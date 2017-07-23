Updates To Syros Pharmaceuticals Thesis

I believe management could create much value in the near to medium term, but risks such as disappointing data, clinical setbacks, and dilution should be considered.

Lead two assets are just the tip of the iceberg, as gene control pipeline and research has the potential to introduce several new drug targets in both oncology and other areas such as lupus.

Data for SY-1425 is due in fall, and I have high expectations due to strong preclinical data. Risk appears somewhat mitigated due to prior approval in Japan.

Shares have risen over 40% since my first article, but I believe further upside is probable.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) have risen over 40% since I suggested that readers capitalize on this gene control first mover.

One key to the investment thesis was the significant opportunity in AML and MDS being addressed, with the company's use of the RARA biomarker and SY-1425's prior approval in Japan (under the name Amnolake) slightly de-risking the mid-stage trial. Another was very strong preclinical data for SY-1365 highlighting the key role of CDK7 as a master regulator and showing how sensitive cancer cells are to the loss of CDK7's signals.

Advancing SY-1365

Management announced that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1 study in patients with advanced tumors. These include transcriptionally dependent settings such as triple negative breast, ovarian and small cell lung cancer. The trial will enroll 70 patients along with expansion cohorts exclusively recruiting patients with transcriptionally dependent cancers, while the primary goal will be to determine the maximum tolerated dose and appropriate dosage for the following phase 2 study. The firm has plans later on to potentially investigate SY-1365 in acute leukemias pending positive data.

Figure 2: Broad application in transcriptionally addicted tumors (Source: Corporate Presentation)

New preclinical data presented in April revealed significant anti-tumor activity in models of triple negative breast cancer as well as synergistic anti-tumor activity with a BCL-2 inhibitor. Therefore, it is surmised that the drug candidate could have the potential to be combined with inhibitors targeting apoptotic pathways.

What to Expect From Upcoming SY-1425 Data

Management announced that preliminary data from the phase 2 study will be presented in the fall, as SY-1425 is being administered to genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. As mentioned in the prior article, I have higher expectations for the data based on the firm's prior discovery that patients with a high expression of the RARA gene were predictive of response to the drug candidate. Keep in mind that SY-1425 was shown to prolong survival, decrease tumor burden, and reduce proliferation in preclinical studies of AML cells with high RARA expression. Since the treatment is already approved in Japan as Amnolake, I am not expecting much in the way of safety issues.

Figure 3: Incidence and opportunity (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Just the Beginning

In May, the company announced it has discovered 14 new drug targets in triple negative breast cancer by analyzing the non-coding regulatory region of the genome of tumor cells. It was able to accomplish this feat by analyzing regulatory genomes across 43 tissue samples from breast cancer patients. Enhancer-linked genes were demonstrated to be necessary for triple negative tumor cell proliferation (by CRISPR-mediated gene disruption).

In a late breaking oral presentation at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) annual meeting, management presented research showing that it identified key genes that control T cell activation in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Management has stated its goal is to deliver one new IND each year as it continues to build its pipeline and maintain leadership in the gene control space.

Figure 4: Value-creating milestones (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Final Thoughts

For the first quarter the company reported a cash position of $70.5 million, which does not include the $35 million raised in a secondary offering in April. Net loss of $11.5 million for the first quarter appears reasonable, with management projecting a cash burn of $50 million for the full year. Given this guidance and not taking into account any potential partnering, I would expect further dilution by mid-2018. Readers should be aware that on July 20th, the company filed a $225 million mixed securities shelf.

Key institutional investors I follow hold positions in the name, including Baker Bros. and Deerfield Management.

Risks include clinical setbacks and disappointing data with the two lead programs, as well as dilution in the medium term. Intellectual property is another concern, as the company has filed key claims in the United States under the PTO's fast track program. We should hear back within 12 months for RARA and in 2018 for IRF8. Patents that arise would not expire earlier than 2036 and would have the potential for an FDA Orange Book listing.

With shares at highs and likely to run into data, current investors might want to take partial profits into the run-up and prior to data. That way they could retain upside while taking some risk off the table.

The combination cohort utilizing azacitidine with SY-1425 has the potential for better patient responses, so if initial monotherapy data proves even slightly disappointing, readers could be offered a better entry point from which to establish an initial pilot position.

Figure 5: Increased tumor growth inhibition when combined with azacitidine (Source: Corporate Presentation)

