Behind The Curtains Of Armour Residential REIT

Investors should be looking at a discount to book value with the current yield curve, but they won’t find it in Armour.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is more risk than reward. Shareholders refuse to recognize the level of risk ARR must take to support their dividend. Perhaps I should be more specific. Newer shareholders appear blind to the risk, but long-term shareholders have experienced the bitter pain that was early 2016. In early 2016, mortgage REITs including ARR saw discounts around 30% to 35% to book value.

Book value

In the two month window shown above, ARR saw their book value climb by $1.28 while the share price climbed by over $3. The increasing price to book ratio represents a substantial decrease in the reward/risk ratio. The strength in the share price encouraged ARR to issue another stock offering. Future price gains should be limited by the increase in supply from additional offerings.

Balance sheet & duration

When mortgage REITs want to prop up their Core EPS, they can add in drop income. There is nothing wrong with that strategy, but the agreement to buy the security means taking on additional “duration” risk. The duration risk is the risk of a loss in fair value if interest rates move higher (it could be a gain if they move lower). If a mortgage REIT doesn’t hedge that risk, then they are taking on substantially more risk than the balance sheet indicates.

Asset portfolio

For instance, ARR only shows leverage of 5.4x. They have nearly $1 billion in common equity. Let’s check the total size of their asset pool:

The total pool is equal to about $9.16 billion. That means the effective leverage to common shareholders is equivalent to around 8.16x rather than 5.4x. Part of the difference will come from the use of TBA securities and the other could be the company including preferred equity as part of their “shareholder’s equity” calculation.

Now that we know the effective leverage for the common shareholder is much higher than it initially seems, we need to talk about the duration risk. The TBA securities are creating more duration risk, just like if they were normal agency RMBS. However, the drop income flows through realized gains and losses.

What if They Hedge It?

The other option is to hedge against the extra duration risk. However, that can often be done with other derivative such as a Treasury Futures contract. The funny thing about that is a positive yield curve suggests that a Treasury Futures contract should produce a net loss to adjust for the fact that an investor actually holding a Treasury would earn interest income. For Treasury Futures contracts, there is no equivalent to drop income. The same is true for eurodollar futures contracts. The drop income flows into the non-GAAP metric, but the economic cost of hedging the duration exposure does not.

The result is a situation where “Core EPS + Drop Income” overestimates the sustainable dividend levels. Combine that with a flattening yield curve and thinner credit spreads and you have a great argument for demanding a discount to book value. You won’t find that here. ARR now trades at a premium to book value, precisely when investors need more dollars of book value for each dollar of net interest income they want the mortgage REIT to produce.

CPR

The great thing for ARR is the dramatic decline in the prepayment rate. In April and May combined, the prepayment rate average about 7.3% annualized. One year ago, the annualized rate over those two months was 9.8%. The reduction in prepayments is reducing amortization expenses and strengthening net interest income.

Conclusion & alternative

ARMOUR Residential REIT is now modestly overvalued. The book value should help to keep a lid on the share price because the company would look to issue new shares whenever they trade at a slight premium. Using the TBA securities allows the mortgage REIT to create drop income. However, the duration risk still requires hedging. A reduction in amortization charges can make earnings appear stronger, but the company is still moderately overvalued. There are better options for investing in mortgage REITs.

My top choice in the mortgage REIT sector today is Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). I see an immediate 18% upside for GPMT. While GPMT does trade around book value, mortgage REITs focusing on CRE (commercial real estate) usually trade at a premium to book value. The best comparisons for GPMT are Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) which trades at around 115% to 123% of book value and Apollo Commercial (ARI) which tends to trade around 113% to 120% of book value.

