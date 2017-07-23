TJX Isn't Getting 'Amazoned,' But It Still Isn't Cheap Either

But growth is slowing down and the share price might not have fully adjusted to that still, despite recent weakness.

Instead of being a victim of Amazon, TJX could well benefit from the inexorable rise of the e-commerce juggernaut, at least for some time to come.

Have a look at the following graph showing the five-year stock price and quarterly revenues of the TJX Companies (TJX):

The trend in revenue growth and that of the stock price are pretty well aligned, but one sees an expected seasonality in revenues that is sometimes accompanied by a similar fall in the share price (like in 2014), but more often than not the share price tends to follow the trend.

However, we again are at such a period where Q1 revenues are showing a rather pronounced seasonal decline, but this time the share price has followed. Let us investigate.

Looking at the last five years of revenue, EBITDA and net earnings show that growth in Q1 2017 has tapered off or even came to a standstill (EBITDA) versus Q1 2016.

Growth stalling?

Well, the quarterly growth rates (versus the same quarter a year ago) of revenues, EBITDA and net earnings are clearly decelerating, there is no doubt about that:

But most of this deceleration took place before 2014. And there are other things that investors care about:

There is of course a good part of earnings that are distributed to investors:

Q1 figures

However, despite an EPS beat of $0.03 (to $0.82), revenue missed by $100M (at $7.78B), but it was Q2 EPS guidance that undid the shares, from SA:

The company says it sees Q2 EPS of $0.81 to $0.83 vs. $0.92 consensus and full-year EPS of $3.82 to $3.89 vs. $3.80 to $3.89 prior and $3.90 consensus. F/X and wage pressure are cited by TJX as two drags on the bottom line.

It has also to be noted that the $0.03 EPS beat is due to some favorable factors, from the Q1 CC:

Diluted earnings per share increased 8% to $0.82 versus last year 76 and above our plan. This is mostly due to the change an accounting rule per share based compensation, which benefited EPS by $0.03 over last year. Further, the combination of foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange benefited EPS by 7%. Wage increases negatively impacted EPS growth by 3%.

Indeed, this is likely to have deteriorated since, as the dollar keeps on falling and they predict a 4% impact on gross margins for Q2.

What was also disappointing was the flat Marmaxx comp, which was at the low end of guidance after having beaten guidance the last couple of quarters, but this was due to the weather, according to management.

With the fall in the share price, the dividend yield has moved up a notch to 1.81%.

Amazoned?

The fear with most retailers is that they are liable to be 'Amazoned,' that is, the oxygen necessary for growth will be sucked from their environment by the relentless march forward from e-commerce in general, and Amazon (AMZN) in particular.

First, some perspective might be in order, from Business Insider:

Online sales are growing rapidly — up 15% in the most recent quarter compared to 4% for total retail sales. But total e-commerce sales account for just 8.5% of overall retail sales in the US. The other 91.5% of purchases are still made in brick-and-mortar stores, according to the US Census Bureau. So what's sending mall and store traffic plunging, if most purchases are still made in stores? There's no single driver behind the decline of retail stores in America, and the effect of online sales growth certainly can't be ignored. But there are two other factors that arguably play an even bigger role: excess retail stores and shoppers' changing consumption habits.

That is, the headwind in retail doesn't necessarily arrive all from online sales or Amazon.

If TJX is afraid of e-commerce in general and Amazon in particular, they certainly do well to hide that. E-commerce is only a fraction of sales (1%) and management sees it as complementary. Management is still almost entirely focused on building out bricks-and-mortar, from the Q1 CC:

We believe, we are significantly underpenetrated in the total U.S. home market... Our next major growth driver is our enormous global store growth potential. We are confident that we can continue to successfully open stores around the world. Long-term, we see the potential to grow to 5,600 stores at our four major divisions with just our current change and our current markets alone. As a reminder, we expect to open approximately 250 stores across the company this year.

In fact, where other retailers are struggling, management actually sees opportunities:

In the current volatile retail environment when many other retailers are closing. We are in a great position to be opportunistic and take advantage of the best deals available.

Where does this management confidence come from? Well, they argue they bring five key advantages to the table:

A world class buying organization with more than 1,000 associates;

A global sourcing machine buying merchandise from a universe of 18,000 vendors in over 100 countries;

A global supply chain, distribution network and IT system;

A global presence; and

A flexible retail model, allowing the company to part customers across a very wide customer demographic.

They are shifting slightly to products for the home with the launch of HomeSense and adding home good space to Marmaxx, or even converting some stores.

An observing analyst (Omar Saad from Evercore ISI) asked, "is home maybe a category where there is less competition, less internet, disintermediation?" Management responded by arguing the analyst had hit the nail in the head with that question and stressing the shopping experience (Q1 CC):

I think one of the most impulsive treasure hunt experiences that is out there anywhere... We also the things we like about HomeSense is it leverages from an efficiency standpoint, the central organization and HomeGoods right away

So it's the shopping experience, leveraged by that global buying organization that management thinks is the core of their competitive advantage and way to keep Amazon at bay.

Management is expecting a lot from the opening of their first HomeSense shops in August (Q1 CC):

So basically in three months you can see dramatically different shopping experience, and when I say experience, I mean talking about the families of business that we are going to carry down the depth that we are going to carry and the way we are going to present it and the way it will be serviced from our sales associates in the store that will be very different in HomeGoods.

Is there any way to check whether they are succeeding in this? Well, the most obvious place to look is margins, which we'll do below but not before having mentioned that management argues they are still gaining market share, both in apparel as well as overall.

And why is that, one might ask. Well, management argues that the rise of e-commerce has made their own value proposition more clear (Q1 CC):

A it makes it easier for us to see the out to door value are, because its right in front of you, you can go right to the screen and see them. But B, its actually validating and making it easier for us to please that our value gap between us and them as well as showing the credibility of both exact items is something that we can please really well. So to speak as well as the customer has a frame of reference on what the goods are at and what retail.

We tend to agree with the shopping experience argument, it's perhaps easier to treasure hunt (searching through lots of items) in a shop than online, especially if you're not entirely sure what exactly you're looking for.

Given the scale of their operations, we're also not surprised that they can withstand price comparison.

But not everybody agrees, SA contributor Courage & Conviction Investing isn't taken by the treasure hunting shopping experience and has other reasons to recommend a short (at the price of $74 when he wrote the article). His take is, at the minimum, worth a serious look:

TJX's business model is buying the inventory mistakes of other retailers. Let me say this again, because it is very, very important. TJX's secret sauce (given its sheer size, sourcing, and scale) is buying the mistakes of other retailers. The days of misallocating capital are ending, as their are fewer patsies left at the poker table with any poker chips left.

We're not all that sure whether the days of misallocating capital are ending, but even if they are, there is plenty of misallocated capital in retail already that has yet to be liquidated. And then there is the lease exposure which can move in reverse as the retail landscape becomes more bleak, we are inclined to argue.

So we think TJX will likely be a beneficiary from the inexorable rise of Amazon, at least for some time to come.

Margins

Apart from slowing growth, margin compression would be another possible sign of being 'Amazoned,' or perhaps some other structural adverse factor:

This isn't worrying. Gross margins are still expanding a bit, and while operating margins have declined, they've done so pretty mildly. However, in their 2018 guidance, the mild deterioration is continuing, from the Q1 CC:

We expect pre-tax profit margin to be in the range of 11.1% to 11.3%, this would be down 20 to 40 basis points versus the adjusted 11.5% in fiscal 2017. The 53rd week is expected to benefit the high end of pretax margin by approximately 20 basis points. We are planning gross profit margin to be in the range of 28.9% to 29.0% compared to 29.0% last year. The 53rd week is expected to have a 20 basis point benefit to gross profit margin.

But the margin pressure is at least partly due to what are probably temporary factors, more especially the headwinds from the currency markets. For instance, gross margin will be down 4% in Q2 just from that alone (and another 3% from hedges).

There are also wage pressures, which are concentrated in Q1 and will subside somewhat during the rest of the year, and given the state of the US labor market, it remains to be seen whether this is a temporary factor. We are inclined to say that this isn't very likely.

What gives a better picture is the cash flow from operations:

From SA contributor David Waldron, we learn some useful nuggets, like:

Advertising spend is only 1.2% of revenues (in fiscal 2017), testifying to brand recognition and/or shop location.

Effective income tax is a high 38.3% (declining to 36.8% in fiscal 2018, per Q1 CC) which would become interesting if the US government ever comes around to lowering corporate tax rates.

One worry we have is that even if the company itself isn't experiencing much headwinds from the rise of e-commerce, they might still be affected by it. For instance, when located in a mall and that mall deteriorates because other companies go bust and visitor rates go down, this will also affect the stores that are still very much viable.

However, the company has allayed some of our fears here (Q1 CC, our emphasis):

we are pretty aggressive on the remodel of it to keep it up-to-date and we have been more and more aggressive on relocations over the last few years. So if there is a down the street a more desirable center, we will relocate. So by definition we are keeping an eye, we are almost making sure that we don’t erode on our older stores, because we are investing in them one way or the other.

In fact, there are also potential upsides to this scenario as it opens up the possibility for cheaper leases and/or cheaper expansion, from the Q1 CC:

Canada has had a big benefit in the last several years and going forward with a lot of store closing. So a good chunk of their leases have opportunities had been from store closings. In the U.S. our real estate groups as Ernie said, a lot has been on relocations as leases end and the retail note of activity.

Several hundred leases are coming up for renewal every year, that's good to know.

Valuation

We see that valuation metrics have generally declined with the stock price this year:

And the company is at a historical mid-point, or even below (for instance, price/sales and price/free cash flow) on these values.

We do tend to agree with SA Contributor Courage & Conviction Investing that valuation of the company is still fairly substantial and the bottom might still not be in.

Conclusion

There has been some slowdown in growth over the years and some (pretty moderate) margin erosion, but on the other hand, the company has increased dividends numerous times, the share count is steadily decreasing and operational cash flow is increasing.

For now, there seems to be little evidence of the company being 'Amazoned.' The company is still expanding, opening stores and even new concepts (like HomeSense). This is a far cry from some other retail names.

But, on the other hand, retail is under much pressure and investors are likely to be nervous and some will sell at the first sign of trouble. That could offer an opportunity when the fear of the onset of any structural downturn turns out to be just a temporary blip due to special factors.

This is what looks to be happening here at the moment. While this year looks to have gotten off to a rocky start due mostly to some transitory factors like currency headwinds, the shares are down quite a bit from the highs.

But given the nervous disposition of retail investors, we might need some confirmation before the shares recover, and given the still fairly substantial valuation, we still don't see compelling value here.

