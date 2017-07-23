Can Teekay Corporation Rescue Teekay Offshore Partners

This company may be dependent upon a large equity raise, probably from current major shareholders to solve its problems if the bankers do not negotiate a reasonable solution to the current problems.

The total exposure to Teekay Offshore challenges appears to be in the $1 billion range, though the actual outcome could vary widely from that figure.

Teekay has guaranteed up to $495 million of the Teekay Offshore Partners obligations. It also has $200 million of loans receivable, plus common units and preferred stock.

Teekay Corporation (TK) needs to resolve the subsidiary challenges and get to the promised land of large capital gains. Much has been made about the great future of the stock if the company can make it to that future. First, though, the company has a few challenges to overcome. Sometimes overlooking those challenges and assuming the future is right around the corner can prove very risky.

Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) got into trouble with an aggressive capital program financed with too much leverage and no cushion combined with an energy price crash. The other subsidiaries do not appear to have quite as many challenges as this one. The parent company needs to solve those challenges to minimize financial damage to its corporate structure.

There are basically two pathways to resolve these problems. One is either Teekay Offshore resolves the problems or the partnership reorganizes without any intervention from the parent company. The other way would be for a major cash infusion from one or more of the major shareholders to provide enough recapitalization to resolve the current financial issues facing Teekay Corporation.

Such recapitalizations have happened before. A previous article covered TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) when the major shareholders first placed a sizable convertible bond offering and also mortgaged some personal property to ensure the survival of the company. The survival of the company was ensured, though it continues to struggle with the low commodity prices.

Parent Company Finances and Resources

But the other way begs the question of the resources that Teekay Corporation has to help a subsidiary in trouble.

Source: Teekay Corporation Earnings Results First Quarter 2017, May 18, 2017.

Teekay Corporation is posting some increasing losses which would not exactly encourage the market about company prospects. Plus, the non-GAAP cash flow appears to be deteriorating and negative. Both of those trends would be worrisome if this is the company that is going to help the other companies in the corporate structure survive. But any time an investor sees a non-GAAP figure, that figure may be unaudited and care must be taken when doing comparisons, so a review of the supporting statements as well as the GAAP statements is necessary.

Source: Teekay Corporation Earnings Results First Quarter 2017, May 18, 2017.

As shown above, Teekay Corporation really only controls a small portion of the revenues it consolidates. Any of the other figures would have to be received through distributions. Furthermore, a proxy for cash flow is that loss plus depreciation. The cash flow really is negative for the vessels that Teekay Corporation operates. As such, there is likely to be no help for funding any rescue operations from the vessel operations.

Note that the income from vessel operations serves as kind of a gross profit. That figure may help determine a secured loan on a vessel or vessels. But it will not help determine a more general loan used for corporate purposes such as rescuing a subsidiary. For a more general loan, corporate cash flow is important.

Source: Teekay Corporation Earnings Results First Quarter 2017, May 18, 2017.

Now, this slide takes the $35 million loss shown on the Teekay Corporation (parent) total and divides it into the logical operating groups of the parent company. The key is that the equity investment may or may not be distributed to the parent as a distribution. Those are covered under a second statement. Note also that this detail is before such costs as interest expense and interest income. The net amount of those two items makes the cash flow worse as there was no cash flow to pay for them.

Source: Teekay Corporation Earnings Results First Quarter 2017, May 18, 2017.

These two slides point up the challenges of non-GAAP statements. The top statement has distributions from Teekay Offshore that were paid in kind. So the $4.624 million of common unit distributions, $683 thousand of preferred dividends, and the $336 of general partner distributions were all paid in kind. That disclosure wipes out the positive cash flow shown on the statement. So the parent company effectively has no cash flow at the current time, though it does receive something of value from Teekay Offshore. The second slide demonstrates that the parent company is not selling the units received but is instead retaining those units. The parent company itself needs to borrow to keep operating.

Source: Teekay Corporation First Quarter 2017 10-Q filed May 30, 2017

There are several major takeaways from the 10-Q (click on the first quarter 2017 10-Q) quote shown above. The first is that the parent company will receive no cash from Teekay Offshore until the 2018 bonds are paid. That is a ways off. The second is the exposure of up to $495 million guaranteed obligations. Teekay Corporation shows not only the shares owned (both common and some preferred) as an asset but also has another $200 million of debt owed as an asset.

The potential exposure of the parent company should Teekay Offshore need to reorganize is in the $1 billion range (roughly). Recoveries during reorganizations are not that great even if the parent company operates the partnership. Plus, there are a whole lot more disclosures to plow through. The parent company is obviously very motivated to try and fix the Teekay Offshore mess previously detailed in another article. A reorganization by Teekay Offshore would clearly have some very significant consequences to Teekay Corporation. Plus, there would be management time and legal expenses involved.

The last important note is the agreement with the bankers to raise enough equity to pay the parent dividend of the parent company. That is a very loud warning from the lenders to not pay the dividend in the first place. It probably also constitutes a warning that the financial structure needs a more conservative look from the perspective of the lenders.

Obviously, Teekay Corporation has ignored this warning from the lenders. When that happens, lenders are not going to be very cooperative. So in addition to the reasons given in the Teekay Offshore Partners article, there is now another reason why the distribution announcements were delayed on the preferred and common units of Teekay Offshore Partners. It may also be the reason for the lack of announcements about joint ventures and other means to raise cash flow.

A perusal of Teekay Corporation shows most units pledged for one reason or another. So there is very little excess free value.

Source: Teekay Corporation First Quarter 2017 10-Q filed May 30, 2017

The latest report shows that the parent company (click on the 10-Q) was able to increase its credit line by a whopping $50 million. The official liquidity was $192 million for the parent company at the end of the first quarter. The total new amount of $200 million does not begin to cover the challenges facing Teekay Offshore Partners. Teekay Offshore Partners has the cancelled contract for a vessel with debt worth about $120 million (and much of that is outstanding still). But there is also cost overruns and there is another $620 million of debt due within a year. The Teekay Offshore Partners cash flow does not begin to cover all these obligations. The cash flow could conservatively cover maybe half of those obligations.

Plus, the parent company has no way to pay off any loans without borrowing as it has no cash flow. There is a yawning gap of about $400 million for the two companies to cover. Bankers have a very special door for this situation. So the company really has to rely on a major equity raise to fix the situation. Unless the bankers decide to cooperate and do "one more fix", both the parent company and Teekay Offshore are going to struggle.

The bulls and the bears have been arguing about a distribution increase (that would benefit the parent company) from Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). However, that benefit is in the future. Bankers really do not rely much on future forecasts unless those forecasts take place tomorrow. This current bull forecast is for next year. It could be very easily delayed or even changed for the worse by the time the future arrives.

There is every chance that the current problems at Teekay Offshore Partners will materially change the capital structure of the parent corporation. As such, investors would be well advised to wait to see the new parent company structure before making an investment commitment.

Teekay LNG Partners is not raising their distribution tomorrow. If negotiations go poorly enough, the result could affect other companies in the corporate structure. Lenders may demand more security for each refinance in the future just because these companies are all under common control. This is where the much maligned Morgan Stanley analysis has some credibility.

A reorganization of Teekay Offshore Partners could cause an unlikely total funding cut from the current lending group. That would cause challenges even with the healthy subsidiaries. But the key is that the promised better distributions are far enough in the future that investors can wait for a lot more financial clarity before committing to an investment. The reward is just not there yet for the risk to be taken. As suggested previously, the increased volatility may make options a less riskier way to go. But just about any investment proposition in these companies is extremely risky at the current time. The sad part is there are some healthy parts of the corporate structure that could get dragged into the financial situation depending upon lender negotiations.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.