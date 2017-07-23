Delta - Life Isn't Fair

This will create a multiple compression in Delta and other US based airlines until this is resolved.

Delta Airlines, Life Isn’t Fair

Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) recently reported a bit of a surprise miss in Q2 earnings. They missed by a penny a share and revenues were short $30 million. In the grand scheme of things, this was not overly alarming – but is there something more amiss? Delta is certainly a relatively cheap stock, trading at $55 for a company that will earn more than $5 a share this year. What seems to be holding it back? Shouldn’t it trade at a better multiple? Is there a cloud of uncertainty that has not been discussed here?

Delta’s earnings have declined from last year. The company recently released the following quarterly results.

There used to be a funny saying about airline stocks. "Why did airline stocks go down today?" Followed by "Because the market was open." But things changed in the industry. Delta has had solid management for years. They were one of the first airlines to really focus on profitability and capacity utilization. In a free and open market, they have done very well. But now there is a bigger threat. There is something that management cannot control. All the business strategy, marketing, training, and leadership only applies in an open and fair competition system.

Sometimes a stock trades right where it should due to an existential threat, that only becomes apparent later. Delta has now clearly communicated that threat.

Delta is saying the game is rigged and they cannot compete.

Delta recently posted a website here - OURFUTUREOURFIGHT

On this web site, they have a posted a 13-minute video, that almost looks like an ad for their competitors by the way, which shows how luxurious and cheap the Gulf state airlines are. It is a very slick and well presented video. I strongly encourage you to watch it in its entirety. In addition to a stab at Jennifer Aniston, here are some of the “Just the Facts” Statements from Delta.

The Gulf Carriers have the unfair advantage of their government providing them billions of dollars in subsidies. It’s putting U.S. carriers at risk of going out of business. For every international route that U.S. airlines lose, 1500 Americans lose their jobs. The Gulf Carriers are receiving billions of dollars because they’re subsidized by their countries’ governments. Because they have large sums of money available, these three airlines don’t have to rely on profit.

The chief offenders – Qatar, Emirates, and Etihad airlines. The argument is that these airlines do not need to be profitable as they are propped up unfairly by governments trying to transition their economies out of oil based dependence.

Delta has a good point. Unfortunately, the American based airlines seem to have a large perception problem here in the States. Do politicians really want to expend their political capital to defend “Those greedy airlines”? Is there a more out of favor group, from a public perspective, than airlines companies? I think big oil has more respect.

In a fair economic environment, supply will equal demand at an equilibrium price. If a profit can be made, new entries into the market may occur, raising supply, and lowering the equilibrium price. Delta can compete well in this environment. But when economic principles are shifted by competitors who never need to make an economic profit, which offer a clearly superior product (again because of no profit requirement), and which are supported by endless sovereign wealth, the basics of economics are thrown out.

Delta has clearly identified this as their biggest threat. Their international results seem to be suffering. The small $.01 miss in their Q2 report is no longer such a surprise when you consider the unfair competition environment.

Summary

This threat, which has not been widely discussed here on SA or in the media, is putting a cap on the multiple of Delta. DAL trades at a significant discount to the S&P based on earnings. This discount is warranted due to the difficult, unfair operating environment of the international airline industry. The key drivers in Delta stock will not be the normal metrics one may expect. Delta’s future, and the future of the US airline industry, may well hinge on legislative and political action – which is not in their direct control. Delta’s website, ourfutureourfight.com, is an attempt to appeal to the American voter to pressure legislators to basically increase their own cost of air travel. This could be a difficult argument for Delta to win. It will put a cap on Delta’s multiple until this is resolved. This threat extends to United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) and American Airlines (Nasdaq: AA). This will be an industry fight, but the final resolution will need to come from Washington. It's not an appealing picture, to be dependent on Washington, from a shareholder perspective. Shareholders in these stocks need to be aware and watch this situation carefully. Any resolution to this problem will significantly change the multiple of these stocks. Best of luck to everyone out there and have a great week!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.