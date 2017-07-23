Municipal Bond Market Weekly - July 18, 2017
Includes: AFB, BAF, BBF, BBK, BFK, BKN, BLE, BSD, BYM, CXH, DMB, DMF, DSM, DTF, EIM, EIV, EOT, EVN, EXD, FMB, FMN, IIM, IQI, KSM, KTF, LEO, MEN, MFL, MFM, MFT, MHD, MMU, MNP, MQT, MQY, MUA, MUB, MUE, MUH, MUS, MVF, MVT, MYD, MYF, MYI, MZF, NAD, NEA, NEV, NIM, NMI, NUV, NUW, NVG, NXP, NXQ, NXR, NZF, OIA, PMF, PML, PMM, PMO, PMX, PRB, PVI, PZA, RVNU, TFI, VFL, VGM, VKI, VKQ, VMO, VTEB, XMPT
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Treasury market yields fell as the market received Yellen testimony as less hawkish than anticipated and economic data (particularly retail sales and CPI) were weaker than expected.
Municipal yields fall alongside Treasuries; the 10yr AAA GO Ratio was steady at 84.8.
Municipal bond fund flows remained negative.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Dividends & Income, Bonds
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here