market is an important opportunity for the company, but it is not the current primary focus of the company. Instead, COTY is focused on increasing its market share and decreasing its dependence on its perfume business through multiple acquisitions in recent years. We are keeping an eye open on COTY's next earnings report in August 2017 to see how the company is progressing.

As noted above, COTY has acquired more than 40 brands from PG. The company also acquired the personal care/beauty business of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA, a majority stake in online cosmetics retailer Younique and a high-end hair styling appliance brand, ghd. While such acquisitions should drive revenue/earnings growth long term, the company is experiencing near-term adverse effects from such acquisitions. For example, COTY has lost shelf space at retail stores for certain PG brands and expects such lost shelf space will continue until COTY's marketing efforts reverse the effects on such brands being "abandoned" by PG. With this in mind, the company is focused on driving growth by: 1) strengthening/nurturing its global brands in its consumer beauty, luxury and professional beauty businesses; 2) cultivating smaller brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; and 4) expanding the geographical reach of its portfolio and leveraging its global distribution footprint.

COTY's strategy to drive growth also includes mergers and acquisitions. With the company's strong cash flow and balance sheet, it intends to add businesses that improve its growth profile while remaining disciplined on valuation. The company also continues to target total four-year synergies and working capital benefits of $750 million and $500 million, respectively, with no change to the operating costs to realize both. With the above-noted efforts to drive revenue/earnings growth in mind, we believe that COTY has significant long-term growth potential given its iconic and emerging brands, Chinese market opportunities and its detailed strategy to become a challenger and leader in beauty markets and drive sustained profitable growth over time. We strongly believe in the company's transformational efforts, and, given this, we recommend that investors consider the company's shares on any overall market weakness.

COTY's initial efforts to acquire market share in the coveted Chinese millennial market is an additional signal to us just how focused the company is on expanding its global market opportunities in addition to its U.S./European focused transformational efforts. As readers of our COTY articles know, our investment thesis for COTY is underpinned by our confidence in the transformational rewards from the company's integration of PG's beauty business along with the other acquisitions noted above. Although the company considers its transformation as a multi-year effort to drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth, we expect initial positive signs from such transformational efforts within the next year. Despite COTY experiencing uncertainty given difficult market conditions exacerbated by acquisition and cost synergy uncertainties, it is working to overcome such adverse conditions by: 1) strengthening its global brands; 2) shifting more of its resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; and 4) continuing to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. The company is also likely to achieve its $750 million cost synergy target by fiscal 2020.

COTY's transformational efforts will also expand its operating margins/improve cash flow generation. The company plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets and increase its distribution. COTY will also work to drive growth through acquisitions. The company is taking aggressive steps to stabilize its businesses and turn around its consumer beauty business. Despite such adversities, COTY has a significant opportunity to transform the former PG brands. COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 25.20 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $0.75, and about 20.80 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $0.91. Estimates for both fiscal 2017 and 2018 have decreased modestly in recent months. We believe that investors should follow the extensive multiple insider purchases in the first half of 2017 and consider the company's shares on any overall market weakness. Over the long term, investors will benefit from share price appreciation and dividend increases as the company drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management, its e-commerce push into Chinese markets and acquisitions.

