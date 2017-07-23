Kansas City Southern Bucks Last Week's Class I Sell-Off

Looking out over the next 12 to 18 months, I am increasing my price target from $112 to $120 per share.

Kansas City Southern has a few things working for it, notably a softer NAFTA stance as well as expectations for improving commodities including intermodal.

Despite this, all peers sold off ending the week down, the sole exception being Kansas City Southern.

Review

Last week, four Class I railroads have reported, including CSX (NYSE:CSX), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). Results for the group were stellar to say the least, as operating revenues were up in the high single digits. More importantly, diluted earnings per share (EPS) were substantially higher with three of the four up above 22 percent year-over-year (YoY) and two peers up over 35 percent YoY.

Kansas City Southern was the lone performer to have diluted EPS below 10 percent, with results at 9 percent. However, by week’s end, Kansas City Southern was the only Class I peer to witness positive stock price results.

At week’s end, Union Pacific was barely positive experiencing a 4.5 percentage-point decline, CSX had witnessed a nearly 10 percentage-point decline, and both Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) witnessed 5.7 and 2.6 percentage-point declines respectively. Even Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) declined in sympathy by 1.5 percentage points.

Kansas City Southern’s increase for the week was nothing to get excited about. But it was interesting that while the company’s peers were witnessing fairly strong declines, that Kansas City Southern was able to remain stable.

Based on second-quarter results, the focus has shifted to expectations for the next six months leading into 2018. For some, concerns are looking towards the 2016 July through December baseline comparable. For certain commodities including coal, motor vehicles and equipment and grain, recent strength during the first half of 2017 is not likely to continue from a traffic perspective. Intermodal performance has also been brought into question based upon competitive pricing with the trucking industry.

Additionally, petroleum products may remain weak, with only marginal improvement at best. This leaves chemicals and crushed stone, gravel and sand as the leading commodities for traffic performance over the next six months. Looking further into 2018, it is uncertain whether traffic will remain flat and/or witness further declines.

Going down the line based upon overall traffic, coal, grain, crushed stone, gravel and sand, metals products and metallic ores have been the strongest performing commodities during 2017. All Class Is have significant exposure to coal with the majority above 20 percent as a proportion to carload traffic. Through week 28, BNSF (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) led all peers at nearly 38 percent of carload traffic. Only Canadian National and Kansas City Southern had lower proportions below 20 percent.

Aside from coal, the commodity mix for Class I peers varies depending upon the commodity. For instance, companies including BNSF, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern have higher exposure to grain proportionally. Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific, Canadian National, CSX and Kansas City Southern all have higher exposure to chemicals versus BNSF and Norfolk Southern. Norfolk Southern, CSX and Kansas City Southern have higher exposure to motor vehicles and equipment. Canadian National uniquely has a substantially stronger proportion of metallic ores versus all peers.

While all Class Is have benefited from chemicals and crushed stone, gravel and sand traffic growth, Kansas City Southern’s commodity mix is not immune to some of the highlighted risks mentioned during last week’s earnings calls.

But there are a couple of important differences. KSU is still anticipating sustained motor vehicle and equipment growth as the company has a strong business operating between the U.S. and Mexico. Additionally, the company’s intermodal business is anticipated to pick up steam during the second half of 2017. Kansas City Southern’s chemicals and petroleum segments have been very strong; this is expected to continue.

For motor vehicles and equipment, there are couple of factors working in Kansas City Southern’s favor. First is the shift in light weight vehicle unit sales. Ever since the energy collapse in the summer of 2014, there has been a deviation in performance for light-duty trucks versus passenger vehicles. For 2017, this deviation has remained with trucks up 4.6 percent through June and passenger vehicles down -12 percent.

A similar story is evident for imported auto units from Mexico. Despite a slow start during the first quarter, April’s year-over-year (YoY) results surged to a 14 percent performance. Kansas City Southern’s motor vehicles and equipment business has been very robust through the first half of 2017. The Mexico side of the business is the stronger contributor; this market is expected to remain strong through the year.

Kansas City Southern has found itself on the opposite side of the spectrum for intermodal. While peers have witnessed very strong intermodal performance in the first half of 2017, KSU has yet to get into positive territory. The company’s partnership with BNSF has witnessed strong growth, which is expected to accelerate, and the additional terminal at Lazaro Cardenas is also expected to see increased growth over the next six months.

Energy reform in Mexico has improved Kansas City Southern’s petroleum products perspective with a strong trade corridor between Texas and Mexico. Increasing demand for frac sand has also greatly increased traffic demand, as has been the case for all Class I peers.

When accounting for intermodal, motor vehicles and equipment, chemicals and petroleum products, these commodities reflected approximately 75 percent of Kansas City Southern’s total rail traffic. As coal and grain are expected to weigh on results for the remainder of 2017, Kansas City Southern may be set up for potentially stronger traffic performance than some of its peers.

Summary

In the past, Kansas City Southern has traded at a premium P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple amongst its peers. The recent energy crisis, freight recession and new administration’s initial controversial trade rhetoric regarding the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have all weighed on Kansas City Southern’s performance and valuation levels.

2017 will be a strong year for Class Is. But the second half of the year may be more difficult to estimate as commodities begin to face a higher baseline comparable. Based on this, Kansas City Southern may have one of the best prospects moving forward due to the company’s commodity mix and business market cycles.

Like all stocks, Class I rail companies continue to ebb and flow based upon the market’s perception of their valuation level. With lower exposure to coal and approximately 75 percent of the company’s business poised for potential growth in the near term, I am inclined to increase my valuation multiple for Kansas City Southern. I had modeled Kansas City Southern with a P/E ratio of 20 times earnings. Based on improving prospects, I am increasing this multiple to 21 times earnings, translating to a price target of $120 per share over the next 12 to 18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSU, CNI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.