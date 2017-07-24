Akamai: CEO's Second Million-Dollar Share Purchase Inspires Confidence

Akamai Technologies' (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares have been trading near 52-week lows since its latest earnings report where it exceeded earnings estimates but set out guidance below consensus estimates. For the second quarter in a row, the company disappointed investors. Although AKAM's latest quarter (to be discussed below) was relatively well received by investors, the company's weaker-than-expected second quarter 2017 revenue guidance due to significant weakness in video game downloads disappointed investors. With this in mind, let us remind readers unfamiliar with AKAM as to the company's background. The company develops solutions to accelerate, enhance, and secure the delivery of digital content and applications via the Internet and mobile networks. Specifically, AKAM's solutions are designed to help customers improve their revenues and decrease costs by maximizing the performance of their businesses. The company has three businesses: 1) the media division, which enables the provision of quality content at a size required to solve a problem ("at scale"); 2) the web division, which includes performance and security solutions for Internet applications; and 3) the enterprise and carrier division, which offers security/performance solutions for business users. AKAM uses proprietary solutions/specialized technologies, such as advanced routing, load balancing, and data collection and monitoring to deliver customer content and applications.

AKAM's product/service platform and the related intellectual property provide it with substantive competitive advantages that it has leveraged to its benefit. While the company faces increasing competition, its strategy to focus on both dynamic distribution and markets beyond media/entertainment allow it to withstand substantial external pricing pressures. AKAM's lower-end business, however, is more subject to pricing pressures from competitors. Despite such pricing pressures, the company does not appear to show an interest in competing on price in lower end markets. AKAM has a recent history of making acquisitions to contribute to its overall growth and acquisitions are likely to continue. With this in mind, let us look at an overview of AKAM's most recent quarterly results. The company's revenue was $609 million, a 8 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.69, a 5 percent increase. AKAM's solid results were driven by its performance and security solutions business (over 60 percent of total revenue) where revenue grew 18 percent. The company's media business was significantly impacted by the "do-it-yourself" efforts of its six largest Internet platform customers. As a result, revenue from these six companies was $51 million, a 29 percent decrease. Traffic from AKAM's other media customers has continued to increase at a rapid rate, but at a slower pace historically.

AKAM indicated that pricing in the media sector remained aggressive, and, given this, it believes that the revenue growth rate for its media business will continue to be below historical growth rates and AKAM's overall revenue growth rate (with a continued adverse impact on margins). Despite near-term adversities, the company believes that media is a good business for it given that it sees the impact of the large platform companies on its media business lessening and that the business overall will return to historic levels of performance. Specifically, AKAM is optimistic about the media market given its Over-The-Top business ("OTT" - which is the audio, video, and other media content delivered over the Internet without the involvement of a multiple-system operator ["MSO"] in the control or distribution of the content) participates in a market where a recent study predicts that OTT viewing will exceed traditional broadcast viewing within five years. With a significant amount of video traffic moving online, AKAM is well-positioned to benefit. To prepare for the future, the company is working to enable virtual and augmented reality delivered seamlessly anywhere in the world over wired and wireless networks with virtually zero latency.

AKAM remains confident about its future. The CEO, although he is already a large holder of AKAM (as the co-founder of the company), in a sign of his confidence in AKAM, announced that he would be continuing his "personal stock buyback" program through a 10b5-1 plan that will purchase $1 million of AKAM shares every month for the rest of 2017 (see insider purchase discussion below). AKAM and its CEO noted that there is a level of consistency in trends that favor the company's business such as favorable market trends, the uniqueness in differentiation of the AKAM platform, the leadership position it maintains and the very rapidly changing/evolving cloud ecosystem and its significant amount of innovation. The company states that it is innovating across its businesses and it believes that such innovation will drive double-digit growth. The fundamentals of AKAM's businesses remain strong, but the company notes that investments in its new adjacent product offerings will pressure near-term margins but will drive significant future revenue/profit growth long term. As for its second quarter 2017 results, the company expects its media business growth rates to continue to moderate, but remains bullish on the long-term growth prospects for the business due to the potential for an increase in the amount of video traffic that could move online.

AKAM did not provide specific guidance for full year 2017, but believes that its investments in its businesses throughout 2017 will enable it to drive accelerated, sustainable, long-term double-digit revenue/profit growth. With this in mind, the company expects second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.59 to $0.61.

CEO makes second significant share purchase in 2017

One of the most positive signs to a potential investor in a company's stock is an insider purchase of its shares on the open market. Recently, the CEO and co-founder of AKAM made two significant purchases of the company's shares as part of his 2017 "personal buyback program." On July 14, 2017, Mr. T. Leighton purchased 19,817 shares at $50.45 for a total cost of $999,968. About a month earlier on June 15, 2017, Mr. Leighton purchased 20,397 shares at $49.02 for a total cost of $999,861. We find these multiple insider purchases closer to AKAM's 52-week lows as significant given the position such insider holds with AKAM. Such insider purchases are particularly significant given that investors have punished AKAM's shares due to near-term moderation in its media business and other market adversities. Although the CEO is a wealthy man who co-founded the company, we see his ongoing personal buyback program as a strong sign of his confidence in AKAM despite its shares trading near 52-week lows. Investors who find significance in such CEO's ongoing insider purchases should consider following up with their own purchase of AKAM's shares.

As the CEO and co-founder of the company, Mr. Leighton is most knowledgeable about the direction AKAM is moving with respect to current/future products, the company's financials, cost reduction efforts and any acquisition strategy that the company may engage in. We see such multiple purchases as a sign of confidence in the company's efforts to innovate within its businesses and in the favorable market trends that the company sells into. With that said, such an insider, who is more likely to have an intermediate to long-term investing horizon, is sending strong signals to outside investors that they have strong confidence in AKAM's integration, innovation and transformational activities. This insider has also made a strong statement on the company's shares even though their purchases of AKAM shares were made near 52-week lows. AKAM shares are trading at about the insiders' purchase prices. So potential investors with a long-term holding period currently have the opportunity to purchase this company's shares at a price similar to such insider purchases - or, during an overall market sell off, to buy the shares at a level that's even lower than the insiders' purchase prices. Given that overall markets are at all-time highs, we believe investors should consider a half-position in AKAM's shares now and a full position upon a strong overall market sell off.

Our view

AKAM is likely to record revenue growth in the 2017-18 time period due to the increasing use and importance of the Internet and mobile devices to distribute content and applications. The company is also likely to experience significant growth in its security product offerings. AKAM, however, faces adverse revenue headwinds from its six largest Internet platform customers doing an increasing amount of their own work in the media area in house. The company's margins are also expected to shrink in 2017 given its merger and acquisition activity and sizeable investments related to developing and selling new offerings, and scale benefits and efficiencies. Such margins, however, are likely to improve in 2018. Contrarian investors may want to take a longer look at the company's shares while they remain near 52-week lows. Although AKAM faces near-term adversities, it is an innovator and market leader in content/application distribution. Given such positive company characteristics, AKAM is likely to benefit from demand related to cloud computing and mobile offerings. The company's security business is also a likely growth driver for it. Finally, AKAM is also likely to drive growth through international expansion.

AKAM is an innovator across its businesses, and, as such, it believes that such innovation will drive double-digit growth. The fundamentals of AKAM's businesses remain strong, but the company notes that its investments will depress near-term margins but will drive significant future revenue/profit growth long term. AKAM's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 20.45 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $2.55, and about 18.35 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $2.84. Estimates for both fiscal 2017 and 2018 have decreased substantially recent months. Given that AKAM's share price is near the prices paid by AKAM's CEO, investors may want to establish a position in the company's shares now. With this said, we are wary of purchasing shares when overall market stand at all time highs. Over the long term, AKAM investors will benefit from share price appreciation and share buybacks as the company expands and drives revenue/earnings growth from its integration of its recent acquisitions, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management and smaller bolt-on acquisitions to fill out its product offerings.

