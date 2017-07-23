IBM - Struggles Continue, No Reason To Be Upbeat

Shares trade around 15 times earnings if I use a more normalized tax rate which makes me very cautious even at levels just below $150.

Management remains promotional, pointing towards growth at strategic imperatives, even if parts of that business are not growing but are shrinking.

IBM´s (IBM) struggles continue: the second quarter results show no improvement. While the company maintains the full year guidance, investors are growing continuously more impatient with the lack of operational improvements following Big Blue's loss of its vote of confidence from the Oracle of Omaha.

As a result, investors have little to look forward to other than solid cash flow generation and a modest earnings multiple. Promotional management, continued declines in sales and a potential for tax rates to increase push up earnings multiples from today´s low multiples. For all of these reasons, and the massive underperformance versus its peers, I am not buying this dip yet.

Further Declines

IBM posted a 4.7% decline in second quarter revenues - which fell to $19.3 billion, marking a deceleration from the minus 2.8% decline in sales being reported for Q1. Revenues were down in all of the six reportable segments as gross profit margins compressed by 230 basis points to 45.6% of sales. The fact that sales are down in all segments is disappointing after the important cognitive solutions managed to squeeze out modest sales growth in Q1. Sales trends at this core segment are crucial, as gross margins of 79% are superior to all of the other activities of IBM - which, overall, generate gross margin in the mid-forties.

The company managed to cut overall SG&A by 3.5% to $5.16 billion, but increased R&D investments slightly, thereby pressuring operating margins. IBM posted operating margins equal to 12.7% of sales, a 240 basis point contraction compared to last year. Combined with a one-time gain of $76 million and a tax rate that fell to just 4.5%, IBM managed to limit the decline in net earnings to 7%, to $2.33 billion.

The company has slowed down the pace of share buybacks over the past year as the outstanding share base has been reduced by little over 2%, with reported earnings falling from $2.62 per share to $2.49 per share.

It is disappointing that the new imperatives are not delivering as planned. So-called strategic imperatives grew by just 7% on a currency-adjusted basis, after that metric rose by 13% in Q1. Cloud revenue growth decelerated from 35% in Q1 to 17% in the recent quarter.

Despite the softer quarter, IBM is sticking to its full year earnings guidance, which calls for GAAP earnings of at least $11.95 per share and non-GAAP earnings of $13.80 per share. The difference of $1.85 per share largely relates to amortisation charges as well as pension-related charges. Given the softer quarter, it seems obvious that there are risks to this outlook, as IBM is aided by lower tax rates.

The All Important Balance sheet

It has often been claimed that IBM has completely hollowed out its balance sheet by aggressively buying back stock over the past decade while failing to make the necessary investments in its business. If you simply look at cash holdings and debt, this appears to be the case, as IBM has traditionally operated with a very strong balance sheet. Stilll, while the balance sheet has deteriorated slightly, one has to take into account that IBM has a large financing business as well, including associated receivables - and it has managed cash collections very well in the past.

On the asset side, IBM holds $12.2 billion in cash and equivalents, which is offset by $45.7 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $33.5 billion. This does not take into account the $25.9 billion in financing receivables, which results in an adjusted leverage position of $7.6 billion.

On the other hand, IBM has $17.3 billion in pension liabilities on its books, only partially offset by $4.0 billion in pension assets and $4.7 billion in other assets and sundry assets. After taking all of this into account, I estimate net debt at around $16.2 billion. That is equivalent to roughly 1 times EBITDA, which is a manageable amount. So while equity and the book value of the company may not be that great, investors do not need to worry that much about the balance sheet, as much of corporate debt is offset by receivables for which the company has a great reputation at collecting.

What Now?

With earnings power seen at $12 per share on a GAAP basis - although there are some downside risks to that number - shares trade at just 12 times earnings. The issue is of course that margins and sales are coming down. Furthermore, effective tax rates are very low to nonexistent - meaning if tax rates normalise over time as a result of a crackdown on corporate taxation loopholes, multiples will increase automatically. On the other hand, cash flow generation stands to remain very good until the point when such loopholes might be closed. Note that if your effective tax rates rises from, say, 5% to 25%, the multiple jumps from 12 to 15 times earnings.

The question is how bad the core of the business is performing and how promotional management is with its comments. After all IBM posted $19.3 billion in revenues in Q2, but reported that strategic imperatives saw a 7% increase in sales to $8.8 billion, or by 5% in actual dollar terms. The company furthermore reported a 17% increase in cloud sales to $3.9 billion, or 15% in constant currency terms. Note that this number is included the in the strategic imperatives number. This implies that other strategic imperatives with a combined $4.9 billion revenue number are actually shrinking! The 15% growth rate for the cloud business is not that impressive, either, versus some peers. We have not even discussed the double-digit declines in sales that the former core of IBM is now posting.

After 5 years of revenue declines, with no real near term prospects for sales stabilisation, it is understandable for investors to be disappointed. Given the lack of sales achievements and the popular public relations rhetoric of the company in response to the actual numbers, I am not giving management or the company the benefit of the doubt regarding claims about any turnaround.

Using a 15 times multiple, if I take into account a more normalised tax rate, I have no reason to be upbeat: top-line sales are down by mid-single digits. Using a normalised 12 times multiple (which takes into account a 25% tax rate), I end up with an entry point at around $120 per share, levels last seen early 2016. At those levels I would be willing to buy a small opportunistic stake - not on the back of a great business, but solely on the back of valuation arguments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.