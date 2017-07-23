Financial Advisor Interview: Personal Questions You Should Be Asking

Questions you should be asking in your next financial advisor meeting or interview.

What you'll learn when you ask a prospective financial advisor about his personal financial decisions.

Why it's important to ask personal questions when you interview a financial advisor about working with you.

Recently, I was asked this question:

Is it fair game, relevant, or beneficial for a potential client to ask about an advisor's financial situation to determine whether to work with him?

My answer might surprise some people, so I thought I’d share it.

Why You Need To Ask Your Financial Advisor Personal Questions

We’re interpreting the above question to mean, “Is it fair to ask a financial advisor how he handles his own personal investments?” To which I answer, Heck, yes!

In today’s post-2008 investing world (where central bank intervention has eliminated proper valuation and the decades-old tools no longer work) an investor has to be even more diligent in his wealth management research. Before entrusting his nest egg with an advisor an investor should know (almost) as much about the advisor as the advisor knows about him.

For me, this perspective is a personally passionate belief. Not only do I think that asking a financial advisor about his own finances is relevant and fair, I actually offer this information in the very first conversation with every prospective client. Furthermore, I run my own personal capital exactly the way I suggest for clients (with changes based only on risk tolerance).

Three Reasons To Get Personal In Your Financial Advisor Interviews

There are many reasons prospective clients should put a question about an advisor’s personal finances at the top of their list. These are my top three motivations:

1 – You need to understand a financial advisor’s thought process.

An advisor’s answers to personal financial questions are incredibly relevant in two significant ways:

a. When clients know an advisor’s situation and what he’s done with his own money, they can better understand the thought process for how he arrives at his recommendations for their portfolio.

b. Risk tolerance is one of the first questions a financial advisor should be asking his prospective client. Everyone’s risk tolerance is different. What an advisor does with his own money may differ from what he suggests for a client based on risk parameters. However, an open dialogue about what an advisor is doing with his own assets (and how his suggestion for the client may be different based on risk assessment) educates a client about the advisor’s personal approach to asset management, plus how it might be applied to him.

2 – You want a financial advisor who values honesty and transparency.

Answering personal financial questions allows an advisor and client to begin the process of building an authentic, positive and genuine relationship. Such a relationship is exactly what you need with your financial advisor. This is the person who is partnering with you to protect your nest egg. You wouldn’t hand over something that valuable (imagine your baby, or a beloved pet) to just any stranger…. would you?

3 – You deserve a financial advisor who can confirm his conviction and vision.

A financial advisor should feel that your capital is as important as his. What’s he doing with his own nest egg? If a financial advisor believes in what he advises clients, then (to a certain extent) he should be doing it in his own account. It’s that plain and simple. I trade my own personal capital with the same approach, tools and technique as I do clients' assets. I always have. What that really means is that I so deeply believe in the strategy I share with clients that I’m willing to risk my own assets with it.

Benefits of Asking Your Financial Advisor Personal Questions

In summary, asking questions about a financial advisor’s personal finances is crucial in the “Do I want to work with this person?” process. There are four significant ways this can help make your ultimate choice a sound investment decision. (Stacked one on top of another, such decisions help rehabilitate your investment experience.)

First, asking a prospective financial advisor personal questions helps you get an idea about how an advisor makes decisions.

Second, it gives you insight into how he handles the risk vs. reward elements of a portfolio.

Third, understanding a financial advisor's overall perspective helps you see how the advisor will approach your own asset management.

Fourth, breaking through the fourth wall -- entering that personal space reserved for real connection – at the beginning of the investing relationship provides a sincere and honest place to begin the portfolio rehabilitation process.

Financial Advisor Questions You Should Be Asking

At this point you might be wondering, “What questions should I be asking the financial advisor I already have, or am interested in working with?”

In regard to suggested questions, approach them from this perspective: The ultimate goal should be understanding the thought process behind asset management.

The knowledge and vision resulting from such queries is much more useful than hearing (unverifiable) personal monetary disclosures.

Useful questions to ask:

How do you manage risk in your own portfolio?

How do you determine when to take a profit in your portfolio?

Less useful questions to ask:

How much money have you made/lost in your personal account?

How much money do you have in your personal account?

These questions are just to jump-start your own ideas. To expand the list ask yourself, “What do I wish I knew about this financial advisor and his personal financial decisions but think it might be too personal to ask?”

If you feel a question seems too personal then it’s probably on the right track – and is exactly what you should be asking. The worst that can happen is that you won’t get an answer which, depending on the question and the financial advisor, may tell you everything you need to know.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.