General Motors - Earnings Preview For 2nd Quarter 2017

When General Motors (GM) reports 2nd quarter results for 2017 on July 25, 2017, it will come amidst a difficult couple of months for the United States automaker. Since the company reported 1st quarter 2017 results on April 28, 2017, the stock has increased from $34.54 (April 27, 2017 close) to $36.07 (July 21, 2017 close) or approximately 4%. This was on the heels of a quarter where the company blew the Street's expected revenue and earnings per share out of the water. With the other automakers, the results were driven by the increased sales of higher margin truck and SUV vehicles. Since reporting these results, automakers have seen a slowdown in sales across the board with a particular concern about the drastic slowdown in fleet sales. Despite these headwinds, expectations are high for company’s 2nd quarter earnings call. In this article, I’ll identify these headwinds and things to look for when the company reports.

Domestic Auto Sales

For the 3 months period compared to the same month in the previous year—April decreased 6%, May decreased 1%, and June decreased 3%. Total vehicles were 638,702 or approximately 22,000 lower than the previous year. Despite these reductions, the company has seen high growth in the key crossover market which was fueled by the Equinox. This is expected to continue in the 2nd half of 2017 as the company introduces 4 additional crossovers over that period. With the price of gasoline much lower than previous highs and without a truck to compete with Ford’s F Series, this is an important market segment for General Motors to concentrate on. By dominating the mid-size to small-size SUV market, General Motors is given a higher average transaction price vehicle to fuel earnings growth. Due to the success of the Equionix, I’m not as concerned about the decrease in vehicles sold because it’s being driven by an industry-wide slowdown and the mix of vehicles being sold in favor of higher margin vehicles.

Brand Cutbacks

With consumer sentiment shifting towards larger vehicles, General Motors is responding by reportedly considering discontinuing production on 6 smaller brands including the Chevrolet Volt, Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala, and Chevrolet Sonic. This is in response to the union in order to avoid layoffs. General Motors would convert existing car manufacturing plants to be able to manufacture trucks and SUVs. This should concern anyone who saw gasoline prices rise and watched General Motors and other domestic automakers be caught off guard amid consumers wanting fuel efficient cars and the companies' struggle to compete with established international car brands. However, despite this concern, I don’t think the downward pressure on cars is going anywhere. Neither I nor analysts expect a surge in prices like we’ve witnessed before, and that points to this decision making logic for General Motors. They should focus on selling their higher margin product while maximizing production utilization.

Headquarters Scaling Back

It was recently announced that General Motors is cutting back on previous renovations and additions at their headquarters in Detroit. Included in the postponements is a 70-foot by 80-foot LED wall. While a lot of people are pointing to this being the sky is falling on the automakers, I think it’s good to see the company going lean. Instead of buying flashy non-revenue generating things like this, the company is focusing on making investments in companies that can help them keep pace with the transition to smarter, autonomous vehicles. Most recently, the company invested in Nauto which works to improve driver safety and speed deployment. The Nauto system is composed of a device with front and rear facing cameras that record external and driver activity while monitoring risky driving and alerting the driver about distracted driving behavior. Again, even if autonomous vehicles turn out like electric cars, with no real business model or profits achieved, it’s important for General Motors to continue being innovative and it’s refreshing to see them concentrating on product development.

Conclusion

When General Motors reports earnings on Tuesday, I will be listening for management’s guidance on technological investments and any production shifts. I think it’s important to get management’s view on the potential disruption of future technology. If the company is shifting to producing more Equinoxes, I also think that’s a positive as it’ll drive transaction price. Additionally, I’ll be paying attention to how much the company’s decrease in sales number impacts the bottom line. While fleet sales are decreasing industry-wide, these shouldn’t have much of an impact on the company’s bottom line as the higher margined SUVs should make up for them. In conclusion, the key for me in the earnings call is hearing how management is going to respond to current market forces—consumer shift to larger vehicles, the potential for technological disruption, and decreasing fleet sales.

