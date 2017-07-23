Is Dividend Growth Investing Doomed?

I love cake. I live a quarter mile from a cake specialty dessert shop and I frequent way more than I should. The only problem with buying a single slice is that I don’t have any left when midnight cravings strike. I can’t have my cake and eat it too.

With dividend growth investing, investors are attempting to achieve just that. First, we’re immediately receiving payment(s) each year through the current dividend. Plus, we receive a COLA or a dividend raise that generally bests inflation depending on the security. What’s not to like? What more can a long-term buy and hold investor ask for?

Call me a skeptic, but I embraced dividend growth investing tepidly since I am wary of the sustainability of the model. When something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Nevertheless, how can I not be impelled to focus on the dividend aristocrats, champions, and challengers that reward long-term shareholders with rising dividends each year? These are the stalwarts where compound interest flexes its muscles and demonstrates its superiority.

Let’s take a look at both sides to see the potential pitfalls and benefits from dividend growth investing.

5 Benefits of DGI

1. It keeps management hungry.

Promising shareholders that dividends will rise each year signals to management that they must grow the business each year. When revenues and net income start to drop, it becomes much more challenging to increase dividends since it would strain the company’s ability to fund capex and debt obligations, and imperil the health of the business long term. Setting a goal of a rising dividend each year holds management’s feet to the fire so that they continue to focus and perform. Unfortunately this benefit can also be a pitfall – more on this later.

2. Interests are aligned with investors.

It is practically a universal sign of confidence when a CEO or other executive purchase stocks on the open market. We want to ensure that management has skin in the game and that their pay and bonuses are largely predicated on growing the dividend and/or a rising share price. Since most companies award stock based compensation, growing the dividend provides greater incentive for management to retain (and purchase) their shares to collect the rising payouts just like any retail investor for spending or reinvestment.

3. Compound interest.

This reason could supplant No. 1, but it is truly the law that governs dividend growth investing’s dominant outperformance. Take a look at the chart below for a small demonstration. The line in blue begins with a 3% yield and grows at 5% a year. The line in yellow begins at 4% yield and the payout doesn’t grow. For both lines the money is reinvested each year. Watch how blue outperforms:

4. Avoiding market timing.

The repeated adage of "time in the market" is a better friend than "timing the market" is true despite its overuse. Quite simply, most traders and market timers lose. Even if you are blessed with unlimited time to design in-depth charts as a technical trader you can still be wrong. Plus, it takes an inordinate amount of time to constantly track these signals. I don’t believe in reliable technicals, and even if I did it wouldn’t be worth the time and effort required to profit. Passive income means my money is supposed to work for me, not the other way around.

5. Reduced taxes and liquidity.

Investors who hold shares of a qualified dividend will pay a smaller tax than those who trade short term for capital gains. Instead of paying tax at the ordinary income rate, investors typically pay 15%. That may not make a difference on small purchases, but on numerous lots those taxes add up.

Second, DGI makes it much easier to plan. Since you are not dependent on market fluctuations (and it will always fluctuate), you know exactly how much income you can expect each quarter. Most brokerages have an estimated investment income tool that calculates this for you. If you’re like me and want to hang onto your assets and not sell (ever, ideally), your liquidity is that you know how much cash your investments throw off. That insulates you from the inevitable bear markets since I’m not expecting to sell whether share price is up or down.

Above are some of the highlights of DGI. The list is not exhaustive, but the appeal is undeniable. What could go wrong?

3 Potential Pitfalls of DGI

1. Debt.

I like to say that debt doesn’t discriminate. It can destroy both startup and blue-chip alike. Let’s take a look at a darling DGI - until it wasn’t: Kinder Morgan (KMI).

KMI raised its dividend aggressively between 2012-2015 from $0.35 a quarter (July 2012) to $0.51 a quarter (October 2015). Then the oil market tanked, and KMI was forced to cut the dividend in order to service its debt and capex. Today the dividend remains $0.125 per quarter although it is forecasted to grow again starting next year. Seadrill (SDRL) suffered the same fate and eliminated its dividend entirely. Dividend growth combined with increasing debt can be dangerous.

Another case study in high leverage is Verizon (VZ). Verizon raises its dividend about in line with inflation each year. As a DGI, it’s hard not to love the stock. However, debt has ballooned at an alarming rate. Therefore servicing the debt and paying out the dividend are eating the lion’s share of the revenue. Based on debt and equity pricing, both appear safe at the moment and I am not declaring a cut is imminent. Nevertheless, credit agencies are watching carefully. Verizon is hamstrung by this debt and faces an increasingly competitive environment.

It is true that debt is a problem for all companies, but it is more worrisome in instances where margins compress and dividend obligations are high and growing. It’s even more troubling in the midst of a hawkish Federal Reserve with interest rates heading north. They say the safest dividend is the one that’s just been raised, but anyone who followed the oil market closely the past few years knows that is a fallacy.

2. Disruption.

My favorite example here is Tesla (TSLA). Tesla has upended the car business, and legacy operators like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) are doing their best to compete in an evolving landscape which includes electric vehicles and autonomous driving. General Motors, due to its huge receipt of bailout money, faces an easier time than Ford. Ford has not been the most consistent dividend raiser, but Ford pays out special dividends, and the quarterly dividend has tripled from $.05 a quarter in 2012 to $.15 today. That is fantastic for a DGI. But when the vehicular landscape is changing as much as it is with an innovator like Elon Musk at the helm, it is not easy to compete while simultaneously on the hook for debt and dividends. Tesla can more easily steal market share since its reinvesting into the business and not facing pressure from shareholders for a rising payout (or any) each year. But there’s an alpha dog bigger than Tesla bullying companies across the board.

Amazon (AMZN) is a name that may be the disruptor-in-chief. Amazon is able to sell goods to consumers cheaper and more efficiently than department stores. More flagship stores are closing each year. However if you looked at Macy’s (M) dividend, you would believe the picture is much more rosy. The dividend was $0.20 a quarter in 2012 and has risen consistently to $0.377 today. Despite a near-double of the dividend, the share price is a third of what it was two years ago. Much has been written about the sustainability of Macy’s dividend because this again may be an example of the safest dividend not being the one that’s just been raised. Disruption is a concern for all businesses, but DG stocks are particularly vulnerable due to the self-imposed rising payout position. Especially in times of industry disruption and turmoil, the long-term health of the company may be at risk if the focus is concentrated exclusively on dividends and not the company’s future. Ford and Macy’s know all too well.

3. Recessions/slowdown in earnings.

International Business Machines (IBM) is one of the vaunted DG companies. Its dividend growth is stellar, rewarding shareholders each year. Unfortunately, that is not due to rising revenues. In fact, revenues have declined for over 5 years running. Buoyed by buybacks, the financials look better on an EPS basis, but the revenue chart speaks for itself:

It is right to question whether the dividend can continue to rise over the years if revenues do not. The tech sector is ripe for disruption and IBM will face immense shareholder pressure to keep raising the dividend regardless. Thus far management has been unable to turn the tide.

When earnings slow down, whether via disruption, one-time-events, or otherwise, DG companies face a difficult quandary of placating shareholders, fending off rivals, and/or enduring recessions without compromising the financial health of the company. So far so good for IBM, but the "financial engineering" may provide an illusion that things are bright when they are actually drab (Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is another name that comes to mind).

Alternatives

It is my opinion that to protect oneself from the DGI pitfalls, income investors should diversify into preferred stocks, bonds and real estate. I own all three, but there is another category of dividend-paying stocks worth looking at. These are companies that pay out a dividend based on how the earnings went for the year (seems logical). When earnings are strong, the payout is large. When earnings decline, the payout is smaller.

Two companies I own that fit the bill are infrastructure giant Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) and shipping carrier Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY). Skanska’s dividend policy is to pay out 40-70% of net profit for the year provided the company’s overall financial situation is stable and satisfactory. Maersk maintains a similar strategy as they are fighting through the cyclical nature of the shipping industry. They reported only their second loss since WWII earlier this year. The dividend for both of these companies is conditional on the long-term health of the company and payouts are not predictable nor consistent. With over 100 years each of experience, investors would be wise to take note of how these companies operate and endured multiple centuries.

Conclusion



If this post reads like an indictment on DGI, that is not my intent. It is a supreme strategy, and I try to adhere to it as much as possible when selecting securities. That said, I think strict allegiance (like all fanaticism) is unhealthy and has the potential to have negative consequences. There’s ample evidence of this even with blue-chip names like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Perhaps if they weren’t overly concerned with raising the payout they could capture the long-term future by purchasing assets at a discount from the many struggling firms. Instead, these companies seem keen on staying the course and shedding their own assets to meet the dividend and other obligations.

Perhaps this can continue in a protracted bear oil market. Perhaps not. For me, I am chiefly concerned not with a rising dividend but with the company remaining competitive and thriving and in a position to succeed many years into the future. If a company is able to raise the dividend each year and meet those objectives, fantastic. If not, I don’t want the strict allegiance to the rising dividend to weaken its footing. The bottom line is I want to sleep soundly at night knowing the company is adaptable and fluid enough to deviate from the plans when life throws curve balls (like the oil market is doing to the oil majors).

Like most everyone, I want to have my cake and eat it too. But it doesn’t always work out that way.