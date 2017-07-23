Sherwin-Williams: Strong Q2 Thanks To Newly Acquired Valspar

Written by Nick McCullum on July 21st, 2017, for Sure Dividend.

Dividend history is one of the most straightforward and accurate measures of business quality.

Intuitively, this makes sense – a company must have a significant and durable competitive advantage in order to raise its dividend every year for decades.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is one of the most high-quality, well-managed businesses in our stock universe.

The company has increased its annual dividend since 1979, which qualifies it to be a member of the Dividend Aristocrats – elite dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

The company shows no sign of slowing down. On July 20, Sherwin-Williams reported financial performance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2017. Alongside double-digit revenue growth, Sherwin-Williams gave an update on the integration of its most recent acquisition - Valspar, a fellow manufacturer and distributor of paint and coating products.

This article will discuss Sherwin-Williams’ recent quarterly earnings release and the company’s general investment prospects in detail.

Business Overview & Current Events

Sherwin-Williams is North America’s largest manufacturer of paints, varnishes, and industrial coatings. The company also manufacturers paint application equipment and other accessory items.

Sherwin-Williams delivers its products through more than 4,000 retail locations via its 60,000+ employees. Founded in 1866, Sherwin-Williams is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and has a market capitalization of approximately $33 billion.

As mentioned, Sherwin-Williams recently reported financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Sherwin-Williams’ second quarter ends on June 30, in-line with the end of the calendar’s second quarter.

Results were generally quite strong during this reporting period.

The company’s consolidated net sales increased to $3.74 billion, a 16.0% from the same period a year ago. For the six month period ending June 30, Sherwin-Williams’ revenues increased 12.1% from 2016’s figure.

Naturally, the most important aspect of this Sherwin-Williams earnings release was the impact of the recently-acquired Valspar business.

Valspar was an international manufacturer of paints and coatings headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Valspar had annual revenues of ~$4 billion and about 11,000 employees on payroll at the time of the acquisition.

Sherwin-Williams’ acquisition of Valspar had a significant impact on the firm’s financial performance. The transaction created an 11.8% and 6.6% boost to quarterly and six-month sales, respectively.

The transaction also generated plenty of one-time financial charges which temporarily depressed the pro-forma company’s earnings-per-share.

For the full-year of fiscal 2017, the Valspar transaction is expected to create $2.50 per share of acquisition-related charges. This comes after Sherwin-Williams incurred $0.86 of acquisition-related expenses in fiscal 2016. This has not been a cheap transaction so far.

However, the Valspar acquisition remains highly accretive to per-share profits despite these expenses. Valspar operations increased earnings per share by $0.10 in the second quarter and are expected to increase earnings per share by $0.40-$0.60 and $0.75-$0.90 in the third quarter and full-year of fiscal 2017, respectively. These figures are all net of acquisition-related expenses.

Investors should also note that the Valspar transaction created meaningful changes to the segmented results that Sherwin-Williams now reports.

In the past, Sherwin-Williams operated in four segments:

  • Paint Stores Group
  • Consumer Group
  • Global Finishes Group
  • Latin America Coatings Group

This is changing significantly moving forward.

Sherwin-Williams’ Paint Stores segment is merging with its Latin America Coatings Group to form the pro-forma company’s "The Americas Group."

In the second quarter, this segment reported sales of $2.4 billion and profit of $533 million. It will be the largest segment for the "new" Sherwin-Williams.

Source: Sherwin-Williams Second Quarter Earnings Presentation

Sherwin-Williams’ Consumer Group is merging with Valspar’s Paint Segment to form the new company’s Consumer Brands Group.

In the second quarter, the Consumer Brands Group generated sales of $537 million and profit of $97 million. Note the stark contrast in financial results between The Americas Group and the Consumer Brands Group.

Source: Sherwin-Williams Second Quarter Earnings Presentation

Lastly, Sherwin-Williams’ Global Finishes segment will be merging with two of Valspar’s segments: the Coatings Segment and the Paint Segment.

The new segment, called the Performance Coatings Group, generated $761 million of sales and $100 million of profit in the second quarter

Source: Sherwin-Williams Second Quarter Earnings Presentation

So to sum up, Sherwin-Williams now reports financial results in the following three operating segments (along with 2Q17 financial performance):

  • The Americas Group: $2.4 billion of sales and $533 million in profit
  • The Consumer Brands Group: $537 million of sales and $97 million of profit
  • The Performance Coatings Group: $761 million of sales and $101 million of profit

Also, note the difference in net margin between Sherwin-Williams different operating segments:

  • The Americas Group: 22.2% net margin
  • The Consumer Brands Group: 18.0% net margin
  • The Performance Coatings Group: 13.2% net margin

Based on the large size and company-leading profitability of The Americas Group, I would not be surprised if Sherwin-Williams focuses most of its resources on growing this segment from this point onwards.

Competitive Advantage And Recessions Performance

Sherwin-Williams is far from being the most recession-resistant Dividend Aristocrat.

The company’s sales are highly reliant on a healthy real estate market, which tends to crash during economic downturns.

With that said, the company does enjoy a compelling scale- and brand-based competitive advantage.

Customers are highly likely to purchase paint from Sherwin-Williams simply because it is the first brand that comes to mind when they begin shopping. And Sherwin-Williams’ large size means it can generate economies of scale and pass the savings onto its customers, creating enduring brand loyalty.

These advantages can be seen in Sherwin-Williams’ historical recession performance. Despite being reliant on the real estate market, the company managed to maintain profitability during the massive 2007-2009 housing crash:

  • 2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.70
  • 2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.00 (14.9% decrease)
  • 2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.78 (5.5% decrease)
  • 2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.21 (11.4% increase)
  • 2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.14 (1.7% decrease)
  • 2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $6.02 (45.4% increase – new record)

Sherwin-Williams’ high-quality business model and its historical recession performance indicate that a downturn in the housing market would be the best time to accumulate this stock for long-term investors.

Valuation And Expected Total Returns

The transformative characteristics of the Valspar acquisition mean that it is difficult to assess Sherwin-Williams’ valuation using 2016’s earnings.

Instead, we can look to the company’s 2017 guidance to assess its current valuation multiple.

In the company’s second quarter earnings release, Sherwin-Williams increased its full-year adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $12.30 to $12.70, with a $0.75 to $0.95 benefit from the Valspar transaction net of a $2.50 per share impairment charge for acquisition-related costs.

Sherwin-Williams is currently trading at a stock price of $350.78. Using the middle of the new 2017 earnings-per-share guidance – $12.50 – gives a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1.

The following diagram compares Sherwin-Williams’ current valuation to its long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

Sherwin-Williams' current PE ratio of ~28 is significantly above its long-term average of 17.4.

So why are investors paying such a premium for this stock today?

It is partially due to the current low interest rate environment. Low interest rates tend to inflate the valuation of stocks – particularly dividend stocks – as investors sell fixed income instruments and look to other asset classes for the possibility of stronger risk-adjusted returns.

Another factor is the reassessment of Sherwin-Williams’ intrinsic value by the financial markets.

The company did not begin to sport a premium valuation overnight; instead, its valuation steadily increased over the years as investors began to realize the true quality of the Sherwin-Williams enterprise.

Looking again at the valuation chart, this trend can be seen beginning in roughly 2009.

Source: Value Line

The reappraisal of Sherwin-Williams’ ‘normal’ valuation by the financial markets was likely driven by the company’s impressive historical earnings growth.

Amazingly, Sherwin-Williams managed to compound its adjusted earnings-per-share at an annual rate of 14.0% per year between 2001 and 2016. All said, this grew the company’s bottom line from $1.68 to $11.99.

Source: Value Line

However, I believe Sherwin-Williams’ current valuation is not justified. The company is unlikely to deliver 14% growth per year moving forward, and even if it did, a PE of 28 significantly discounts future shareholder returns.

Thus, I believe that investors should wait for a better buying opportunity for Sherwin-Williams’ common stock. A recession would present a prime opportunity to pick up shares of this high-quality business on the cheap.

Final Thoughts

Sherwin-Williams is well-known among the investment community because of its long track record of rapid earnings growth and steady dividend increases.

However, the company’s stock appears overbought right now. A ~28 price-to-earnings ratio is excessive for even the most high-quality business.

Moreover, Sherwin-Williams’ historical financial performance suggests that recessions are a fantastic opportunity to accumulate its common stock. It is highly likely that there will be better chances to buy Sherwin-Williams in the future.

Investors should avoid this stock for now, but it remains a strong hold for existing investors, particularly those with a low cost basis on current holdings.

