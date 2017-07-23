The Pairs Trade That Double Dips

Intro

A pairs trade is typically executed by going long a security and then shorting another security that is closely correlated to hedge your long position. The Canadian dollar (which I will refer to as CAD) has had a monster run in the last two months while oil has faltered, but the established perception continues to be that the CAD and the price of oil are inextricably linked, with the latter usually leading the former. Indeed, if you watch both securities closely, it does seem that when oil has particularly volatile days that the CAD does as well. That paradigm is shifting, however, and it’s providing a rare opportunity for traders.

A Change in the Winds

I’ll spare you the endless paragraphs about the fundamentals of the CAD – nearly all the meaningful information can be ascertained from Google or Seeking Alpha. Aside from the Bank of Canada raising interest rates for the first time in years, the sentiment around the CAD seems to be changing. Any type of good news in this market over the last couple months has been rewarded with vicious buying, and conversely, any bad news has been met with extremely weak sell-offs. The trend is definitively changing, but don’t take my word for it, just look at the charts:

Shorter and shallower dips

Bear markets need lower highs to survive

The monthly chart says we may just be getting started

The first two charts show an unquestionable uptrend in the short to intermediate time frame and have explanatory notes on them, so I want to focus on the third chart. The Bollinger Band (BB) monthly chart analysis shows that we may be in the infant stages of the CAD bull market – there are a rare number of stars aligning for such a long-term chart:

For the first time since August of 2011, the CAD is about to make two monthly consecutive closes above its 20 SMA. On a daily chart or even a weekly chart, this wouldn’t be that big of a deal – but on the monthly chart, it leaves very little doubt that at the very least the bear market has come to an end. Box 2 is the Bollinger Bandwidth, a measure of how tight or wide the BBs are. It shows that the BBs are currently at some of their tightest levels we’ve seen the last decade. Furthermore, the Bollinger Bandwidth is starting to slope up and the BBs are starting to expand, suggesting that there will be large price movements in the near to mid future that will last for a considerable time. Box 3 is the Bollinger %B, a measurement of where the price is relative to its BBs. It’s currently slightly above 1, meaning that the price is starting to pierce outside its +2 Standard Deviations band. This is often a good short signal when the bands are wide, but when they’re tight like they are now it’s usually a strong indicator that the price is going to force an expansion of the BBs and either go up big or down big. It appears extremely likely that it will be the former.

It’s rare to see all three of these things aligned on a monthly chart. The last time we saw a setup even remotely close to this was in early 2007, when the CAD ran from a little under .84375 to a high of more than 1.09375 in under a year. This amounted to a nearly 30%+ gain in about ten months – a staggering move for a western developed currency. The CAD is already up roughly 8% in the last two months, a frightfully familiar pace. We have confirmation that the trend has changed across multiple time frames for the CAD and early anecdotal evidence that a large move upwards might be coming, but I wouldn’t be buying here as it seems overextended in the short term (Re last section: How I’ve Been Executing This Trade). The CAD is something that traders should keep high on their watchlist, though, as it has all the makings of a profitable bull trade for the foreseeable future.

You Can’t Ignore the Charts

Shorting oil as a hedge to going long the CAD is a logical move at face value. Most economists agree that lower oil prices mean lower CAD prices given that a substantial chunk of Canadian economic productivity revolves around the commodity. I will talk about their relation in the next section, but I want to briefly touch on why the charts on oil say that it isn’t just a good hedge, it’s a favorable short in and of itself.

I’m not going to rehash the bearish vs. bullish fundamentals for oil as it would be futile – there are plenty of fantastic articles on SA that cover them in depth. My fundamental stance on oil is in the bearish camp; I believe that oil is structurally in trouble, and that the reason the price isn’t getting a boost by the recent economic data is because the market believes these are transitory catalysts rather than indications of long-term strengthening demand. Again, I don’t claim to have an edge or special insight into the fundamentals of the oil market – that’s just my sense of the sentiment as someone who trades and follows it. Now, on to the charts:

Undisputed downtrend for 2017

Still in a long-term bear market on the monthly chart

Oil's price action across multiple time frames hasn’t changed and is still in a firm bear market. I’m not really a buyer of the 2009 double bottom idea – the shale industry has permanently altered the supply/demand structure for the commodity in the last decade. Similarly, I don’t buy the idea that we’re going to see a reverse head-and-shoulders bounce formation. The reverse H&S could happen, but my sense is it’s doubtful. People get burned all the time trying to anticipate patterns; until something is confirmed it’s not a pattern, it’s just wishful thinking. The trend is your friend, and right now the trend in oil is still very much down, making this an ideal short candidate in and of itself.

Double Dipping

The point of a pairs trade is that it’s supposed to keep your net position market neutral, which is why you go both long and short securities that are highly correlated. On the face of it, it’s tough to dispute that oil and the CAD aren’t correlated. Just try googling “Canadian dollar oil” and you’ll find no shortage of economists and experts talking about this widely accepted relationship. Naturally then, as far as pairs trades go one would assume that this is a standard trade in terms of your long and short positions being correlated. While this relationship has held strong for years, YTD evidence shows that this couldn’t be farther from the truth. In reality, the CAD and oil markets have had a near opposite beta since the start of 2017. Using the daily closing prices for the CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC) (an ETF that tracks the CAD) and the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) (an ETF that tracks oil) between 1/3/2017 – 7/20/2017, the beta between FXC and USO is currently only 0.11353096. You can easily verify this yourself by downloading the data from Yahoo Finance and plugging it into Excel. The chart of relative performance between the two assets says it all, though:

The correlation has changed



So, what are we left with? Essentially, if oil rallies, it would be very tough to envision a scenario where the CAD doesn’t get carried up with it given that oil is a crucial component of the Canadian economy. However, if oil continues its downward trend, then the short oil play keeps us hedged if the CAD follows suit. Anecdotally, though, it appears that the CAD market is starting to put less emphasis on bad oil news and more emphasis on the potential for rate increases. Ostensibly, there’s a real chance that the CAD could be in a sweet spot to take advantage of the best of both worlds where it goes up on bullish oil developments, but goes down very little or stays flat on bearish ones. In investments, this is called a margin of safety, in Seinfeld, it's called double-dipping. Although we all love when we can double-dip, it’s important to not get caught flat-footed like our old friend George. The CAD and especially oil are insanely volatile assets – I can’t stress that enough. For this reason, I’m going to show you how I’ve been executing this strategy thus far to give you an example in action. PLEASE DO NOT SKIP THIS FOLLOWING DISCLAIMER SECTION BEFORE PROCEEDING:

DISCLAIMER

I am currently long FXC calls and long USO puts. The screenshots that you see below are from my personal account and mine alone – they are not reflective, indicative or predictive of future profits or losses (or the potential thereof) – they are meant to be educational in nature only, and should under no circumstances be construed as investment advice or a solicitation for investment services. I am not an investment advisor. I am not responsible for your actions should you decide to initiate any sort of securities position. I am a Full-Time Trader and run my own proprietary portfolio. I trade across a variety of asset classes and across multiple time frames simultaneously. In addition, my strategy involves dynamic hedging of my positions and thus frequent adjustment of my portfolio's net long/short position in a variety of different assets daily. This can and does change at different points in time based on my evolving perception of the market. Please do not attempt to initiate positions that you believe I may be deploying - I could very well be net long or net short any asset at any time.

How I’ve Been Executing This Trade

My preferred instrument of choice are futures contracts for numerous reasons, but as both the CAD and oil have had some stomach-churning moves over the last few months, I decided to execute my swing plays via options to define my max-risk. I normally don’t like options as they are notoriously difficult to play due to how Implied Volatility (IV) affects the P/L, but in this case, the IV for FXC provided a good looking alternative to holding futures contracts for an extended period:

Daily FXC chart with IV

The vertical red line is roughly where I went long. I didn’t know at the time that the IV (bottom chart in blue) would start trending up, but I knew that it was hovering around multi-year lows as denoted by the white shaded box which added a margin of safety to the trade. I initiated my long CAD position as part of my pairs trade about a month ago, but I didn’t pull the trigger on the second part of my trade, going short oil, until this last week because of the following chart:

Daily USO chart with IV

Like the CAD, utilizing oil futures as a swing instrument was simply too dangerous for my personal risk preferences given how volatile the market is right now. I decided to utilize put options on the USO instead and bought them this week (the week of 7/17/17). It’s been extremely tricky navigating the IV over the last month, and while I thought I nailed the timing by avoiding going long USO puts about a month ago, you can see in the pink circle that even though I’ve called the short-term price action right, the IV is still decreasing and thus suppressing my positions' P/L. The point I’m trying to make, though, is that these are complicated trades with a lot of moving parts that require a high degree of attention and active risk management. If you’re the kind of trader (you know who you are) that has a routine habit of taking outsized bets without having done extensive research, game planning and risk assessment, then you’re going to get torched trying to replicate this trade. Here are the results of my pairs trade as of the close of 7/21/17 (please keep in mind I’m concealing sensitive account details such as hard-dollar P/L, account numbers, number of open positions, etc. Please note this is an open P/L and thus subject to change):

I want to make a couple of points about the risk associated with these types of gains and where I think the CAD market is headed before I conclude this article:

Take that one month 160% gain with a huge grain of salt because it’s not nearly as impressive when you consider all the risk-adjusted factors. There were a considerable number of risks, and as such, I was sensible about my risk exposure and took a relatively small position. Thus, anyone that sees that figure and immediately thinks “Wow, if I put all my money into that trade I can retire!” should just stop reading right now and do yourself a favor: take half your money out of your brokerage account and spend it on something nice for your significant other. Even with all my timing, research, experience and execution discipline, I still had a more than 25% drawdown within my first week or so on this position. Think about a 25% drawdown on a massively outsized and unhedged bet and you’ll probably see your lunch on your keyboard next. Never trade options with money that you aren’t genuinely comfortable losing, regardless of what you think the upside is – no exceptions.

At the time I bought my FXC calls, the option chain for both the calls and the puts had literally zero open interest for the nearest five strike prices – meaning in English that I took a position in a market that had yet to come to an agreement on a price, making this bet extremely risky with a very wide initial spread.

I’m actively timing my entries and exits not just on the price of the underlying security, but on the movements of the underlying IV as well. This is like trying to hit several moving targets with one bullet, and I’d be lying if I said that luck hasn’t played a role. Although I expect that in the long term the CAD will go meaningfully higher and oil will go lower, a replication of these kinds of gains in such a short period on this trade again is extremely unlikely.

The CAD market looks dangerously overextended in the short to intermediate time frame, and I will almost certainly be taking most if not all of my profits off the table next week (the week starting 7/24/17). I will subsequently be on the lookout for a good reentry point for the CAD. When or what that will be I cannot say, the market is dynamic and my strategies are sometimes very reactive.

I’m a seller of the CAD here, not a buyer

The CAD is running into very strong long-term resistance here and I expect it will take a breather and get rejected initially. How much of a breather and for how long I can't say for certain; to be frank, I was caught off guard at how violent and fast the move upward came. I still plan on maintaining my USO puts as a core position and plan to both actively hedge them and keep my stop-losses in place, but at this moment, I would avoid going long the CD. It could very well prove me wrong and break out meaningfully, but I wouldn’t start getting FOMO up here as it seems like a poor risk/reward.

Conclusion

If executed properly, long CAD and short oil is a pairs trade that looks like it has the potential to generate great returns and deliver meaningful alpha to your portfolio in the long-run. Whether you're looking for a sound speculative position or just looking to uniquely hedge your bullish oil position, this is a sound trade that has multiple margins of safety. I am short-term bearish on the CAD and will be exiting most if not all my FXC positions within the coming weeks. I am long-term bullish on the CAD and will likely enter back into a long position at some point in the future. I am bearish on oil in both the short and intermediate time frames. I will maintain my long USO put position until circumstances dictate that I exit it. Happy hunting, stay safe!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long FXC calls and long USO puts. The screenshots that you see above are from my personal account and mine alone – they are not reflective, indicative or predictive of future profits or losses (or the potential thereof) – they are meant to be educational in nature only, and should under no circumstances be construed as investment advice or a solicitation for investment services. I am not an investment advisor. I am not responsible for your actions should you decide to initiate any sort of securities position. I am a Full-Time Trader and run my own proprietary portfolio. I trade across a variety of asset classes and across multiple time frames simultaneously. In addition, my strategy involves dynamic hedging of my positions and thus frequent adjustment of my portfolio's net long/short position in many different assets daily. This can and does change at different points in time based on my evolving perception of the market. Please do not attempt to initiate positions that you believe I may be deploying - I could very well be net long or net short any asset at any time.